I am so very glad to be back from the “time out” I spent first in the hospital, then in rehab after falling and breaking my left hip. A hard lesson learned the hard way – “don’t play Dorothy in the Wizard of Oz and try flying in the air, then coming back down, connecting hard to the sidewalk in front of my house.” No explaining the terrible hurt involved. Bless my son who was witness to my fall and our great fire department for getting me to the hospital for surgery, then to rehab. After a long stay and many lessons learned on how to recover and with much practice, I’m teaching this older body to respond to a more normal existence and picking back up where I left back in February, a long haul but knowledge gained to never, ever fall and be hurt like that again. “Slow and Easy” is my motto from here on – I am also back in business with my favorite endeavor of writing this column, so keep checking every Sunday in the Yuma Sun Sports for latest news and events in our great outdoors. I’ll be here with bells on, enjoying every single minute.
• ARIZONA BASS ASSOCIATION “ABA” – Yuma Region: Latest results from ABA’s 3-04-2023 bass tournament congratulates the team of Joshua Selga/Craig McCoy on capturing first place overall with their total of 21.96 lbs plus taking 2nd place Big Fish as well with a 6.66 lb largemouth bass to their credit. Tim Price/Robby Shehan teamed to Take 2nd place was their 21.22 lbs total fish weighed in with BF 5.90 lbs followed by Team Greg Gilbert/Art Ferrario with their 20.99 total along with 3rd pl. Big Fish with a 6.59 pounder. Congrats to all 3 winners plus the big winner, breaking the 8-pound pot donated by Chapman Chevrolet was team Chad & Bob Voss with a 9.47 lb. largemouth bass – Great fish’n guys!
Also fishing were: Jacob/Keith Lute 18.30 lbs, BF 5.80, Ray Hawk/Mark White 18.16, Paul Tassie/Brian Ravelo 14.83, Chip Gilbert fishing alone 14.73, Joe Bistline/Mike Keller 14.37, Jeff Lenard/Phil Trevellyan 14.15, Geno Inzalaco/Logan Maltese 11.01, Craig Johnson/Brenton Lute 10.57, Jim Waits/Ray Mayo 10.43, Trevor Reis/Jimmy Young 9.69, Mark & Jennifer Wilkinson 8.83. Teams also fishing but no results – Kalib Lund/Daniel Gurrola, Brandon Martell/Kyle Askey and NIck & Jaxon Young. Get signed up to fish the April 22 Bass Tournament at Martinez Lake/Colorado River waters. Call Tracy Purtee, ABA’s tournament chair for our Yuma Region at 928-978-3659 with questions. Or you can email: letstalkfishn@gmail.com.
YUMA VALLEY ROD AND GUN CLUB/SOUTHWEST WILDLIFE FOUNDATION: Pre-registration at the Hideaway required for the April 15th bass tournament launching out of Fisher’s Landing/Martinez Lake. call tournament chairman Leslee Boggs – call 928-580-9966 with questions. YVRGC membership required for non-open tournaments paying down 3 places with 100% payout. Other tournaments are planned for May 13, June 3 and 17, July 8-9 final for the season – day 1 Fisher’s Landing, Day 2 at Mittry Lake. $40 entry fee for boat (solo or 2 person team, with $5 Options for Big Fish and 2 lb. Pot.)
YVRGC/SWWF: Fundraiser Raffle Tickets are again being sold by the club to have enough money to take care of youth hunt and fish events and the dove barbecue coming up in Sept. Wouldn’t it be great to have your ticket number drawn and go home with $5,000, $3,000 or $1,000 for the $20 ticket price. Sprague’s has tickets handy to sell in case you’re interested. Club members may be at other businesses in Yuma selling tickets or contact Pat Headington – visit him at 585levy@gmail.com. Our club’s yearly event card should be available soon to know when some great hunting and fishing events for everyone are taking place including the youth mini fishing clinics when plans include giving kids rods and reels along with tackle boxes to assist them in learning how to fish at Yuma’s Community Ponds stocked with fish by our Region IV Game and Fish Dept. Other events for our youngsters also planned with camping and hunting – fishing as well. Another Golf Tournament, open to anyone who plays golf and would like to get into the competition is being planned – a great day coming up. I’ll have the details soon.
Check here later to learn how the March 4 Youth Archery Event at Adair Park turned out. Registration with Region IV Game and Fish office is full so if you are late in getting signed up, get that done when you first hear about another event being planned.
YUMA DESERT DOVES: Ladies interested in firearms and hunting meet every third Thursday each month at Brewer’s off Avenue B & 24th Street. Ladies from all walks of life are always welcome to come to meetings to learn about the club, about firearms and archery as well as hunting along with wildlife and outdoors conservation – all interested ladies are welcome to join the club to get in on all the fun and to put their learning to work. Call Catherine Thompson at 928-580-9012 with Questions you might have.
4-H SHOOTING SPORTS: The latest schedule – Feb 26 -9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Ware Farm/ 928-978-3659, March 12 – 9 a.m. 10:30 a.m. Muzzle- Loader, .22 & shotgun End of Year Competition at Ware Farm/Dome Valley; March 20 – 9 a.m. This is Sunday at Ware Farm/Dome Valley. Ask about Archery and Air Rifle competition. Touch base with Stanley Gourley at stan_marsha@q.com.
ADAIR PARK SHOOTING RANGE FACILITY:
• YUMA TRAP AND SKEET CLUB: Winter Hours (now THRU APRIL) Open Matches are Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. to Noon, Tuesdays member fee $5 per round. Annual dues $30. Available shooting fields – Field 1&2 – Skeet, Field 3 – Wobble Trap, Field 4&5 – Trap. Eye and Hearing Protection Required. VMX – 1 shoot 1300-1900. YYG pracctice 6 p.m. Wednesdays with a Saturday 2/18 practice at 12:30 p.m. Questions? Call William H. McNutt at 928-580-0918.
• YUMA TERRITORIAL LONGRIFLES (black powder) CLUB: Benchmark 50 yd. matches – alternating Tuesdays plus a 100 yd schuetzen. Begin shooting at 8:30 a.m. Muzzleloader matches 1st and 3rd Saturdays at 9 a.m. with targets at 50 & 100 yds. 3rd Saturday Nov. 19, Turkey Shoot match with club meeting at 9 a.m. prior to shooting turkeys. Matches are $5 each. Anyone wanting to sell something to shooters is asked to shop at club first. Call Glenda Graves at 928 580-0915 with questions. Information on the 2023 YTLR long rifles 2024 Rendezvous in January of next year will be forthcoming.
• CHOLLA GUN CLUB: Welcome back to another season of shooting in Yuma AZ. We are ready to begin regular matches on Fridays with target set up at 8 a.m.. starting at 9 a.m.; Our Wednesday long range .22 matches will start now as well with target set up at 8 a.m. We will also set up swingers for anyone needing to get sight settings for the Friday matches. You are welcome to come out and get some practice on the swingers at the east end of the range. For anyone needing to get some practice on those. When targets are set up we’ll sign up for the match and get equipment set up to start shoot at 9 a.m. All matches will have a $5 fee, Glenda Graves, Secretary 928-580-0915.
• HIGH POWER RIFLE & PISTOL CLUB OF YUMA: Visit hprifleyuma.com – check new information next week.
• YUMA MATCHMASTERS: Monthly matches PRACTICAL USPSA, 2nd Sunday, COWBOY SASS, 4th Sunday COWBOY FAST DRAW, 3rd Sunday, STEEL post them to our site. Email the club at info@southwestbowhunters.net. Call Rick at 928-750-6279. MULTI-GUN/PPC Matches 1st Sunday, NATIONAL RIFLE LEAGUE (NRL) .22 on 2nd Saturday. Check Yuma Matchmasters.com on Facebook, or call Irene Snyder at 920-613-4598.
• SOUTHWEST BOWHUNTERS ARCHERY CLUB: Sunday Archery Shoots 7-10 a.m. held all year long at the archery range with 2-day invitational archery shoots off and on during the year, all held at the Adair Park archery range. All shoots are open to the public and shoot fees are reasonable. The SWBH is proud to support other club’s bowhunters. E-mail your news to southwestbowhuntersclub.net or call Rick at 928-750-6279 – SWBH will gladly post your event information to our site.