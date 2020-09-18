On Friday, the Yuma Union High School District released a statement noting fans will not be allowed in attendance to begin the fall athletic season.
“The well-being of our student-athletes and coaches as well as our families and athletic supporters is the most important factor in our decision,” YUHSD Associate Superintendent Tim Brienza said in the release. “It is heartbreaking, especially for those seniors who are entering their final season of competition. However, we have a responsibility to the community to lead by example. At this time, hosting events with a large gathering of spectators would unnecessarily put our county at risk for reversing a downward trend of positive cases.”
YUHSD added select games will be broadcasted online and will be partnering to broadcast some games on KAWC.
Though it’s not official, Yuma Catholic, on the other hand, is in the process of figuring out their arrangements for fans to be in attendance.
Athletic director Jeff Welsing said via text they’re looking at 50% capacity. Face masks and social distancing inside the stadium will be required.