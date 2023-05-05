Yuma Golf and Country Club is set to host a Drive, Chip and Putt local qualifier on Saturday, June 10, a free event to girls and boys between ages 7-15, welcome to all skills and ability levels.

Conducted in partnership between the USGA, the Masters Tournament and the PGA of America, Drive, Chip and Putt is a free, nationwide program open to girls and boys. Including more than 340 free local qualifiers across all 50 states, Drive, Chip and Putt aims to help participants develop a lifelong interest in the game by focusing on golf’s three fundamental skills.

