The Southwest PGA Junior Prep Tour Yuma division held their second tournament of the summer Monday.
Brennan Reese finished first in the boys championship flight at Yuma Golf and Country Club, while John McMahan placed second and Davin Grant finished third.
Dane Bingham won the boys 15-18 division while Isaiah Hernandez finished second. Trent Karvoski earned a first place finish in the boys 13-14 division, while Scout Reese won the boys 11-12 division. Devin Chavez (second) and Jakub Kallinger (third) were the other top finishers in the group.
Ian Williams won the boys 9-10 division Monday.
Nicole Rascon (girls 15-18), Eli Felix (girls 13-14) and Yari Felix (girls 9-10) captured first places finished in their divisions.
The Tour will head back to Desert Hills Golf Course June 14 for their third event of the year. One can register for the tournament at https://swpgajr.bluegolf.com/bluegolf/swpgajr22/event/swpgajr2225/index.htm.