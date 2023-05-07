• Wherever you check out bait and tackle stores, check out soft plastic baits, from worms to lizards to soft twitch baits are deadly on bass. Their pliability gives them a life-like action and their soft texture feels like the real deal in a bass’ mouth. Rigged weedless, they can be fished in almost any cover.
• Jigs tantalize moody bass. Tipped with a plastic craw or pork trailer, they make first rate crawfish imitations. Hop them along the bottom. yo-yo them through the weeds, swim them shallow or vertically jig them deep.
• A spinnerbaits flash, color and vibration drive aggressive bass crazy. These are excellent prospecting lures and their nearly snagless design lets you work the weeds and brush.
• Plugs and crankbaits shine when bass are active and especially when they’re feeding on baitfish. Pick the model that runs the depth fish are holding.
• Go topwater when the surface is calm and fish are feeding. Pop a popper, chug a chugger, jerk a jerkbait or buzz a buzzbait, then wait for water to explode.
• Baitfish, crawfish, nightcrawlers, frogs and waterdogs can catch bass when artificials can’t. Rig live baits with a bobber, a bottom-bouncing rig, a spin-rig, or use them to tip your jigs or spinnerbaits. Find what works and stick with it. Also talk with other successful fishermen or with fishing club anglers to see what’s working well prior to your fishing plans.
• Polarized glasses (yellow-tint) work well to help see the fish.
• Use flashy, bright-colored lures in murky water and colors that imitate natural bait in clear water.
• The best bass hotspots are places where deep water, shallow water and cover meet. A long stickup, blown down or patch of weeds will hold bass other anglers have ignored. Mix up your retrieves from fast to slow and from steady to stop-and-go. Bump your spinnerbaits, weedless jig or crankbait against submerged cover to trigger strikes.
Fishing clubs
• YUMA VALLEY ROD AND GUN CLUB/SOUTHWEST WILDLILFE FOUNDATION: A reminder that Chapman Chevrolet, our great sponsor, that donated the 8-pound pot that is ‘ready and waiting’ so don’t miss club bass tournaments and try for it! Tournaments coming up: (YVRGC membership is required for non-open bass tournaments that pay down 3 places with 100% payout). Future bass tournaments are on May 13th, June 3rd and 17th, then the 2-day July 8-9 final for the season with Day 1 at Fisher’s Landing, Day 2 at Mittry Lake. $40 entry fee for boat (solo or 2 person team) with $5 options for Big Fish and 2 lb. pot. Visit the Bass Chairman Leslee Boggs at lesleeboggs@gmail.com. Raffle items have also been donated by Chapman Chevrolet, our great sponsor.
YVRGC YOUTH FISHING CLINICS: Registration is being accepted now by the Yuma Valley Rod and Gun Club for the May 13th youth fishing clinic taking place 8 to 11 a.m. that Saturday, at the Yuma West Wetlands. If you don’t have equipment they can loan the use of what you need for that day’s fishing – and please return it when you are done fishing that day. This will be the last youth fishing clinic being held until September so if your youth is interested in fishing get him signed up ASAP – There may be room for 50 youths at each clinic but registration runs out fast so don’t wait to get signed up.
The new CATFISH DERBY SERIES with YVRGC is in full swing with the April 29th Jacob Daily Memorial Catfish Derby just done – check here for results next week. Sign up now at the Hideaway Bait & Tackle Shop 585 E. 16th St – where you’ll sign up for all YVRGC tournaments; The Ted Townsend Memorial Derby is on May 13th followed on June 10 by the June Derby, July 1st for the July Derby. Fish all tournaments on Colorado River waters from Walters Camp down to Morales Dam. Must be a member of YVRGC to fish this series. This new series will pay down 3 spots $1,000/$500/$250 along with a few raffle prizes for random spots. Angler of the year will receive a trophy and cash prize. Each tournament raffle tickets for prizes will be given at sign up. Check with Pat Headington (928-257-8143) with questions.
JACOB DAILY MEMORIAL CATFISH DERBY: Congratulations to winner’s – 1st pl. David Kuhn weighing in his 42.95 lb. total, 2nd pl. Camey Nelson with 39.09 lbs and 3rd pl. – TBone McLoughin with 32.5 lbs to his credit. Other winners: Taipan Kitty Cat Rod – Casey Nelson, Penn Combo – Anthony Kiefer, Penn Reel – Jenner Kerley, Aerator, Line & Hooks – Donny Hazlett, $40 HBT GC – Jacob Dominguez, $40 HBT GC – Kevin Requarth. ($155 from entry fees were added to the Series Champion Pot). Thank you to everyone who fished in Jacob’s Memory. Was a great tournament! Also thank you again to our sponsors! Plaques, cash and prizes can be picked up at The Hideaway. AOY Points will come out in a few days. Much thanks to sponsors: Kerley Holmes, Daily Farms, Liberty Motorsports, Royal Electric, Sunland Chemical, Helen, Signmasters, The Hideaway Bait & Tackle, Hookers Bait Co, Taipan Rods, Coronation Peak, Lynn & Jim Daily, Anthony Kiefer, Ellie Grace Creations, Billy Holmes and Lee Farms.
AMERICAN BASS (ABA) – YUMA REGION: Check here next week for results of yesterday’s bass tournament with Tracy Puree, ABA’s tournament chair for the Yuma Region at 928-978-3659.
Hunt Happenings
• YUMA VALLEY ROD AND GUN CLUB/SOUTHWEST WILDLIFE FOUNDATION: Check here next week for results of the latest Water for Wildlife Golf Tournament just held at Mesa Del Sol Golf Course – Call Pat Headington at 928-257-8143, Brad Hamner at 928-941-0523 or Mike Daily at 928-920-2560 with questions.
• YUMA VALLEY ROD AND GUN CLUB/SOUTHWEST WILDLIFE FOUNDATION: The YVRGC president, Pat Headington reported the following on the latest Water for Wildlife Golf Tournament held recently at the Mesa Del Sol Golf Course. Call Pat at 928-257-8143, Brad Hamner at 928-941-0523 or Mike Daily at 928-920-2560 with questions.
Note: with elk and deer hunts going on, I will share results when I get them or call Headington.
• YUMA DESERT DOVES: ladies (18 and over) interested in firearms and hunting along with other things outdoors meet every third Thursday each month at Brewer’s off Avenue B & 24th Street. Ladies are most welcome to come to meetings and learn about the club and how to become a member. Their learning events will be about firearms, shooting, fishing and archery as well as wildlife and outdoors conservation. Call Catherine Thompson at 928-580-9012.
Shooting sports
• 4-H SHOOTING SPORTS: The winter season of shooting is done with the training season for 2023-2024 beginning in Sept. While youngsters who are interested in the shooting sports are waiting for training to begin, should use this time to get together with a 4-H Club in town to become eligible for the shooting sports. Questions? Touch base with Stanley Gourley at stan_marsha@q.com.
• YUMA TRAP AND SKEET CLUB AT ADAIR PARK: Summer shooting match hours thru October are open only Saturdays and Sundays. no week-days. Matches 7 – 11 a.m. A $1.00 sign in Range fee to be paid by interested personnel prior to shooting. All persons must sign in at the club house. Non-member fee is $7.00 per round/25 targets; Member fee $5 per round/25 targets. Annual Dues $30 to become a member; 5 shooting fields (Field 1 trap, 2 Skeet field 3 wobble trap, Field 4, 5 trap. Eye and Hearing Protection required.
• YUMA TERRITORIAL LONGRIFLES CLUB: Call Glenda Graves at 928-580-0915 for match information. Sign in for matches at 9 a.m.
• HIGH POWER RIFLE AND PISTOL CLUB: Contact Cal Richardson, in charge of publicity and matches, at 530-781-3747 or visit HPRIFLEYUMA.COM.
• YUMA MATCHMASTERS: Call Irene Snyder at 920-613-4598 for match information.
• SOUTHWEST BOWHUNTERS ARCHERY CLUB: Archery shoots 7-10 a.m. Sundays at the Adair Park archery range. Archery shoots are open to all archers and would-be-archers. Call Rick at 928-750-6279.