Last Saturday, local wrestling club Yuma Grit took to the mat at Perry High School in Gilbert for the Arizona Jr. High and Middle School State Championships, earning first place and a 2023 state championship against 65 teams in the largest club wrestling competition in the history of Arizona.
Led by coaches Chance Farrar, Terrel Hunsinger and Abel VillaMoreno, the Grit have been working extremely hard and diligently since November, eager to prove themselves on the big stage.
“It’s tough to put into words when these young athletes dedicate themselves to something and then achieve that level of success,” Farrar said. “There’s nothing that makes a coach more proud.
The following wrestlers placed in the tournament.
Daphne Gomez (73 lbs) and Jaden Johnson (88 lbs) finished in sixth place. Jayden Preston (98 lbs) and Joseph Prieto Jr. (118 lbs) finished in fifth place. Diesel Labady (93 lbs), Kane Huerta Urbalejo (125 lbs) and Bron Paxton (142 lbs) finished in fourth place. Benton Beck (142 lbs) finished in third. Cannon Farrar (83 lbs) finished in second place. Rojer Romero Martinez (167 lbs) finished as the State Champion.
For the Girls Division, Daynah Gomez (100 lbs) finished in third place and Annette Preston (166 lbs) finished in fourth place.
“As an organization, it says that we are doing a lot and performing well,” Farrar added. “I’m so proud the kids believed in themselves enough to accomplish winning a state championship.”