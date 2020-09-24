Parents voiced their opposition to Yuma Union High School District’s decision to not allow spectators at local games this fall and their voices were heard.
As as a result, YUHSD reversed course on Thursday and announced each student-athlete will be able to bring two guests for each game this fall after the YUHSD previously stated on Sept. 18 no fans would be allowed.
The decision to change came after a meeting with 15 parents – three from each district school – while garnering support from Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls to carry out the new plan.
“We are grateful to have Mayor Nicholls’ support and for the willingness of our parent groups to come up with a plan that will not only help keep our community safe, but also allow for our student-athletes to have family members in attendance when our athletic season gets started,” YUHSD Associate Superintendent Tim Brienza said in the release. “As we have stated throughout this uncertain time, we will only get through this together. We definitely were able to do that over the past few days.”
The student-athletes will need to have their two guests sign a COVID-19 visitor’s waiver electronically via BlueInk before the season begins.
The document can be electronically downloaded and will be checked at the gates each game.
“If you’re a Kofa parent and are going to watch a game at Gila Ridge, it’s electronic,” Brienza said, “They’ll be able to check the database to make sure you signed your waiver. And if you did, they’ll pay their entry fee and be able to socially distance, wear a mask and sit down to watch the game.”
According to Brienza, if the athlete decides they’d like to alter their spectator visitor list, the school’s administration will handle those.
Visiting parents will be allowed to travel and attend games.
“This wouldn’t be fair and not let the visitors come,” Brienza said. “We wanted to make sure it was equitable for each campus.”
There were several obstacles to hurdle during this process.
According to Governor Doug Ducey’s executive order 2020-43 – which remains in effect – no public gatherings beyond 50 people are allowed.
The academic aspect of public schooling is considered essential, while public school sporting events are interpreted as public gatherings.
“If the city gives you permission and you have some mitigation plans for social distancing and masking,” Brienz said. “Then, the city can give you permission. Mayor Nicholls has been really supportive. He essentially said, ‘If you guys can have those things in place, we will be more than happy to partner with you and allow you to have these things go on.”
The YUHSD volleyball season starts Oct. 2 while football kicks off Oct. 9.
However, the district will reexamine this current plan Oct. 19.
“After two weeks of football...we’re going to reevaluate where we are at,” Brienza said. “‘Are we doing Ok? Can we add more? Should we not have two fans per person? Should we do less?’ I think it’ll be hard for us to do less, but really we want to get back together and reevaluate and see if we want to add a few extra fans.”
