Yuma Catholic sophomore wrestler Khel Lipumano earned All-American status this past weekend, wrestling to a sixth place finish at the NHSCA Nationals in Virginia Beach, VA.
Lipumano wrestled in a 128-man bracket with opposition from all 50 states represented in the tournament. The sophomore won his first four matches, defeating opponents from New York, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Ohio en route to the semifinals. Lipumano’s luck then ran out, losing in the semis, the consolation semis and in the fifth place match.