Information that might be helpful if you are applying for a fall hunt in Arizona is the AZGFD Draw online: The Arizona Game and Fish Department 2023 Fall Draw deadline to apply is June 6, 11:59 p.m. – Tuesday night. To apply for the 2023 Fall Draw, if you haven’t done so already, be sure your license is valid on Tuesday’s deadline day. Good luck this draw season! AZGFD thanks you for contributing to wildlife conservation in Arizona. Every license purchased online from the Arizona Game and Fish Department contributes directly to our on-the-ground conservation efforts.

It is important to know and use your Customer ID if you are an existing customer with the Department. Your Customer ID is located on your license – or to look up your existing Customer ID, you can utilize the Customer ID Retrieval Tool. Log into your existing portal account and view the “My AZGFD Dashboard:” Customers may call (602) 942-3000 between the hours of 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and select option #7 if further assistance is required.

