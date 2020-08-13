There are some minor changes to the starting time for several fall athletic teams.
After YUHSD athletic directors met on Thursday, they decided to start phase one for fall programs on Aug. 24th, a week later than originally planned.
The decision allows programs and administrators more time for the collection of COVID-19 waivers and clearance and for coaches to get organized, according to YUHSD chief communications officer Eric Patten.
Next week, the district will have two dates set for physical examinations at Kofa and San Luis high schools. Times for each student will have to be confirmed through a doctor and will be open for all YUHSD students.
Golf and cheer will be allowed to start Monday because that was the date the AIA suggested in their modified schedule, according to Patten.
“Official practices and offseason workouts will all still be considered ‘phase one’ until students can return to class,” Patten said in a text.
