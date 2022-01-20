Another Yuma Catholic vs. Snowflake state championship football game?
It’s a real possibility.
Appeals by both Yuma Catholic and Snowflake to remain in 3A instead of being moved up to 4A for football in 2022 and 2023, were denied Tuesday by the Arizona Interscholastic Association’s Executive Board. Results of all 26 appeals by state schools were released Wednesday.
Yuma Catholic and Snowflake played for the 3A conference state championship in 2021 and 2020. Snowflake won both times, 10-3 and 38-14, respectively.
And if both schools are as successful at the 4A level as they were at 3A, they could meet again in a state championship showdown this fall.
“Obviously we’re disappointed, but that is what we expected to happen,” said Yuma Catholic Athletic Director Jeff Welsing, referring to the Shamrocks’ appeal being denied.
“So we’re not shocked.
“We’ll go with what they have and move up to 4A and we’ll compete on that level.”
In December, the AIA announced its realignment plans for the 2022 and 2023 football seasons for the state’s high school football programs. Yuma Catholic was one of three local programs to either be moved up or down.
With the conference alignments now determined, the AIA will next determine the regions, which will be posted by Jan. 25, according to an AIA press release.
“Member schools will have until Feb. 8 to appeal any region placements before the next Executive Board meeting on Feb. 22, where a final vote will take place to move forward with the 2022 alignments. Scheduling for the 2022 season will begin the next day and conclude in March.”
The end result of the appeals outcome is that Yuma Catholic is now in the same conference as Yuma Union High School District schools Gila Ridge, which is already a 4A school, and Kofa, which was dropped from 5A to 4A in the same realignment process.
Also, Yuma High School was dropped from 4A to 3A, while Cibola High School remains in 6A. San Luis does not have a football program.
There is now a possibility that Yuma Catholic, Gila Ridge and Kofa will wind up in the same region, and have to face each other in football. But there is no guarantee.
“It’s up to the 4A conference to determine that,” said Welsing.
“But we’re looking forward to playing Kofa, Gila Ridge, even Yuma. It’s definitely a possibility. And if they are on our schedule then that’s what we’ll do. We’re now just waiting for all of that to come down the pipeline from the AIA.”
In past years, the AIA has been known to place the Yuma schools in different regions, thus making it a possibility the three 4A schools will be placed in three separate regions.
But if they all wind up in the same region, “It will definitely be a win win for everyone involved,” said Welsing, “because you get five home games and five away games and if you get a game in town, technically it’s like another home game. Kids can stay in school and parents can come and watch their kids play and don’t have to drive three hours.”
Yuma Catholic becomes the smallest school in 4A, according to the AIA’s 2022-2024 Master Conferences by enrollment statistics.
Yuma Catholic’s enrollment, according to the AIA, is 461.
In comparison, Gila Ridge’s enrollment, according to the AIA, is 2,263 and Kofa is listed at 1,897, while Yuma is at 1,161.
“We’ll be the smallest school attendance-wise in the 4A conferences,” said Welsing, “so we’re going to be competing against teams that are four and five times our enrollment. But there is nothing we can do about that.”
The realignments are the result of the AIA’s “competitive balance” formula, or “competitive balance model,” for football, said Welsing.
In other words the more successful a school is, the more likely it will be moved up no matter its enrollment.
“Basically what the AIA did was they took all the teams that had success the last couple of years in 3A and moved them up to 4A and took all the teams that had success in 4A and moved them up to 5A,” said Welsing.
“So we’ll be playing against a lot of the teams we’ve already played against.”
Like Snowflake, perhaps, in another state title game.