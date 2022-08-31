Yuma Catholic High School’s varsity volleyball team went the distance with El Centro-Central at home Wednesday night, and pulled out a hard fought 25-13 12-25, 25-21, 24-26, 15-7 win.
The Shamrocks were led by Reese Sellers with 15 kills.
Also, Jessica Kershaw had 18 digs and Zoey Norred had two blocks.
“I thought we had moments of greatness and moments where we struggled,” said Yuma Catholic Coach Dusti Williamson.
“It’s still early in our season and we are working out the kinks, but once this team clicks they are going to be successful.”
The win helped ease the pain of a season-opening loss on the road the night before in Holtville.
There the Shamrocks dropped a straight-set, 25-23, 25-11, 25-23 decision to the Vikings on Tuesday.
Leading the Shamrocks’ effort against Holtville were Rian Martinez with 10 kills, Payton Pikula with 11 assists and Eva Garcia with three service aces.
The Shamrocks are now off until Tuesday when they host another Imperial Valley opponent, Brawley High School.
Gila Ridge spikers lose third straight
PHOENIX – Gila Ridge High School’s varsity volleyball team is still looking for its first win of the 2022 season after the Hawks dropped a straight-set 25-6, 25-13, 25-7 decision to host Washington High School here Wednesday night.
“We lost to a very experienced team,” said Gila Ridge Head Coach Tracey Lee-North.
“We capitalized on their mistakes and played good defense.”
Leading the Hawks’ effort were Laci Haxton with two solo blocks and Bella DeCorse with four solo blocks.
On Tuesday night Gila Ridge lost at home, falling to visiting Glendale-Mountain Ridge, also in straight sets, 25-8, 25-18, 25-18.
“We did a great job blocking and playing defense,” said Lee-North. “We need to do a better job at serving.”
DeCourse, Haxton and Raegan Rosas led the Hawks’ effort, with two blocks apiece.
The Hawks (0-3) next play tonight at home against Phoenix-Camelback High School.
Rams improve to 2-0
WELLTON – Antelope High School’s varsity volleyball team pushed its season record to 2-0 here Tuesday night with a 25-27, 25-16, 25-15 straight set win over San Pasqual Valley High School.
Jaylynn Defries was singled out by Rams Coach Rhona Taylor for her play.
“She was our stand-out player,” said Taylor. “She was passing perfectly in the back row to keep the game moving forward and she served the winning points.”
The Rams (2-0) play next in a tournament Friday and Saturday in Payson.
San Pasqual (1-1) next plays Sept. 8, again at Antelope.
Kings fall at Imperial
IMPERIAL – Kofa High School’s varsity volleyball team saw its season record even out at 1-1 here Tuesday night when the Kings dropped a 25-13, 25-4, 25-14 straight set loss to host Imperial.
Leeza Jones had 10 digs in the match and Mya Brown had four blocks.
The Kings (1-1) next play tonight at Yuma High School (0-1).
Raiders drop opener
Cibola High School’s varsity volleyball team pushed visiting Laveen-Cesar Chavez to four sets but dropped its season opener 25-20, 19-25, 25-21, 25-15 at home Tuesday night inside Raider gym.
“In all, the defense was on fire,” said Cibola Coach Shannon Draper, “with all three defensive players (Ilianna Cordova, Mischa Matthews and Amerie Reyes) picking up hard hits and deep serves. They played all the corners and the middle with smooth and quick transitions.”
In the second game, won by the Raiders, Draper said Reyes was the key.
“She returned two hard hits from a seemingly impossible position, that were then set up for a kill by our front row,” said Draper.
The Raiders (0-1) next play tonight at Mesa.
BOYS GOLF
Criminal golfers improve
GOODYEAR – Yuma High School’s varsity boys golf team might not have won the match but they did accomplish something here Wednesday at Palm Valley Golf Club.
Playing in a three-way showdown with host Avondale-Agua Fria High School and Avondale-Westview, the Criminals finished with a 196, two strokes behind the winner, Agua Fria, with a 194. Westview was third at 265.
“We accomplished two goals today,” said Yuma Coach Tish Malone. “We broke 200 as a team and we were competitive throughout our lineup.”
Indeed. The Criminals’ Isaiah Hernandez turned in a personal best 40, while Rene Cabrera also had a personal best 50.
Also for the Criminals, Parson Sievert had a 49, Deven Aguirrebarrena had a 57 and Derek Cummings finished with a 68.
Agua Fria’s Michael Myint was the medalist with a 42.
