Fishing clubs:
YUMA HIGH SCHOOL BASS FISHING CLUB: Open to both Junior High and High School students. David Parrish and his crew are back working with the young anglers so it’ll be a great year for all the kids with a lot of learning going on. If any Yuma area student is interested in teaming up with the group, call David Parrish at 928-941-6168 for answers to any questions you might have and when I learn something I’ll pass it on to you.
YUMA VALLEY ROD AND GUN CLUB: Keep a check on this column for Bass Tournament dates, times, etc. as soon as I receive them from the Chairmen. Contact Pat Headington at 928-941-6168 or visit him at 585levy@gmail.com with questions.
AMERICAN BASS – YUMA REGION: Jimmy Waits is now the contact person attempting to locate someone to handle bass tournaments for ABA here when the season rolls around again. Call Jimmy at 928-210-3372.
DESERT BASS – Still no word on what’s going on with this club that began when Mac McDermott passed. If anyone might be willing to take this one on please let me know – jeanrenegade@gmail.com. A shame to see it bite the dust after Mac & Bobbi spent so many years keeping the “fishing fun” going so well.
Hunt happenings:
Arizona’s waterfowl, quail seasons flying by! There’s still time for Arizona hunters to take aim at some of the best wing-shooting opportunities the state has to offer – but the clock is ticking. The general waterfowl season in the “Mountain Zone” (Game Management Units 1-5, 7, 9, 11M, 12A, and those portions of Units 6 and 8 within Coconino County) runs through Sunday, Jan. 9. The general season in the “Desert Zone” (Game Management Units 10 and 12B through 46B, and those portions of Units 6 and 8 within Yavapai County) runs through Monday, Jan. 31. Ducks, including mergansers, coots and common moorhens (gallinules); white geese (snow, blue and Ross’); and dark geese (Canada and white-fronted) are legal wildlife in both zones. Scaup can be harvested in the Mountain Zone through Sunday, Jan. 9, and in the Desert Zone through Monday, Jan. 31. Quail season will end Sunday, Feb. 6th for the 3 main species, Gambel’s, Scaled and Mearns. The general bag limit is 15 quail per day in the aggregate, of which no more than eight may be Mearns’ quail. The general possession limit is 45 quail in the aggregate, of which no more than 15 Gambel’s, scaled or California quail in the aggregate may be taken in any one day. The 45-quail possession limit may include 24 Mearns’ quail, of which no more than eight may be taken in any one day.
As a reminder, all hunters 10 and older must possess a valid Arizona hunting or combination license. Those 18 and older also must possess an Arizona Migratory Bird Stamp ($5) to hunt dove or waterfowl. Also, hunters 16 and older must possess a Federal Migratory Bird Hunting Stamp to hunt waterfowl.
All hunters play an important role in conservation. Wildlife and Sport Fish Restoration (WSFR) program funds are comprised of excise taxes collected on the sale of hunting and fishing equipment (including 11 percent on ammunition), the benefit of which comes right back to Arizona for habitat improvements, shooting ranges, boating access and more.
In the meantime, quail hunters might want to circle Sunday, Feb. 6, on their calendars. That’s when the season ends for the state’s three main species – Gambel’s, scaled and Mearns’. The general bag limit is 15 quail per day in the aggregate, of which no more than eight may be Mearns’ quail. The general possession limit is 45 quail in the aggregate, of which no more than 15 Gambel’s, scaled or California quail in the aggregate may be taken in any one day. The 45-quail possession limit may include 24 Mearns’ quail, of which no more than eight may be taken in any one day.
Arizona Game and Fish providing hunt 2022 information:
Hunt Species, Draw Deadlines: Pronghorn antelope, elk – Second Tuesday in February (pending Commission approval); Deer, fall turkey, fall javelina, bighorn sheep, fall bison, sandhill crane, Second Tuesday in June (pending Commission approval); Spring javelina, spring bear, spring turkey, spring bison, Second Tuesday in October (pending Commission approval). Jan. 30: Deadline to submit comments on proposed hunt guidelines for 2023-2028.
Proposed Guidelines 2023 through spring 2028: The Arizona Game and Fish Department’s proposed game management hunt guidelines for the fall 2023 through spring 2028 hunting seasons are available for review at https://www.azgfd.com/Hunting/Guidelines/. The department will accept public comments on those hunt guidelines for 30 days beginning Jan. 1. One proposal in particular is about mandatory reporting after the hunt for archery deer hunters – being done to get better information for managing the species – comments seem to be both pro and con, something to think seriously about. Your comments can be submitted by email to AZHuntGuidelines@azgfd.gov, or by mail addressed to: Hunt Guidelines, Arizona Game and Fish Department, 5000 W. Carefree Highway, Phoenix, AZ 85086. All comments will be compiled verbatim into a single document to be posted by March 18 at https://www.azgfd.com/Hunting/Guidelines/.
Shooting sports
YUMA TERRITORIAL LONGRIFLES RENDEZVOUS – JAN. 13-16, 2022: Regular black powder matches will begin again 1st and 3rd Saturdays at 8:30 a.m. at Adair Park. Call Jim Gilligan at 386-679-9130 or Glanda Graves at 928-580-0915 with questions.
4-H SHOOTING SPORTS: If your youngster is interested in getting into the Shooting Sports in the Yuma area, they should first get together with a 4-H club in the Yuma area to be eligible to do so.
YUMA TRAP AND SKEET CLUB: Saturday and Sunday matches held at the Adair Park range 8 a.m. to 12-noon with Tuesday and Thursday matches 12-noon to 4 p.m. with sign up range fee $1 paid at the club house prior to shooting. Non-Member fee $7, Member fee $5 per round of 25 targets. Please use small bills or check. Eye & Hearing protection required. Call Bob Avila at 928-580-0918.
CHOLLA RIFLE & PISTOL CLUB: NRA open matches at Adair Park include – Silhouette Match, $5 Fee per gun, 4th Saturday now through March, Nov., Dec.; Big Bore Long Range Pistol, Cowboy Lever Action Rifle; Pistol Cartridge Lever Action Rifle; .22 Lever Action Rifleman ; 2nd Saturdays – now through March, Nov., Dec. – Black Powder Cartridge & Vintage Military Rifle Silhouette or Fun Match; Vintage Military Rifle is any military rifle built up to 1952 – No M14’s allowed. Chicken’s shot standing, pigs, turkeys, rams shot off of ground rest,Replicating military positions while shooting; Bench Rest 1/2 size targets will also be shot – this is all Center Fire calibers shot at 200, 300, 385, 500 meters. Other shoots: Each Tuesday 8 a.m. Schutzen .22 Rifle Match at black powder range – 20 shots bench rest at 100 yds and 20 shots standing at 100 yds; Bench rest match 50 shots at 50 yds, all shot on alternate Tuesdays. Each Wednesday 8 a.m. – informal get together for fun & Plinking off bench or standing. Practice shooting skills, test ammo for the gun you want to shoot. open to all. Each Wednesday 9 a.m. until finished – BPCR .22 silhouette, .22 Long Range Silhouette match. Each Friday 8 a.m. – .22 rimfire rifle or pistol and pistol caliber Lever Rifles or Pistols.
MONTHLY NRL: 3RD Saturday all year. All shooters welcome! Instructions provided as necessary. Cartridges must not result in damage to targets – no belted magnums. Small bore is .22 long rifle ammo (no .22 magnums). Start times: Sign up 8-8:30 a.m.Call President Rick Kelley 928-502-0736 or visit rickinyuma@gmail.com
HIGH POWER RIFLE & PISTOL CLUB OF YUMA: Visit hprifleyuma.com or call Joseph Murek at 928-627-4556 to learn their shooting schedule at the Adair Park big bore range as well as to learn about their Junior Shooting Program.
YUMA MATCHMASTERS: Monthly matches ongoing with the PRACTICAL USPSA the 2nd Sunday,COWBOY SASS, THE 4th Sunday (no shoots July & August),COWBOY FAST DRAW, 3rd Sunday, STEEL MATCHES – 1st Saturdays, MULTI-GUN/PCC matches 1st Sunday, NATIONAL RIFLE LEAGUE (NRL) .22 The 2nd Saturday. Check Yuma Matchmasters.com, Facebook or call Irene Snyder at 920-613-4598.
SOUTHWEST BOWHUNTERS: Sunday Archery Shoots 7-10-a.m. ALL Archers Welcome! WALK THE TRAIL INVITATIONAL SHOOT 2nd week-end in February, MEMORIAL DAY 2-day fun shoot with Field and Animal rounds throughout the fall/winter seasons along with regular archery shoots all year long. Call Rick Bielke at 928-750-6279 with questions. The SWBH is proud to support other clubs’ events in addition to their own. If you know of any events that aren’t displayed here, please send the information for that event to info@southwestbowhunters.net>, and we will gladly post them to our site. Call Rick or email the club at info@southwestbowhunters.net. All shooting at ranges is done at the Adair Park Shooting Facility located approximately 15 milehear.s N.E. of Yuma off east HWY 95.