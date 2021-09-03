Don’t count out this Yuma High football program. Despite a 41-36 loss to Trevor G. Browne in the season opener, the Criminals fought tooth and nail until the end. And despite a late kick due to travel issues for the Bruins, the atmosphere was electric in the first game with fans back in attendance.
The Criminals new entrance into the stadium had Doan Field rocking in the early stages. And with the Criminals scoring just two plays into the game, the new look Yuma High team created a buzz throughout the venue that had people thinking Friday night could be the first time Yuma High has won a season opener since 2016.
The fans and community were great tonight in support, Yuma High head coach Beau Seibel. Everything was rolling in the beginning. I thought the environment was awesome and I appreciate everything they did for us.
Despite the quick start for the Criminals and their 12-6 lead late in the second quarter, the Bruins stunned Yuma High with two touchdowns right before the half to take control of the game.
Browne came off the bus showing up late and I think they came out a little flat, but they definitely picked it up, Seibel admitted.
They’d find the endzone three more times in the early stages of the second half and commanded a 41-12 lead. But the Criminals weren’t going down without throwing several haymakers themselves.
The Criminals rattled off 24 consecutive second-half points, including a touchdown with 33 seconds left to pull within five, but they failed to recover the ensuing onside kick to drop to 0-1 and lose their five straight season opener.
They battled, Seibel said. We came back. We didn’t give up. We made it a one score game and like I tell them every day it comes down to the little things. Little things matter in this game.
Jackson Ramer can be reached at jramer@yumasun.com.