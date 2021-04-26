The Criminals took an early lead in the first inning but were unable to get the win over the Hawks. Buckeye wore down the Yuma pitching and was able to plate six runs over the final four innings to leave town with a 6-1 victory.
Starting pitcher Damian Cabrera took a 1-0 lead into the fourth inning where things started to unwind for the Criminals. After Cabrera was lifted for reliever Justin Bouts, the Hawks were able to rally and stick Cabrera with the loss.
The Criminal offense was unable to mount a comeback behind Bouts who had a hit and an RBI in the game.
Yuma will look to get back in the win column when they host the Gila Ridge Hawks under the lights on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Tucson 5, Cibola 2 (8)
The Raiders lost in extra-innings to the Badgers 5-2.
Freshman Andrugh Yee worked through seven-plus innings on the mound, striking out three and allowing three earned runs. Tucson pushed across two more runs in the top of the eighth inning against junior reliever Silvestre Curiel.
The Raiders were unable to answer in the bottom of the inning. Curiel collected two hits, stole a base, and plated both of the Raider runs.
Maricopa 12, Kofa 6
The Kings lost to the Rams in a hard fought game at Kofa High.
Maricopa jumped out to an early lead by scoring three runs in the top of the first inning. From that point, the Kings were facing an uphill battle.
Kofa was able to get the game back to 10-6 after a three run sixth inning, but that is where the rally ended as Maricopa plated two more in the top of the seventh. Kofa pitchers Adrian Montenegro, Ayden Rodriguez, and Edgardo Benitez battled all day for the Kings but the Maricopa hitters were able to collect 12 hits and six walks off of the Kofa trio.
For Kofa at the plate, shortstop Tony Alvarez scored a run on two hits, while also driving in three for the Kings. Third baseman Sebastian Villegas also collected two hits, scored a run, and had an RBI.
The Kings look to rebound quickly as they host the cross-town rival Cibola Raiders at 6 p.m. today.
YC 13, Benjamin Franklin 9
The Shamrocks won their fifth game in a row and have scored at least thirteen runs in each of those wins.
Leading the way for the hot-hitting Rocks was Nomar Topete with a four hit day. Keeping up with Topete was Alan Rosas with a triple among his three hits and three RBIs. Roberto Romero also got in on the offensive onslaught with his own three hit day while collecting four RBIs.
Starting pitcher Austin Priest was the benefactor of the great Shamrock hitting as he struck out four Charger hitters and gave up four earned runs over four and 1/3 innings of work. Closing out the Yuma Catholic victory was pitcher DJ Sakay who struck out five in his two and 2/3 innings of relief work.