A rivalry that has been put on hold for two years was reestablished Friday night.
3A’s No. 8 Yuma Catholic went on the road to face 4A’s Northwest Christian. Two teams with a long history of postseason performances for the ages went toe-to-toe and the Shamrocks spoiled the Crusaders’ homecoming with a 36-14 victory.
“I grew up watching this rivalry game,” YC junior QB Richard Stallworth said. “It was even more exciting that (NWC) made us their homecoming game and we went up there and spoiled it.”
The Shamrocks’ balanced attack kept the Crusaders on their heels defensively and eventually wore them down in the second half.
Stallworth tossed for 348 yards and four touchdowns in the win and found his favorite targets, Mario Martinez and Austin Rush. But head coach Rhett Stallworth credits the players upfront allowing his son, Richard, time to throw.
“The offensive line did much better tonight,” Stallworth said. “They did better tonight than they did last week and this was a better team. The offensive line showed a lot of promise and moxie. It was a promising night in general.”
Defensively, the Shamrocks forced four turnovers. Dez Esquivel, Rush and Angel Felix all recorded interceptions for Yuma Catholic.
“Defense did a good job by not allowing (NWC) to chew up the clock and they forced three interceptions,” he said. “They did their jobs tonight.”
The Shamrocks found themselves ranked No. 8 in the initial 3A rankings this week, leaving a chip on their shoulders.
“We sat down as a team and (saw the ranking),” QB Stallworth said. “We know we have to win out (if we want home-field advantage). We’re playing every game like it’s our last. If we have to go to Snowflake in the quarterfinal in 30-degree weather, it won’t be fun.”
Jackson Ramer can be reached at jramer@yumasun.com.