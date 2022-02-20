In 3A basketball on Saturday night, the No. 4 seed Yuma Catholic Shamrocks boys saw their postseason come to an end as they were unable to defend home court against the No. 13 seed Northwest Christian Crusaders.
The Shamrocks fells to the Crusaders by a final score of 57-44 in the second round of the AIA State Tournament. While Yuma Catholic’s season comes to a close, Northwest Christian will advance to the quarterfinals where they will play No. 12 seed Chinle in Prescott Valley on Tuesday.
Points were at a premium in the first quarter as neither offense could find any rhythm. Freshman Braden Moore scored all of Yuma Catholic’s eight points in the period and the Shamrocks held an 8-5 advantage after the first eight minutes of play.
Scoring picked up for both teams in the second. Northwest Christian opened up a six-point lead at 24-18 inside of two minutes remaining but the Shamrocks closed the half with a 6-0 spurt to even things up at 24-24 by intermission.
The Crusaders began to take control in the third as they reeled off the quarter’s first 13 points. More than halfway through the period, Yuma Catholic’s Justin Erath ended his club’s lengthy scoring drought with a three ball to trim the Crusader lead to 37-27. By the end of three, the Shamrocks trailed by only six and remained within striking distance.
Early in the final quarter, Northwest Christian senior guard Logan Moser connected on a high-arcing three pointer to push the Crusader lead back into double-digits at 46-35. With 2:42 remaining in the contest, Sebi Patane of Yuma Catholic connected from beyond the arc to trim the Northwest Christian lead to 48-40.
As it turned out, that would be as close as the Shamrocks would get for the rest of the evening. The Crusaders took care of business from the foul line down the stretch to close out the ballgame. Moser led all scorers with 28 for the Crusaders while Moore posted a team-high 14 in defeat for the Shamrocks.