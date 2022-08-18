Expect big things on the Northside this year.
No, seriously.
Yuma High School’s football program will play its first season in the Arizona Interscholastic Association’s 3A Division in 2022, and that alone has third-year Head Coach Bo Seibel thinking about a post-season playoff run for the Criminals.
Seibel’s enthusiasm is buoyed by the fact that his team will be playing against schools of comparative size this season after having been moved down from 4A, where the Criminals were 2-7 overall in 2021, 1-3 in the Copper Sky Conference.
In 2022 Yuma will make its new home in the 3A West Conference.
“It’s relieving knowing our student athletes have a fair advantage and we no longer have to play schools with 2,500-plus students when our enrollment is around 1,000,” said Seibel.
“If you were at any of the games last year you know how close we were to winning four of those five losses. They all came by a score or less. This year we won’t have to worry about our personnel getting tired because it will be a level playing field.”
That being said, “The Criminals’ primary goal is to have a winning season, and make a playoff run,” said Seibel.
Yuma will take the first step toward reaching that goal tonight when the Criminals host Dysart in a non-section game. Kickoff is scheduled at 7 p.m. inside Curley Culp Stadium at Doan Field.
The last time the Criminals made a post-season appearance was in 2005.
To get there this year, Seibel said the team is going to rely on what he sees as its biggest strength – a strong senior class and its leadership.
“This will be my third year developing and working with them,” said Seibel.
Yuma returns seven starters on offense and eight on defense.
Perhaps the biggest responsibility on offense rests with junior quarterback Reggie Antone, who saw some time under center as a sophomore in 2021, throwing for 312 yards and two touchdowns.
To make his job a little easier this year is the fact that he has senior running back Jesus Villlapudua in the backfield with him, along with senior receiver Manuel Garcia.
Villapudua rushed for 458 yards in 2021, averaging 5.5 yards per carry and scored three rushing touchdowns, while Garcia hauled in 23 passes for 263 yards, an average of 11.4 yards per catch, and had three touchdown catches.
Garcia will also play a key role on the defense from his free safety position, along with middle linebacker Andrew Ursulo, outside linebacker John Emery, free safety Gio Robinson and defensive end Timothy Nieto. Like Garcia, they are all seniors.
“I’m proud of the commitment I have seen in our upperclassman and excited to watch them compete on Friday nights,” said Seibel.
Competing on Friday nights, interestingly enough, will not include facing city foes Cibola and Gila Ridge in 2021.
The only Yuma Union High School District opponent for the Criminals this season is Kofa, scheduled Sept. 9 at Yuma.
But the limited intracity action does not bother Seibel.
He explained that by the numbers, it is to Yuma’s advantage to not play 6A Cibola or 4A Gila Ridge.
“My goal as a head coach is to prepare our students-athletes for success. Playing those schools would actually hurt us when it came to playoff time because of Arizona Power Points,” said Seibel. “4A-6A Power Points are established after our regular season has concluded since 3A starts the regular season before them. So, it would actually hurt our playoff potential playing those larger schools since they will not be done with their regular season.
“However, if there was a year when we would want to play the city schools, it would
be this year since we have a lot of high caliber athletes in our program from our senior leadership.
“But as a program we won’t be losing sleep over it since our main goal is a playoff run.”
Kofa, however, another 4A school, remains on the Criminals’ schedule. Seibel speculated that his team team will still play the Kings because of the traditional football rivalry between the two schools, which dates back to 1961.
“I always like embracing tradition,” said Seibel. “I think it’s always awesome to have a rivalry in your program.
“In recent years I would say the hype hasn’t been as great as it once was considering both programs’ records. However, rebuilding the Criminal program the past couple years has been cool to come out and dominate them.
“I know Kofa got a new staff this year as well. Hopefully both programs bring in some wins this year and we can get the community hype back up to what the rivalry once was.”