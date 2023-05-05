Yuma Golf and Country Club is set to host a Drive, Chip and Putt local qualifier on Saturday, June 10, a free event to girls and boys between ages 7-15, welcome to all skills and ability levels.
Conducted in partnership between the USGA, the Masters Tournament and the PGA of America, Drive, Chip and Putt is a free, nationwide program open to girls and boys. Including more than 340 free local qualifiers across all 50 states, Drive, Chip and Putt aims to help participants develop a lifelong interest in the game by focusing on golf’s three fundamental skills.
The local qualifier is grouped into separate boys and girls divisions with four age categories. Participants will tackle nine shots in the event – three drives, three chips and three putts.
The top three finishers in each of the eight age/gender divisions will advance to subregional qualifying at The Stone Canyon Club on August 6th.
Participants who then advance to regional qualifying at Desert Mountain – Outlaw in September will compete to become one of the 80 National Finalists at the 2024 Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals at Augusta National Golf Club on April 7, 2024, the Sunday before the Masters Tournament.
The event begins at 8 a.m. on Saturday, June 10. All participants must register online in advance before the registration deadline, five days before the local qualifier – June 5.