The Yuma Diablos 18U and 16U fall ball teams will be hosting tryouts this weekend.
Tryouts will be held this Saturday, Sept. 2, from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Field 3 at the Ray Kroc Baseball Complex.
Head coach Faron Owl provided the following statement:
“The goal of the Yuma Diablo’s 18/16U travel baseball is to improve the player’s fundamental baseball skills and maximizing playing time. We will help develop maturity, build team leaders and provide a competitive playing experience. As a result, the players will improve their skills, performance levels, and knowledge of the game. Upon returning to school, the players will have increased their playing ability to help their schools be competitive and win games.”
The Diablos 18U and 16U teams will travel throughout San Diego, Phoenix, Palm Springs and Los Angeles County for games. The schedule ranges from 15 to 30 games per season based on scheduled games and tournaments played.
