PHOENIX – As the saying goes, fans showed up for a football game here Friday night and a boxing match broke out.
That’s how Yuma Catholic High School Coach Rhett Stallworth described his team’s facing a must-win situation against host St. Mary’s High School – a heavyweight bout which the Shamrocks won, 31-28, at Phoenix College.
Shamrocks quarterback Richard Stallworth connected with Sir Stokes on a four-yard touchdown pass with 48 seconds remaining in the 15th round to give Yuma Catholic the win.
“We told the kids, we tried to compare it to a heavyweight boxing match,” said Rhett Stallworth. “We said, ‘I’m telling you right now it’s going 15 rounds and people are going to be swinging for the fences. There is no finessing your way through this and that’s exactly what happened.”
The Shamrocks, in the hunt for a post-season playoff berth in their first season in the 4A Conference, entered Friday night’s final regular-season game ranked 11th. Stallworth said his team needed a win over the fifth-ranked Knights to improve its ranking, the end result being the Shamrocks might be moved up into the top eight where teams get a home game in the first round of the state championship playoffs. The first round of the playoffs is scheduled Nov. 18.
Where the Shamrocks, 3-1 in 4A West Region play, 8-2 overall, are ranked in the final standings will be revealed this morning, according to the Arizona Interscholastic Association.
“Obviously we’re hoping to jump into a first-round home game which we think is going to be doable,” said Stallworth. “We’re going to be in the top eight without a doubt, in my mind. The next question will be will we go as high as seven, which would be nice. Seven would be a good spot for us.”
Scoring on five of six possessions Friday night on the way to defeating the fifth-ranked team in the state, the Shamrocks certainly made a good case for themselves. St. Mary’s finished 7-3 overall, 4-0 in 4A Skyline Region play.
“We just beat the No. 5 team, at their place, on the road, so I’m definitely happy with how things went,” continued Stallworth.
“We thought our defense could have done some things better but the nature of the game, the nature of the matchup was one that it was going to be difficult for them from the get go, and we knew that.
“But I’m really proud of the offense, they did what they wanted to do. We did have to punt one time so we scored on five of six possessions.”
Richard Stallworth finished the night with a 21-for-30 performance, good fo 191 yards and three touchdown passes.
He hooked up with Jarred Marquez on a six-yard scoring toss in the first quarter, and after St. Mary’s tied the game at 7-7, Stallworth hit Dion Quintana with a seven-yard scoring strike with 8:41 remaining in the second quarter.
St. Mary’s tied the game at 14-14 with 58 seconds left in the half before the Shamrocks’ Logan Rush hit a 34-yard field goal to give Yuma Catholic a 17-14 lead going into the locker room.
In the third quarter the Knights took a 21-17 lead, Yuma Catholic re-took the lead on a one-yard run by Tayt Ford with 11:55 left to play, and the Knights went back on top for the final time with 5:20 remaining, 28-24.
Stallworth then found Stokes on a four-yard touchdown pass, with 48 seconds remaining, to take the win.
Marquez finished the night with a team-high seven catches for 66 yards and one touchdown while Jace Seale had five catches for 47 yards.
Ford finished with 10 carries for 49 yards and one touchdown.
Hawks fly high in finale
Gila Ridge High School raced out to a 21-0 lead after one quarter and never looked back on the way to disposing of Yuma Union High School District rival Kofa High School 59-6 Thursday night at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
The game was the last of the 2022 season for both teams. Gila Ridge finished 4-6 overall, and 1-3 in the 4A Skyline region.
Kofa, which broke a 39-game losing streak in the fifth week of the season, wound up 1-9 overall and 1-4 in the 4A Copper Sky Region. Thursday’s game was a freedom contest.
“Although this isn’t the record that we had our sights set on at the beginning, I am very proud of the way the team ended the season,” said Gila Ridge Coach Jessica Slaughter. “They really got it together. Everyone was focused on doing their jobs and they played for each other.
“I couldn’t have asked for a better group of seniors. Having coached most of them since they were freshmen, it’s going to be very strange starting up spring ball and not having them there. They did a lot for our program and I am very thankful for them.”
It was not a senior who shined the brightest Thursday night but sophomore quarterback Steven Navas, who threw five touchdown passes. However, Navas’ supporting cast was all seniors, as in Brayden Faber, who caught two of those touchdown passes.
Also, seniors Cole Lancaster, Chase Kammann and Alec Romero also had touchdown catches, while Michael Galaz and Angel Mendoza each had rushing touchdowns.
Faber also returned a kick for a touchdown and Mendoza had two interceptions on the night.
Neither Gila Ridge or Kofa were in playoff consideration.
No information was received from Kofa.
Jackrabbits run away
from Raiders
MESA – Cibola High School finished out the 2022 season the same way it started, losing three in a row. Thursday night the Raiders dropped a 49-14 freedom game decision to host Mesa High School.
The loss was the season closer for Cibola, which finished 1-3 in the 6A Desert Southwest Region, 2-8 overall.
The Jackrabbits entered Thursday night’s game ranked 19th among the states’s 6A teams, and finished 7-3 overall. Mesa was 4-0 and in first place in the 6A Fiesta Region.
Cibola was not in playoff consideration.
No other information was received.