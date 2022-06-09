Protect yourself at all times.
This Saturday, at American Legion Post 19, boxers from the Yuma Fight Academy will be competing in the amateur ranks. Beginning at noon, the event entitled “When Borders Collide” will feature a total of 25 bouts on the day.
There will be five different weight classes with both male and female divisions. Competitors will range in age from eight to 35. Each bout is scheduled for three rounds, and there will be three judges who will score each round on a 10-point must system. The event is sanctioned by USA Boxing, the national governing body for Olympic-style boxing.
Meanwhile, Yuma Fight Academy owner and trainer Gary Diaz says the event is going to attract top-tier amateur fighters from several different areas within the Southwest region.
“We are really excited to be able to put on this show for fight fans,” Diaz tells The Yuma Sun. “There will be competitors coming in from Los Angeles, San Diego, Phoenix, Tucson, Coachella, Parker and some other places, so it’s going to be a great learning experience for the athletes.”
Diaz, a native of Oxnard, California, says he has been training fighters in Yuma for the past 17 years. A total of 10 of his fighters will be competing in Saturday’s event. Among them, 18-year-old Erick Gutiérrez is one of Diaz’s top competitors at 116 pounds.
Gutiérrez carries a 5-1 USA Boxing record into Saturday. According to his coach, the young pugilist possesses good footwork and a slick counter-punching style. However, Gutiérrez will be facing a more experienced fighter who has over 18 amateur bouts under his belt. Nonetheless, Diaz is confident that his young fighter will be ready for the test.
“It is a high risk fight and on paper it looks like a tough assignment. But we’ve been sparring a lot and I think Erick has what it takes to give a great fight and even win,” Diaz adds.