Information that might be helpful if you are applying for a fall hunt in Arizona is the AZGFD Draw online: The Arizona Game and Fish Department 2023 Fall Draw deadline to apply is June 6, 11:59 p.m. – Tuesday night. To apply for the 2023 Fall Draw, if you haven’t done so already, be sure your license is valid on Tuesday’s deadline day. Good luck this draw season! AZGFD thanks you for contributing to wildlife conservation in Arizona. Every license purchased online from the Arizona Game and Fish Department contributes directly to our on-the-ground conservation efforts.
It is important to know and use your Customer ID if you are an existing customer with the Department. Your Customer ID is located on your license – or to look up your existing Customer ID, you can utilize the Customer ID Retrieval Tool. Log into your existing portal account and view the “My AZGFD Dashboard:” Customers may call (602) 942-3000 between the hours of 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and select option #7 if further assistance is required.
Once you’ve been drawn successfully for your hunt, it’s time to think of when and where you might want to take a trip to do a share of scouting prior to your hunt to check everything out in the area that will assist you on your hunt once the time arrives such as terrain. Remember boots sturdy enough to withstand rocky mountains, because you’ll need to climb with lots of ups and downs, water sources that wildlife require to exist, along with clean and quiet camping spots not too far from your actual hunt locations – this is where if it’s dirty, you best seriously clean it up to prevent non-stop flies in the area.
A good thing to do while you’re waiting for your hunt time to arrive is to make a list of camping and hunting gear along with checking out a town nearby in case you find you’ve left something at home that you can’t camp or hunt without and would need to purchase prior to your hunt (ever leave your tent stakes at home?). It happens! A town I’m thinking of could be very handy to camp, at least within a short driving distance from your camp where you can get food or other necessities you might need that you didn’t take to begin with. On your list be sure to take enough drinking water, tops on your list, and don’t forget matches and a way to keep them dry in case of rain. A hat or cap can keep you warm when it’s cold, or help keep you cool if it’s hot. Rain reminds me of being sure you take a poncho along to keep dry while you’re on your actual hunt. Warm enough clothing is another must in case of inclement weather such as snow, sleet or freezing temperatures. That happens in Arizona’s higher elevations when we least expect it.
I’ve found good preparations are necessary for staying dry in snow, rain and sleet when it ordinarily stays dry and on the warm side. It’s easy to take ‘too much clothing off’ but if you don’t have it to begin with you ‘can’t add it’ so think both hot and cold while packing. Freeze dried foods as well as canned foods you enjoy might be other items that would come in handy to keep from taking too much time away from your hunt. If you’re like me, by the time I get back to camp after being on my hunt from early morning until just before dark, I’m “too pooped to pop” and food isn’t as important as hitting the sack early to be ready for the next day that promises to be another long day on the trail. I thoroughly cherish any and all time I’ve spent hunting and wouldn’t trade it for the world. It’s “worth its weight in gold” even “the best” when you get to take that great meat home after the hunt. Ummm!
Final reminder: Mark your calendar to be sure you have your application done online so it counts for the draw this coming Tuesday, June 6th.
YUMA VALLEY ROD AND GUN CLUB & SOUTHWEST WILDLIFE FOUNDATION: There is still time to let Bobby Nash know if you plan to travel to Seligman when he chairs this year’s club Prairie Dog Shoot there July 7 – 9. Even if you hadn’t planned on going, once you hear Bobby’s plans you may want to attend and get in on the fun. And hearing from you will assist him in completing plans for the event. Call him at 928-503-3390.
YUMA DESERT DOVES: Ladies interested in learning about firearms, how to shoot and learning to hunt meet every third Thursday each month at Brewers off Ave. B & W. 24th St. Ladies, 18 years and older, from all walks of life, are always welcome to come to the meetings to learn about the club, about firearms and archery along with wildlife and outdoors conservation. If they like it, Ladies are welcome to join the club to get in on all the fun putting their learning to good use. Call Catherine Thompson at 928-580-9012. She’ll enjoy hearing from you and to answer any questions you might have.
YUMA VALLEY ROD AND GUN CLUB: June 17 Big Bass Derby launching out of Fisher’s Landing is the final club bass tournament of the summer until Oct. Have questions? Call Leslee Boggs at 928-580-9966. Be sure to visit The Hideaway to check on both the Bass Board and Catfish Boards there – and look around while you’re there – A lot of fishing goodies to look over.
AMERICAN BASS – YUMA REGION: Nothing new to report after their final tournament in April but I’ll keep you posted if/when I hear from them – just keep in practice with fishing pole in hand so you’re ready and waiting when the fall schedule is put together or call Tracy Purtee at 928-978-3659. Lots of fishing will also keep you in practice for tournaments with YVRGC.
YVRGC YOUTH FISHING CLINIC: Unless I hear otherwise, the next youth clinic will be in Sept. I’ll let it be known if I hear anything different. These clinics are great for the kids enjoyment in learning how to toss a line in the water and catch a fish along with a share of do’s and don’ts. It’s really great for any youngster to get in on these clinics so as soon as I hear more, I’ll let you know.
KNOW YOUR FISH: The need to know how to fish as our weather and water temperatures get warmer is important – it’s up to us to learn to understand how a fish reacts to water temperatures and how to adapt our fishing to their actions. Studies prove bass are comfortable in much higher temperatures than we had thought and are known to seek out water as high as 85 degrees. The amount of oxygen in the water and the acidity and clarity of the water – which determines the amount of light and ultraviolet penetration – are all factors affecting comfort of the fish, but not necessarily in a bad way.
As far as ultraviolet light discomfort is concerned, fishing in even extreme heat is easier at times than during picture-perfect conditions. The more humid the better. Oxygen is another matter. When temperatures get up around 90-100 degrees, fish may seek cooler water which contains more oxygen. At times the fish ends up with an either/or situation. The warmer water holds less oxygen but an abundance of plants. The cooler, deeper water is capable of holding more dissolved oxygen, but there are fewer plants growing down there to replenish the supply. Bass and other warm water species are likely to choose the weeds and higher water temperatures where baitfish, frogs, insects and other food sources are found.
Note that feeding activity for bass drops off quicker in cold than in warm water. The secret to fishing in extremely hot weather is to slow down a bit to match the slight decrease in the fish’s feeding rate. Try in the 6- to 10-feet weedbeds where food and oxygen are plentiful. Cast or troll minnow-imitating crankbaits slowly through the plants. Texas-rigged plastic worms also work well, and don’t forget to try-frog-imitating lures.
4-H SHOOTING SPORTS: The winter season of shooting is done with the training season for 2023-2024 beginning in Sept. While youngsters who are interested in the shooting sports are waiting for training to begin, is a good time to get together with a 4-H Club in town to become eligible for the shooting sports. Questions? Touch base with Stanley Gourley at stan_marsha@q.com.
YUMA TRAP AND SKEET CLUB AT ADAIR PARK: Summer shooting match hours thru October are open only Saturdays and Sundays. no week-days. Matches 7 – 11 a.m. A $1.00 sign in Range fee to be paid by interested personnel prior to shooting. All persons must sign in at club house. Non-member fee is $7.00 per round/25 targets; Member fee $5 per round/25 targets. Annual Dues $30 to become a member; 5 shooting fields (Field 1 trap, 2 Skeet field 3 wobble trap, Field 4, 5 trap. Eye and Hearing Protection required.
YUMA TERRITORIAL LONGRIFLES CLUB: Call Glenda Graves at 928-580-0915 for match information. Sign in for matches at 9 a.m.
HIGH POWER RIFLE AND PISTOL CLUB: Contact Cal Richardson, in charge of publicity and matches, at 530-781-3747 or visit HPRIFLEYUMA.COM.
YUMA MATCHMASTERS: Call Irene Snyder at 920-613-4598 for match information.
SOUTHWEST BOWHUNTERS ARCHERY CLUB: Archery shoots 7-10 a.m. Sundays at the Adair Park archery range. Archery shoots are open to all archers and would-be-archers. Call Rick at 928-750-6279.