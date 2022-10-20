Buoyed by first place finishes in the varsity boys and girls races, Cibola High School literally ran away with both team titles in Wednesday’s 2022 Yuma Union High School District Cross Country Championships.

Competing on host Kofa High School’s course, the Raiders’ Alan Ornelas cruised to the boys’ individual championship in 16 minutes, 35 seconds, and Isabella Irazola ran off with the girls individual championship in 20:56.

