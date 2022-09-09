To date, two former Arizona Western College baseball players have made it to the majors and played in the World Series.
It could easily be three.
But Yuma-born-and-raised Ralph Silva missed his opportunity, and instead was recently inducted into the Arizona Softball Foundation Fast Pitch Softball Hall of Fame.
Would he have rather had a major league baseball career?
What do you think?
But he has no regrets.
“I definitely got the same gratification from playing fast pitch softball as I did with baseball, maybe even more,” said Silva, who now resides in Northridge, Calif.
“The game was faster, the bases were 30 feet closer, the mound is almost 20 feet closer. Also, I got to experience playing in the World and National tournaments in the highest level of men’s fast pitch.”
But, again, would he trade the softball Hall of Fame for another shot at a Major League Baseball career?
“In a heartbeat.”
Silva’s pre-fast pitch life included attending Yuma High School where he was a pitcher for the Criminals, graduating in 1973.
After high school he moved on to play at AWC, where he was one of the pitchers in the Matadors’ starting rotation. And he was so good that, what was then known as University of Texas Pan American in Edinburg, Texas, offered him a chance to play for the Broncs after the 1975 season.
“Everything was already set up. My tuition, grants, and the coaches even had a job for me,” recalls Silva.
But that summer before going to school in Texas, Silva was invited to play in the Mexico National Tournament for Baja California North, and he injured the rotator cuff in his pitching arm.
“I was supposed to pitch for Pan American University that coming season but I couldn’t go with a bad arm,” said Silva.
He explained that he had no insurance back then to have the rotator cuff repaired surgically, “so I was out of luck.”
And his dreams of making it into the major leagues were gone. And he did have dreams.
“Yes, I did, and going two years to Pan American University was going to be my last hurdle,” said Silva.
“At AWC once a week we scrimmaged the Padres or Angels farm clubs (during spring training), so I saw first hand where I needed to be at the next level. I knew in my heart I could move on to the next level.”
If he had made it, he would have preceded the likes of Bengie Molina and Sergio Romo, who were not from Yuma but played for AWC and were on World Series-winning teams – Molina once, Romo three times.
Typically, however, with baseball no longer an option, Silva poured as much effort and desire into his fast pitch softball career as he did his baseball career.
And that effort and desire were rewarded with his induction into the Arizona Softball Foundation Fast Pitch Softball Hall of Fame in August.
“It came as quite a surprise,” said Silva.
It shouldn’t have.
Silva, nicknamed “Greyhound” during his fast pitch days, has a resume that stretches all the way from center field to home plate and includes playing during the height of the Arizona State Travel League from 1975 through 1990 and winning the Arizona State Travel League championship; playing in the ISC World Tournament in Saginaw, Mich.; winning the ASA Regional Tournament and ASA National Tournament in Decatur, Ill.; playing in the ISC World Tournament in Allentown, Penn., and the ASA National in Springfield, Missouri; and racking up a long list of tournament All-Star and Most Valuable Player awards.
Locals, however, might best remember Silva playing for Kelland’s Warriors and the C.B. Sun Sox, both Yuma area teams, and with teams in a number of Club Latino Americano tournaments on the northside.
Silva was nominated for the Hall of Fame by another Yuma player who is already in the Hall, Alex Villa, who was inducted in 2000.
Silva’s softball career was spent mostly playing shortstop, with the injured rotator cuff never healed.
“I played through it,” he said, adding that fielding balls hit deep into the hole were the most challenging.
“It felt like my arm was going to fall off after throwing from that spot,” he said.
“It still bothers me.”
Silva said he hung up his cleats around 1995 and started coaching his daughter, Ambra Silva.
But the fire still burns inside him.
“You don’t know how much I miss the game and how much I would like to re-live playing in one of the world tournaments again,” said Silva, now 66.
“That adrenaline level is so high, the intensity you get from playing with the best in the world in front of a large crowd is truly unexplainable.”