The Facebook page from the Arizona Bowl posted that Yuma Catholic quarterback Richard Stallworth was their Player of the Week. The sophomore Stallworth had an outstanding game against the Wickenburg Wranglers last Friday night completing 25-of-38 passes for 481 yards and seven touchdowns. With the young signal-caller under center the Shamrocks are off to a 3-0 start, they’re best since the 2015 season when they were undefeated in regular season play. On the season Stallworth has thrown for 1,047 yards with 13 touchdowns to only 3 interceptions. That’s an astounding 349 yards per game with a 67% completion percentage. He and the undefeated Shamrocks look to continue their winning ways this Friday night at Yuma Catholic’s Ricky Gwynn Stadium against the 2-1 Dysart Demons at 7:00 pm.