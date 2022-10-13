Youth must be served.
Or in this case, lauded.
A freshman led Gila Ridge High School to its 13th-straight boys team title in the 2022 Yuma Union High School District Golf Championships while it was a sophomore who paved the way for Kofa High School to win the girls crown Thursday at Mesa del Sol Golf Club.
The Hawks finished the boys’ competition with a team-best 331, far outdistancing Cibola High School, which came in second at 386.
On the girls’ side, the Kings took the trophy with a 433. Gila Ridge was second at 441.
Gila Ridge’s Trent Karvoski earned boys medalist honors during the 18-hole tournament, shooting a 37 the first time around the front nine, and a 40 the second time around (Mesa del Sol recently underwent renovations and is only allowing play on the front nine holes), for a tournament-best 77.
“The competition today really brought out the best in me,” said Karvoski afterward. “Going against a very good golfer and teammate John McMahen really forced me to focus on each shot.
“I ran into some trouble with three bogeys in a row on the front, but regrouped and finished the front nine with two pars. The second nine was a back and forth battle with John and I was able to keep my composure and finish out the match and thankfully come out on top.”
McMahen, a senior, finished in second with an 80. The Hawks also got third place finishes from Ryder Schultz and Nathanial Golding, each shooting 87s, while Jack Sternitzke finished with a 95.
In team scoring, Yuma High School was third at 394, followed by Kofa at 410 and San Luis High School at 421.
“I’m really proud of this group of guys that came into their own and brought us the 13th consecutive city championship,” said Gila Ridge Coach James Kuzniak.
“I can’t say enough about John and Trent and the back and forth battle they had today. Both players really competed and it came down to the wire.”
Jaxun McNeece led the Cibola effort with a 92 in seventh place. Also for the Raiders, Mason Doherty had a 93, Kadyn Marks had a 98, Wyatt Norred finished at 103 and Erick Resendez had a 106.
For Yuma, Isaiah Hernandez finished sixth with a 91. He was followed by Parson Sievert (93), Rene Cabrera (94), Deven Aguirrebarrena (116) and Derick Cumins (131).
“It was a good season,” said Yuma Coach Tish Malone. “We met some of our goals and showed growth. Having three guys shoot in the 90s was progress considering three of our players only started golfing in the last few months. So keeping our team score under 400 was a huge accomplishment.
“Congratulations to Gila Ridge for their outstanding performance. Cibola, Yuma, and Kofa played hard to see who would finish second, third, and fourth. The fight for second through 4th place came down to the wire. I am proud of my players for grinding it out.”
Kofa’s Eddie Smith finished 11th with a 95. He was followed by Joshua Buelna in 14th (101) and Jose Ramirez and Mateo Heras tied for 19th (107).
San Luis High School’s Vladimir Gurrola turned in an 88, good for fifth place individually. Unfortunately for the Sidewinders, Gurrola got little support. Next in line were Andres Rojas and Diego Angulo tied for 16th (105), followed by Ernesto Vizcarra in 21st place (114) and Ernesto Ochoa in 23rd place (117).
Kofa’s win in the girls’ match saw sophomore Charlize Anaya turn in a 96, good for second place individually. The Kings also got a 102 from junior Katelyn Pisaeno, good for a tie for fourth place; a 110 from junior Elena Nunez and a 125 from freshman Melany Moreno.
Medalist honors went to Gila Ridge senior Emma Martinez, who finished with a 90.
“Today was a good day and it being the first time we played 18 holes in a match this season,” said Martinez.
“I’m very proud that I was able to finish my career on top and win the city championship. My putting and driver were strong, but I will be working on chipping and bunker shots throughout the upcoming week. Although today may not have been my best scoring day, I was able to learn from today and carry this with me to state.”
Also for the Hawks, junior Ellie Palmer finished tied for fourth (102), freshman Raleigh Codling had a 120, sophomore Madison Grantham had a 129 and Haile Mendivil finished with a 145.
Cibola finished third in the team scoring with a 456, followed by San Luis at 565. Yuma did not field a girls team.
For the Raiders, Kaiya Cabrales shot a 98 to finish third in individual scoring. Also for Cibola, Gwyneth Perea was 11th (111), Hannah Gurney was eighth (118), Mia Soria was 12th (131) and Maleia Padilla was 15th (136).
For San Luis, Miah Vanegas (133) led the Sidewinders. She was followed by Miranda Roman (134), Vanessa Ambriz (145), Brittany Cam[os (153) and Kiara Quiroz (159).