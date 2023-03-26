I am so very glad to be back from the “time out” I spent first in the hospital, then in rehab after falling and breaking my left hip. A hard lesson learned the hard way – “don’t play Dorothy in the Wizard of Oz and try flying in the air, then coming back down, connecting hard to the sidewalk in front of my house.” No explaining the terrible hurt involved. Bless my son who was witness to my fall and our great fire department for getting me to the hospital for surgery, then to rehab. After a long stay and many lessons learned on how to recover and with much practice, I’m teaching this older body to respond to a more normal existence and picking back up where I left back in February, a long haul but knowledge gained to never, ever fall and be hurt like that again. “Slow and Easy” is my motto from here on – I am also back in business with my favorite endeavor of writing this column, so keep checking every Sunday in the Yuma Sun Sports for latest news and events in our great outdoors. I’ll be here with bells on, enjoying every single minute.

