In the Foothills Par 3 Men’s league, David Richelderfer, Ken McCarrel and Ken Sack won gross. Jack Costello, Bob Campagna and Tom Mix were the net winners. In the Women’s league Linda Wilder and Sherry Sack won gross. Dona Williams and Carol Franzen were the net winners. Lori Tremblay, Karen Myszewski, Leslie Woodside and Nancy Sirois were on the winning team.
In the Moose league scramble at Mesa del Sol, Gerry in a hotly contested battle Larrabee, Frank Domantay, Rhonda Gray and Diana Bird tied Steve Martin, Peggy Quinn, Rod Reinhart and Jim Emmerson at 69 for first with. Jim Morgan, John Chidester and Joyce Martin tied Tom McIntire, Jim Ross, Jim Flood and Bud Hammond at 70 for third.
In the Can Am men’s league at Mesa del Sol, 3 of 4 best ball in another close contest Dale Smith, Don Reaksecker, Jerry Olson and Garry Sletten shot 65 to win a scorecard playoff for first. Steve Parrish, Raymond Butler, Tom McFarland and Cliff Weber were second. Mike Mikkola, Larry Colao, Scott Porter and Bob Blair were third at 64.
In Krogman’s Follies at Mesa del Sol, Larry Colao, Wayne Gunion and Dale Smith won with 59 points. Gord Little, Matt Whittaker, Fred Hancewicz were second at 54. In Al’s picks at Mesa del sol Marilyn Cotter finished first. David Lloyd was second, Hank Browning third and Steve Parrish fourth.
In the Mesa del Sol Ladies club individual format, gross flight winners were Shannon Mason, Lola Stone, Joyce Martin and Shirley Rutledge. Net flight winners Barbara Sanders, Marilyn Cotter, Dona Conzelman and Cookie Little.
In the Mesa del Sol Men’s 3 of 4 best ball format, and in another close event Mike Mikkola, Don Reaksecker, Rod Donner and Garry Sletten won with a 209 total. Four teams tied one stroke back at 210.
In the Mesa del Sol Sunday Couples league, Jane and Ricky Rinehart won net with a 71. Shirley and Rob Rutledge were second at 72. Nancy and David Givens won gross with a 75. Zee and Steve Little were second gross with an 80.
Upcoming Events
December 5 & 6: Desert Hills Men’s Association Club Championship, contact Bruce at bclark911@yahoo.com
December 5 & 6: Mesa del Sol Ladies Open, contact Shannon at shannon@stratisgolf.com.
December 8 thru 11: Sunbelt Senior Professional Tour Pro-Am at Desert Hills: Sign up in the pro shop.
December 12: 2-Person Shamble, contact paul@stratis golf.com
December 13: 6th Annual Desert Hills junior golf benefit skins game, Call golf shop to sign up at 373-5220.
Please send your golf results and event information to paul@stratisgolf.com.