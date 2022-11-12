The more things change, the more they remain the same.
Take Yuma Catholic High School football for example.
Three years ago, the Shamrocks entered the Arizona Interscholastic Association’s 3A State Championships seeded No. 11. A year later, in 2020, they were seeded No. 1. A year ago, Yuma Catholic entered the 3A playoffs seeded No. 4.
This year, after being moved up to 4A – the price teams pay for prosperity, in the AIA’s eyes – the Shamrocks are seeded No. 5.
By virtue of its 31-28 win over Phoenix-St. Mary’s High School on Friday night, Yuma Catholic jumped six spots after being ranked No. 11, and will host a first-round playoff game against Buckeye High School.
The game is scheduled Friday at 7 p.m. at Ricky Gwynn Stadium.
The updated rankings and playoff bracket were announced Saturday morning.
Yuma Catholic Coach Rhett Stallworth said after Friday night’s win that he was hoping to move up in the rankings, expecting to be No. 8 but hoping for No. 7.
“It’s pretty crazy, there were a lot of people who lost this week who were in that top half so it just kind of jumbled everything up, made it kind of nutty,” said Stallworth Saturday morning.
“We were hoping for seven, we would have even settled for eight at this point, just to get a home game.”
Yuma Catholic was not the only football team moved up from 3A to 4A after the 2021 season. American Leadership Academy-Gilbert North and Snowflake High School were also elevated, and both teams are also in the 4A playoffs.
ALA-Gilbert North, 8-2, is seeded No. 1 and Snowflake, 7-3, is seeded No. 2. Also, Phoenix-Northwest Christian Academy, seeded No. 9, was in the 3A playoffs two years ago.
“It’s kinda crazy because after last year in 3A, I really believe that the top three or four teams in 3A could have won 4A last year,” said Stallworth.
“And now that you look at it, it’s a pretty close correlation, ALA Gilbert is one, Snowflake is two and we’re five.”
Yuma Catholic’s first-round game Friday is a rematch. The Shamrocks defeated Buckeye, seeded No. 12, 48-45 in a shootout back on Oct. 14 at Yuma Catholic.
“We’re working our butts off right now getting ready for Buckeye,” said Stallworth.
“We’re gong to have some guys back that we didn’t have that game. We were pretty decimated by injuries that night so we’ve got to get healthy. We got banged up a little (Friday) night, it was a very physical, nasty game. Getting everybody healthy is our main priority.”
The first time the Shamrocks played Buckeye, Yuma Catholic quarterback Richard Stallworth finished the night 22-for-38 for 385 yards and six touchdowns.
“We’ll go back to the drawing board and look at what happened in that game last time, and how they have progressed, and how we’ve progressed,” said Stallworth.
“At this point it’s kind of a chess match in strategy.”
Stallworth is hoping Lake Havasu High School, seeded No. 13, can defeat San Tan Valley-Poston Butte High School, seeded No. 4, in another first-round game, which would give the Shamrocks a second home game in the playoffs (higher seeded teams are awarded home games in the first round and quarterfinals), provided Yuma Catholic gets past Buckeye.
“At this point it’s take it one game at a time, obviously,” said Stallworth, “which is something that we’ve done before. We’ve been here before, many many times.”
