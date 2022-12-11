Restrictions are now in place as bald eagle breeding season begins – by heeding the following, we can all avoid nesting areas.

“Arizona’s bald eagles are back, and they will soon be preparing for the next generation of eagles at breeding sites statewide. To assist with the state’s continued bald eagle population growth, the Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) encourages outdoor recreationists, pilots, operators and motorized paragliders to do their part by not disturbing the state’s 94 eagle breeding areas. To protect breeding attempts, some portions of public land and water areas will be temporarily closed to help these majestic animals and ensure even more young eagles take to the skies this spring Arizona’s bald eagles are hard at work preparing their nests for what we hope will be a productive breeding season,” said Kenneth “Tuk” Jacobson, bald eagle management coordinator. “The birds nest, forage and roost at rivers and lakes that are also popular recreation spots. That’s why we must be vigilant to help protect the birds and ensure their populations statewide continue to flourish. That success wouldn’t be possible without the cooperation of outdoor recreationists who respect the closures during the breeding season.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you