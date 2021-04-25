On April 15th Michael Sumner, supervisor of our Yuma’s Region IV Arizona Game and Fish Dept. office, sent this information from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to me concerning changes to hunting & angling programs at the Havasu Wildlife Refuge as well as the Bill Williams National Wildlife Refuge.
“Hunting and fishing on U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service lands is a tradition that dates back to the early 1900s. National Wildlife Refuges (NWR) in the Southwest have been part of this tradition. Today, more than 370 national wildlife refuges across the country are open to the public for hunting and fishing. We welcome hunters and anglers of all backgrounds and abilities to experience the outdoors in these amazing places.
“Havasu NWR is proposing to update the refuge’s hunting and fishing program and is seeking public comment on the proposed changes that include:
• Changes to Hunt/Fish Unit Boundaries and Hunt-able Species
• Additions to the Hunt-able Species List
• Changes to Hunting Seasons
• Additions to Methods of Take.
“You are invited to review draft documents related to these changes, including the Havasu hunt and fish plan, environmental assessment, and compatibility determinations. These documents will be available that began 4/15 until the close of the Federal Register public comment period, at least 60 days. The public comment period is an opportunity to review and comment on the proposed changes in the draft documents. You can submit comments to the regional office by email at HuntFishRuleComments@fws.gov. Draft documents are available on the Havasu Refuge website or you can contact the refuge at 760-326-3853 or LakeHavasuRefuges@fws.gov to request either printed or electronic copies. In the subject line, please add – Havasu hunting/fishing comments.
“The Havasu Wildlife Refuge, 317 Mesquite Ave., Needles, CA 92363, Contact: Richard Meyers, Refuge Manager, 760-269-5982, LakeHavasuRefuges@fws.gov, Havasu National Wildlife Refuge proposes changes to Hunt & Fish Program.
The Bill Williams Wildlife Refuge also proposes changes to Hunt and Fish Program at the Refuge and is seeking public comment on the proposed changes that include:
• Changes to Hunt/Fish Unit Boundaries and Hunt-able Species
• Additions to the Hunt-able Species List
• Changes to Hunting Seasons
• Additions to Methods of Take and is seeking public comment on the proposed changes. You are invited to review draft documents related to these changes: (/uploadedFiles/BWR_NWR_AZ_Plan_Draft_2021.pdf), environmental assessment (/uploadedFiles/BWR_NWR_AZ_EA_Draft_2021.pdf), and hunt (/uploadedFiles/BWR_NWR_AZ_Hunting_CD_Hunting_Draft_2021.pdf) and fish (/uploadedFiles/BWR_NWR_AZ_Fishing _CD_Draft_2021.pdf) compatibility determinations.
“These documents are available now until the close of the Federal Register public comment period, at least 60 days. The public comment period is an opportunity to review and comment on the proposed changes in the draft documents. You can submit comments to the regional office by email at HuntFishRuleComments@fws.gov – comments. Draft documents are also available by contacting the refuge at 928-667-4144 or LakeHavasuRefuges@fws.gov. To request either printed or electronic copies. In the subject line, please add – Bill Williams River hunting/fishing comments.
“Across the country, national wildlife refuges and fish hatcheries work closely with state agencies, tribes and private partners to expand access to hunting and fishing. Hunting and fishing provide opportunities for individuals and families to enjoy the outdoors, create memories and pass on family traditions. Essential Habitat – Along Arizona’s rivers is where 80% of the state’s plant and wildlife species can be found. These riparian corridors support an incredible diversity of species. This gives us the opportunity to let our wants be known so hope you make good use of the time involved.”
Hunt happenings
Yuma Valley Rod and Gun Club (YVRGC) – Be sure to get in on their fundraising raffles including the Taipan Rod & Reel Combo with tickets $15 each, 4/$55, or 7/$100. Above all get your $20 tickets for the Annual Fundraiser (usually held at the annual fair) – with 2 winners of $5,000 each, 1 winner of $3,000 and 2 winners of $1,000. Check at yumavalleyrgc@gmail.com or call president Pat Headington at 928-257-8143 if you want a ticket or two – every penny will help! All monies not paid to winners will be used to deliver “Water For Wildlife.”
Golf Anyone? Mark your calendar for May 22 “Water For Wildlife” Golf Tourney hosted by YVRGC at Mesa Del Sol Golf Course. Call Pat Headington (# given above) If you are interested in registering for the tourney. Our wildlife will thank you! Congratulations to winners of the 2021 YVRGC Big Javelina Contest: Frank Gaumer 51 lbs, Jason Smart 41 lbs., Vance Ford 37 lbs, Bobby Nash 35.2 lbs., Matt Ewing 34.8 lbs, Matt Boyle 33.8 lbs. & Tanya Nash 33.8 lbs. Good hunting everyone!
Women’s Beginner Hunting Workshop Series: Ladies will begin the program with trap shooting, meet & greet, firearms training, shotgun overview and finally a Dove Hunt in September. Workshops begin in May. Mentors, ammunition, eye and ear protection will be provided. Locations for workshop events will be held at multiple venues. Space limited to 20 women. Social distancing and all precautions will be taken. Masks are required. Call Catherine Thompson at 928-341-4060. Thanks to our sponsors AZ Game & Fish, Yuma Valley Rod & Gun Club, Sprague Sports, Sports- man’s Warehouse, Yuma trap & Skeet Club & Cal Ranch stores.
Fishing Clubs
Yuma Valley Rod & Gun Club: Extra important for bass anglers is to stay ready for the May 8th Big Bass Derby (BBD) Last Chance Qualifier & BBD Cut off (Fisher’s Landing). Sign up – $40 per boat, $5 Big Fish Option, $5 2-lb pot option. Sign up to fish at The Hideaway Bait & Tackle shop on 16th Street.
YSA together for Saturday April 24th (high school) Fishing Teams: David Shill wants you to know they just held a practice yesterday so I’ll let you know those results, possibly next week. The launch was out of Squaw Lake at safe light. (davidhshill51@gmail.com). If any junior or high school angler who is currently not registered with YSA would like to fish with us, call Dave Shill at 949-246-6646 or (davidhshill51@gmail.com) so he can get you aboard a bass boat. David says, “We want to make sure everyone who wants to fish, will fish.”
American Bass – Yuma Division: Check here each week in case I’m able to catch Billy Clothier for results of the Mittry Lake tournament as well as the April 17th tournament that was the final bass tournament of this spring, or possibly you can reach him at 928-919-0304.
Desert Anglers: Check with Michael Obney 928-750-7081 for possible fishing plans.
Today’s Fish Tip: If you’re new to bass fishing the Plastic Worm is one of the most basic and versatile baits for bass fishing because an angler can imitate anything from a wounded baitfish to a crawdad and you “will” catch fish. Purple, brown, black and some shade of red is all you need to get started – a variety of lengths is good to have. The 6-inch worms are great for a start, while 4s and 5s will also come in handy at times. Chartreuse and white are suggested colors for spinnerbaits – they “do” work. Silver and gold blades can be interchanged to cover different water conditions. For clear water, try nickel or silver blades; for cloudy water switch to gold blades. For stained water, white or chartreuse seem to work best.
I’ll include more tips for beginning bass anglers in next week’s column or talk to any of the guys at The Hideaway and don’t be shy about asking them for tips on how to catch and where to go for largemouth bass in the Yuma area. Another suggestion worth trying is signing up to fish with local tournaments – Yuma Valley Rod & Gun Club with their May tournament (above) or if you are a youth wanting to learn, call Dave Shill of the YSA (also above). There will be more next week. Remember (for anyone who fishes), Catch & Release really works and everyone who fishes should try it, especially during our annual spawn at local waters. Check next week’s column for some tips that are good to know and use.
Visit me, Jean Wilson, at jeanrenegade@gmail.com with questions or news you might have. Thanks!