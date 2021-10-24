It was a wild week in high school football for our local programs.
Antelope was stunned Friday and the district schools suffered through another bad week, while Yuma Catholic continues to humiliate opponents at home.
San Pasqual did not play this week due to COVID concerns within the program.
Observations
Tough region loss
There’s never a good time to lose a game. It’s even a tougher pill to swallow when the region championship is on the line with two weeks remaining in the season.
I was shocked by Antelope’s 8-0 loss to St. John Paul II on Friday. It was inexcusable and it’s just the 14th time in school history the Rams have lost a game while holding their opponent to single-digits and the first time since 1995.
Antelope dropped from first to third in the 2A Hassayampa region and now has to face a challenging Trivium Prep this week in the Rams’ regular season finale. Unfortunately, Antelope will be on the road – an area in which this team has struggled in previous seasons and the Rams are just 5-9 in their last 14 games away from home.
And this week’s game against Trivium Prep is a must win for the Rams or they’ll miss the postseason for the ninth time in their last 10 eligible seasons.
Raiders bounce back
After being brutally beaten two weeks ago, Cibola regrouped and knocked off Copper Canyon on the road Friday. And the offense put together its finest performance to date.
Running back Tevon Mellor, a Yuma Catholic transfer who made his second appearance in the black and gold, showcased his playmaking ability to help the Raiders score a season-high 48 points in the win. It was the type of offensive performance I’ve been expecting from coach Steven Fritz and his club.
I thought this team could win out starting two weeks ago. I was a week early on that prediction. Cibola’s final three opponents have a combined 5-16 record and they should make easy work for the Raiders in the next few weeks. I get the season finale will be against local rival Gila Ridge, but the Raiders have way too much firepower offensively for the Hawks to contain.
Turnovers continue to haunt Hawks
Rinse. Wash. Repeat.
Every week I feel like I’m talking about the offensive struggles for Gila Ridge – and rightfully so. In the Hawks’ six losses, the offense is averaging an abysmal 11.5 points per contest. That’s not going to win many – if any – games at the 4A level.
Gila Ridge doesn’t have a solidified quarterback and two pick-sixes this week hurt the one-win Hawks despite their defense allowing only 27 points – the second-lowest number this year.
And the road doesn’t get much easier for Jessica Slaughter and her team. Outside of a 2-6 Peoria team the Hawks host this week, they soon take on No. 1 Cactus before facing a Cibola team that may have found its stride.
I don’t expect Gila Ridge to win another game in 2021 and with 12 seniors departing due to graduation, this may be a good time to get underclassmen more meaningful snaps to prepare for the 2022 gauntlet.
Add another loss to the column
Kofa football began in 1960. In the school’s first 57 years fielding a football team, the Kings only had three winless seasons.
Well, after Friday’s game, Kofa has now lost 32 consecutive contests and the Kings are on the verge of their fourth straight winless season. The Kings haven’t won a game since Oct. 20, 2017.
Coachless team beats
Yuma High
In a report by The Arizona Republic’s Richard Obert, Sierra Linda traveled to Yuma High on Friday without its coaches. Sierra Linda head coach Nate Gill was suspended earlier in the week and, according to Obert’s story, the rest of the assistants stood in solidarity and did not travel.
Obert’s story doesn’t say why the head coach was suspended or who coached the visiting Bulldogs, but players called their own plays offensively and defensively, according to one of his sources.
For a team I thought had the potential to finish .500 before the season started, Yuma High has now lost six consecutive games to begin 2021 and was beaten by a coachless opponent. I’d assume Sierra Linda is more athletic and physical, but this is a game Yuma High had to win.
Too many miscues have hurt the Criminals this year and in a game that probably featured zero adjustments by their opponent, this is an embarrassing loss.
A new school record
Yuma Catholic’s offense is usually the headline each Saturday morning. And the unit is well deserving considering its ability to light up scoreboards. However, it’s the Shamrocks’ defense that has helped fuel a top-four 3A ranking.
For the sixth time this season, YC’s defense pitched a shutout – the previous record for most shutouts in a season was five and that includes the postseason. Friday’s game was the Shamrocks’ final home game and with one remaining game in the regular season on the road, they could finish with seven games holding opponents to zero points.
Friday’s win also marked the first time in school history that YC allowed zero points in every single home game in a season. The Shamrocks have outscored their opponents 225-0 in their four home games this year.
Following YC’s final regular season game at Wickenburg, the Shamrocks enter the gauntlet of the 3A state playoffs, with the first round scheduled Nov. 5.
Standouts
Cibola RB Tevon Mellor
Mellor collected five touchdowns (three rushing and two receiving) in Friday’s win.
Gila Ridge WR
Jonathan Noriega
The senior pass catcher hauled in two touchdown receptions.
YC QB Richard Stallworth
Junior completed 22-of-31 passes for 343 yards and seven touchdowns.
YC WR/DB Mario Martinez
Martinez caught two touchdown passes and recorded an interception.
Yuma High WR Julian Goldsborough
The Criminals’ two-way player caught a touchdown pass and recorded a 75-yard scoop-and-score defensively.
YC WR Austin Rush
In his final home game, Rush caught three touchdown passes and registered a 75-yard pick-six.
Cibola QB Andrey Acosta
The senior quarterback completed 10-of-13 passes for 230 yards and three touchdowns.
Jackson Ramer can be reached at jramer@yumasun.com.