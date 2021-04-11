The recent State Bass Fishing finals hosted at Mittry Lake waters by Yuma Anglers Association with the Yuma Student Anglers worked hard to present a good fishing tournament to all high schoolers attending. The Yuma director of the high school group of kids is David Shill who with other volunteering adults all work hard to give the young anglers good training in catching bass on Colorado River waters in our neck of the woods.
David said, "Yuma Student Anglers (YSA) was proud to host the 2021 AZ State High School Bass Fishing Finals on Sat. March 27th at Mittry Lake. We had 8 teams competing for awards, fishing tackle, scholarships, and the right to advance to national/world finals in South Carolina as well as bassfederation.com district semi finals in Lake Havasu City in October. As has happened for the two previous years, one of the two teams from Havasu came down and prevailed again. DANG! Final results: Zachary and Brandon Verbrugge took first with 12.54# But, teams from Yuma that found biting fish were close. 2nd place went to Jentry and Jerryn Goforth with 10.05# and 3rd place went to Adam Straub and Logan Bathrick with 9.64#. Yuma prevailed in the big fish category with a 3.99# lmb boated by Wyatt Mellon. It was a 'tuff' fishing day, but a fun day overall with food served by our friends at Crossroads Mission. This event could not have happened without the many local individuals and businesses who have sponsored us over the last eight plus years. If you or your high school angler are interested in joining us next season, please contact me, Dave Shill at 949-246-6646. Go on highschoolfishing.org or Yuma Student Anglers on facebook to see what we're about. And click on this link: dropbox.com/sh/s7k8hmsk2y9rb86/AADWNeAHJgmcLCbUZN_iwzxqa?dl=0 to view photos of the event." Check the pictures included today!
ATTN: All Fishermen and ladies - don't miss the American Bass (ABA) April 17th Bass Tournament at Fisher's Landing. Click on the link to go directly to the Yuma Region page YUMA REGIONAL PAGE, then go on the link to the 2021 Yuma Entry Form: ENTRY FORM. Questions? Call Billy Clothier at 928-919-0304
Hunt happenings
The final rulemaking for both proposals on Trail Cameras will be heard at the June 11 commission meeting in Payson. At that meeting, the commission can approve either of the two final rules or terminate rulemaking altogether. Any change to the current trail camera rule will not go into effect prior to Jan. 1, 2022.
Yuma Valley Rod and Gun Club (YVRGC) - be sure to get in on their fundraising raffles including the Taipan Rod & Reel Combo with tickets $15 each, 4/$55, or 7/$100; above all get your $20 tickets for the Annual Fundraiser (usually held at the annual fair) - will report the draw date next week with 2 winners of $5,000 each, 1 winner of $3,000 and 2 winner of $1,000. Check at yumavalleyrgc@gmail.com or call president Pat Headington at 928-257-8143 if you want a ticket or two - every penny will help! All monies not paid to winner will be used in delivering "Water For Wildlife." Check next week's column for further information.
Golf Anyone? Mark your calendar for May 22 "Water For Wildlife" Golf Tourney hosted by YVRGC at Mesa Del Sol Golf Course. Call Pat Headington If you are interested at the number (above). Our wildlife will thank you!
Check next week's column for results of yesterday's "The Hideaway Bass Tournament" with the next tournament coming up May 8th BBD (big bass derby) Last Chance Qualifier & BBD Cut off (Fisher's Landing).
Shooting sports: Now that March is past, a share of Yuma's shooting clubs at Adair Park won't hold scheduled matches again until fall. Clubs still holding matches will be noted here with full information. I'll include contact numbers for any club planning to resume this fall with full information when they plan to get started again at Adair Park. Clubs continuing shooting:
Yuma Trap and Skeet Club: Open matches this month will continue Tuesdays & Thursdays as usual from Noon to 4 p.m. and Saturdays & Sundays 8 a.m. to Noon. From May to October there will be no matches Tuesdays & Thursdays, only 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturdays & Sundays with a $1 sign in fee prior to shooting. All shooters also need to sign in at Club House with member fees $5 per round of 25 targets, non-members $7. Bathrooms open during club hours; Soda's, Gatorade and water available. When paying use small bills or check. Call Bob Avila at 928-919-0622. Eye & Hearing Protection Required. Dues are: Become a member - $30 per year.
Yuma Young Guns Shooting Program: for ages 9-25 enrolled in school, interested in becoming a team member, call Head Coach H. McNutt at 928-580-0918.
Yuma Territorial Longrifles Club: Black Powder matches will resume either October or November - I'll report after summer heat is gone. Jim Gilligan does not plan to be in Yuma for the summer - call him in Oct or Nov at 386-679-0918.
Southwest Bowhunters Archery Club: Archery shoot schedule 7-10 a.m. Sundays with 1st Sunday 9 a.m. monthly meetings at the Adair Park range. Rounds of archery are field, hunter, animal, the 900 plus 3D,, a good share shot during summer months with all archers welcome. Note: 2021 Member Dues should be current. Call president Rick Bielke at 928-750-6279 with questions. Email the club at info @southwestbowhunters.net or visit southwest bowhunters. Stay in practice for the Memorial Day 2-day Fun Shoot all that week-end prior to the holiday. Ask president about archery lessons at the PAAC shooting facility.
Yuma Matchmasters: The 28th Annual Charity Match hosted by the club at Adair Park will finish today (sorry I'm so late with the news). USPSA matches held the 4th Sunday each month; Cowboy - SASS matches held 4th Sunday but no cowboy shoots in July & August - be back the 4th Sunday of Sept., Cowboy Fast Draw matches held the 3rd Sunday with the Steel Matches the 1st Saturday, Multi-Gun/PCC matches held the 1st Sunday of the month & National Rifle League (NRL) 22: held the 2nd Saturday. Pre-registration is offered now for monthly matches through practiscore. You can register and squad online, check in and pay the morning of the match. Be sure to check out the Fallen Law Enforcement Memorial while at the range. If you have spent shells you don't need, donate them for the Brass Project (brass turned into opportunities for those individuals rescued from Human Sex Trafficking here in Arizona - to donate, contact Chief Jessup - cell (928) 919-4635 or email rdjpso@gmail.com or drop off your brass at the Yuma County Sheriff's Office, Foothills substation at 13190 S. Frontage Road or the YCSO Main administration office at 141 S. 3rd Avenue, Yuma. Call Irene Snyder at 920-613-4598 or Yuma Matchmasters.com on Facebook.
Cholla Gun Club scheduled matches at the Adair Park range are done until November - you can use the range from dawn to dusk for shooting practice all week if you wish from dawn to dusk - keep safety in mind always. I'll report the matches for finishing 2021 into 2022 prior to the return of those in charge - Rick Kelly at 928-502-0736 or visit rickinyuma@gmail.com.
High Power Rifle and Pistol Club of Yuma: Call Joseph Murek at 928-627-4556 or visit rprifleyuma.com to learn about matches dates & times.
4-H Shooting Sports: If you'd like to shoot with the 4-H youngsters, call Stanley Gourley at 928-388-8995 to check on 4-H clubs to get into prior to getting started with the shooting and to learn when they will begin their training again this fall.
Contact Jean Wilson at jeanrenegade@gmail.com with news or if you have questions.