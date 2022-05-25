On Wednesday afternoon, Yuma Catholic senior Austin Rush began the next chapter of his amateur football career.
Rush signed a National Letter of Intent to play for the Wisconsin River-Falls Falcons, a Division III program. He did so in front of friends, family and former teammates on the campus of Yuma Catholic High.
Rush leaves high school as a First Team All-State selection and a two-time nominee of The Yuma Sun and Yuma Rotary Club Male Athlete of the Year. In 2021, he collected 81 receptions for 1,288 receiving yards and 21 touchdowns. Rush was a three-year varsity player for the Shamrocks football team and became a starter midway through his first year on the varsity squad.
Being a highly sought after player who also competed in two state championship games, Rush estimates as many as 10 colleges expressed serious interest in him. After a long recruiting process that required great patience to sort through several offers, the Yuma Catholic upperclassman indicates he is looking forward to new adventures in a new area of the country.
"The recruiting process took about a year-and-a-half for me, there were a lot of things going on and it was pretty stressful," Rush tells The Yuma Sun. "Once you pick a team it's a great relief. Wisconsin provides something different and I'll be able to explore something new. Plus it's a good football team that throws the ball a lot and it's the best fit for me."
When asked about his skill set as he transitions to the next level of competition, Rush credits the high-octane passing attack of Yuma Catholic as a key factor in his development as a pass catcher.
"I feel like I am very experienced because I came from a passing football team. Not very many teams throw the ball as much as Yuma Catholic does, and I got to play multiple wide receiver positions here," Rush added.
The accomplished Shamrocks football player also noted what playing under Rhett Stallworth, a six-time winner of The Yuma Sun and Yuma Rotary Club Coach of the Year, meant to his overall growth on the gridiron.
"I learned everything from him, there's not that many people that know as much about football as he does. In the state of Arizona, he's one of the best high school coaches there is," Rush states. "He taught me pretty much everything I know about the game of football. The biggest thing is learning the plays and the system."
Also a member of the Yuma Catholic track and field team, Rush says he has always been active in sports, competing in tackle football since the age of about six or seven. Beyond his playing career, Rush plans to major in exercise science with the ambitions of continuing his passion for football by becoming a high school or college coach one day.
"Every sport gets exciting but I think football is more of a mental game than any other sport. You have to learn concepts and being a step ahead of your opponent is so important. In five years, I see myself hopefully coaching football somewhere," Rush mentions.