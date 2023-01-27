Last Saturday, local wrestling club Yuma Grit took to the mat at Perry High School in Gilbert for the Arizona Jr. High and Middle School State Championships, earning first place and a 2023 state championship against 65 teams in the largest club wrestling competition in the history of Arizona.

Led by coaches Chance Farrar, Terrel Hunsinger and Abel VillaMoreno, the Grit have been working extremely hard and diligently since November, eager to prove themselves on the big stage.

