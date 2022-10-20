Buoyed by first place finishes in the varsity boys and girls races, Cibola High School literally ran away with both team titles in Wednesday’s 2022 Yuma Union High School District Cross Country Championships.
Competing on host Kofa High School’s course, the Raiders’ Alan Ornelas cruised to the boys’ individual championship in 16 minutes, 35 seconds, and Isabella Irazola ran off with the girls individual championship in 20:56.
Cibola’s boys also got a third place from Isaiah Lazaro, a sixth place from Micah Peynado, an eighth place finish from Gavin Bermudez and a 10th place finish from Alex Figueroa to lock up the team title with 28 points.
Kofa finished second in the team scoring with 38 points, Gila Ridge High School had 75 points and San Luis High School had 104 points. Yuma High School was listed as scoring no points.
“Overall I feel great by finishing, but I feel terrible,” said a visibly exhausted Ornelas after the race.
“But it’s a great accomplishment. Ever since my sophomore year in track I’ve been working toward this. This was the goal.”
Kofa’s second place finish came on a fourth place finish by Arturo Anaya, with Damian Moreno finishing fifth, Manuel Heras seventh, David Cavazos ninth and Garrison White 13th.
For Gila Ridge, Eduardo Marquez came in second, Daniel Chavez was 15th, Alberto Garcia 16th, Abel Alvarez III 19th and Alexander Keddy was 23rd.
San Luis saw Peter Sanchez finish 17th, Daniel Torres Nunez 20th, Emmanuel Escobar 21st, Alvaro Obregon Romero 22nd and Javier Nuno 24th.
In the girls’ race, the Raiders’ Elvya Aguilar followed Irazola to the finish line in third place, Alaina Tracy was fourth, Lillian Kamm was fifth and Emma Cuevas was seventh to lock up the title for Cibola.
The Raiders finished with 20 points to Kofa’s 70 points in second place, with Gila Ridge finishing third with 76. San Luis had only three runners and was not eligible to score points. Yuma was also listed as scoring no points.
Irazola said that although she’s run the Kofa course before, this time was tougher, because she pushed herself harder.
“It’s my last race so it was more important,” said the race winner afterward. “I always push myself harder but this time it was different because it’s my last race.”
Kofa’s second place team finish came on a second place individual finish from Sabrina Anaya, with Gabrielle Avila finishing ninth, Shakira Corral 18th, Harper Tuffly 20th and Valentina Chavolla 21st.
For Gila Ridge, Sarah Marceau was the fastest Hawk, finishing 10th, Cienna Kelly was 14th, Denae Aguirre was 16th, Ashley Countryman Galeano was 17th and Deisi Esquivel was 19th.
San Luis’ Emma Emma-Iliananna Mendoza was 13th, Brisa Guadalupe Ayon was 15th and Anelys Romo Herrera was 22nd.