With more people getting outdoors to take advantage of the state’s warm, spring weather, it’s important to keep in mind that 13 species of rattlesnakes also call Arizona home. Depending on location, the species that are encountered most often are the Western diamondback, sidewinder, Mojave and black-tailed rattlesnakes. “Arizona has more rattlesnake species than any other state, and we can all celebrate that amazing biodiversity,” said Thomas Jones, amphibians and reptiles program manager for the Arizona Game and Fish Department.
In warm desert areas, rattlesnakes are most active from March through October. During the spring, it’s not uncommon for rattlesnakes to be out during daylight hours. As the days become increasingly hot, though, usually around early May, rattlesnakes tend to move around more at night. April is typically an active month for rattlesnakes, as they are coming out of hibernation. “We want people to know that there is a higher than average chance that they might encounter a rattlesnake when they are out recreating,” Jones said. Statewide, 35 bites were reported last April to the Arizona Poison and Drug Information Center.
Watch your step at home. Rattlesnakes can easily blend in with their surroundings, so a person should always be mindful where they are placing their feet and hands. Carry a flashlight at night, especially on warmer nights when rattlesnakes can be most active. When hiking, stay on the trail. As I’ve reported before, encounters with rattlesnakes and other venomous reptiles can take place anywhere, but they are more likely to occur when a person leaves a marked trail or wanders away from a heavily traveled area. Always stay on marked trails and be aware of your surroundings.
When encountering a rattlesnake, remember that the reptile is more concerned with being left alone. Back away from the rattlesnake, give it a wide berth, and continue on your way. An agitated rattlesnake will often hold its ground but will not give chase. “Although accidents certainly happen, rattlesnakes are typically not dangerous unless provoked,” Jones said.
If a rattlesnake bite occurs:
Remain calm and reassure the victim
Call 911 and seek medical attention without delay
Remove all jewelry, watches, etc. from the affected area
Immobilize the extremity and keep at level below the heart
Decrease total body activity as is feasible.
What NOT to do if a rattlesnake bite occurs:
Do NOT apply ice to the bite area
Do NOT use an incision of any kind
Do NOT use a constriction band or tourniquet
Do NOT administer alcohol or drugs
Do NOT use electric shock treatment
Leaving a rattlesnake alone can significantly reduce the risk of being bitten. In fact, more than half of all rattlesnake bites are provoked by the person who was bitten.
For additional information and resources about rattlesnake bites, contact the Arizona Poison Drug and Information Center at 1-800-222-1222.
Hunt happenings:
Yuma Valley Rod and Gun Club: Yuma Valley Rod and Gun Club (YVRGC) – be sure to get in on their fundraising raffles including the Taipan Rod & Reel Combo with tickets $15 each, 4/$55, or 7/$100; above all get your $20 tickets for the Annual Fundraiser (usually held at the annual fair) – There will be 2 winners of $5,000 each, 1 winner of $3,000 and 2 winner of $1,000. Check at yumavalleyrgc@gmail.com or call president Pat Headington at 928-257-8143 if you want a ticket or two – every penny will help! All monies not paid to winners will be used to deliver “Water For Wildlife”. Every penny will help! Check next week’s column for further information; Golf Anyone? Mark your calendar for May 22 “Water For Wildlife” Golf Tourney hosted by YVRGC at Mesa Del Sol Golf Course. Call Pat Headington If you are interested in registering for the tourney at the number (above). Our wildlife will thank you! Congratulations to winners of the 2021 YVRGC Big Javelina Contest: Frank Gaumer 51 lbs, Jason Smart 41 lbs., Vance Ford 37 lbs, Bobby Nash 35.2 lbs., Matt Ewing 34.8 lbs, Matt Boyle 33.8 lbs. & Tanya Nash 33.8 lbs. Good hunting everyone!
Women’s Beginner Hunting Workshop Series: Ladies will get in on trap shooting, Meet & greet, Firearms training, Shotgun overview and finally a Dove Hunt in Sept. Workshops begin in May. Mentors, ammunition, eye & ear protection will be provided. Locations for workshop events will be held at multiple venues. Space limited to 20 women. Social distancing and all precautions will be taken. Masks are required. Call Catherine Thompson at 928-341-4060. Thanks to our sponsors AZ Game & Fish, Yuma Valley Rod & Gun Club, Sprague’s, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Yuma trap & Skeet Club and Cal Ranch stores.
Fishing clubs:
Yuma Valley Rod & Gun Club – Latest “The Hideaway” bass tournament results show Tyler Shaddy/Kellan Morris taking the top spot with 23.07 lbs to their credit followed in 2nd pl. by Matt Yates with 18.88 while 3rd place was won by Tom Joshson/Brandon Glascock with 17.0. Other successful teams were – Manuel SantaCruz/Jason Brooks 15.82, Charles Stankovich/Berry Benson 15.33, Dillon Chavez/Lieren Chavez 14.77, Keith Troncatti/Dick Troncatti 14.12, Curtis Frost/Billy Owens 13.36, Danielle & Daniel Acuna 13.32, Ronnie McKay/Waylon McKay 13.31, Joseph Wiliams/Nicole Williams 13.11,Ramon Gill/Joel Valenz 12.32, Dave Shill/Steve Lopez 11.95, Lanny Brock 11.83, Jeff Pacewood/Chris Walker 11.81, Chad Benton/Bob Benton 10.69, James Gerber/Jason Larson 10.15, Robby Ballew/Wallace Wright 10.12, Casey Hollis/Garret Slatter 6.79, Brandon Kendall/Bo Williams 6.76, Keith Brown/Travis Hollis 4.90. Also Fishing – Chuck McNeill/Zackary McNeill, Steve Washington, Robert Murray/Wyatt Mellon and Joey D/Tavo. Big Fish Honors to Danielle & Daniel Acuna with their 6.12 big bass; 2-pound pot winner – Lanny Brock. Congratulations to one & all! Stay ready for the May 8th Big Bass Derby (BBD) Last Chance Qualifier & BBD Cut off (Fisher’s Landing). Sign up – $40 per boat, $5 Big Fish Option, $5 2-lb pot option.
YSA (high school) Fishing Teams: David Shill wants you to know there is another practice put together for Saturday April 24th. He says the launch will be out of Squaw Lake at safe light so If you plan on fishing let him know (davidhshill51@gmail.com). If any jr or highschool angler who is currently not registered with YSA who would like to fish with us on that date, call Dave Shill at 949-246-6646 so he can get you aboard a bass boat. David says, “We want to make sure everyone who wants to fish, will fish”.
American Bass – Yuma Division: I’ll try to have the March 20th Mittry Lake tournament results for next week, then results from the final April 17th tournament the week after. Hopefully I can follow with dates of tournaments starting again this fall from ABA so you can plan ahead – or you could contact Billy Clothier at 928-919-0304.
Desert Anglers – Check with Michael Obney 928-750-7081 for possible fishing plans.
The Hideaway Bait & Tackle Shop located on E. 16th St. as you head out of Yuma is a good place to visit for fishing “anything” you might need to get on the water with fishing pole in hand or need a bit of advice on catching those fish. Ask questions and I bet you’ll get the answers to help catch a share. Call 928-783-0010 or visit them online.
Fish tip: April is a good time to work the shorelines and flats with a topwater lure. There are a lot to choose from but start with something simple like a Pop R (The Pop R has been around for ages so check with a tackle shop for newer models as well). Tie the lure on – don’t use a snap swivel. Heavier line 10 lb. plus – it will float better and give your topwater lure better action. Cast it out, then with a quick snap of the rod tip, Pop the lure (it should spray water and make a popping sound), then let the lure sit still until you see the ripples dissipate. Then repeat the process. Bass will often hit when the topwwater lure is sitting still. It’s exciting.
Or you can do what is called “chugging” the topwater lure, which is to reel it in slowly with quick, successive jerks of the rod tip to give the lure an erratic stop-and-go action. Do this for a few feet, let the lure stop, count to five or six, then repeat. A variation of the chugging retrieve is walking the dog. You chug the lure, but work your rod tip first to the left, then to the right, making the topwater lure change directions (like a wounded shad). There is also a lure that automatically “walks the dog” when it is retrieved in short jerks, it’s called a Zara Spook or the smaller Zara Puppy. Topwater is a good way to learn, because you can see exactly what your lure is doing at all times and you can also see when the bass are hitting it. And it’s effective.
Until next week, if you are wondering how to get hold of shooting clubs about shooting matches, email me at jeanrenegade@gmail.com and I’ll get back to you asap. I do know you can shoot archery with Southwest Bowhunters Archery Club at Adair Park 7-10 a.m. Sundays including today and the next Sunday – call Rick Bielke at 928-750-6279 for information. Yuma Matchmasters will also be shooting their matches, some on Saturdays, others matches on Sundays – Call Irene Snyder at 920-613-4598. Yuma Trap and Skeet Club will also be shooting Saturdays & Sundays – call Bob Avila at 928-919-0622 while Yuma Young Guns are still shooting – call Head Coach H. McNutt at 928-580-0918 for information or answers to questions. Check next week for more information on what’s still going on at the Adair Park shooting facility.