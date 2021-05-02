Good news for Arizona hunters: The Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) has announced that Arizona continues to be clear of Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD), a fatal wildlife disease that affects the nervous system of deer and elk.
Department officials did not find any cases of CWD in the 1,589 deer (mule and white-tailed) and elk that were sampled in 2020 – the most in more than a decade. AZGFD collected 519 samples from animals that were harvested and voluntarily submitted by hunters, and another 1,070 samples through partnerships with game processors and taxidermists.
AZGFD has been testing for the presence of the disease in Arizona since 1998. While CWD has been found in the neighboring states of Utah, New Mexico and Colorado, the disease has not been detected in Arizona. CWD has not been documented to cause disease in people.
The department is grateful for the assistance of hunters who submit deer and elk heads for testing, as well as the cooperation of game processors and taxidermists. For more information about CWD, visit the Chronic Wasting Disease Alliance website at http://cwd-info.org/. Also, check out a video that addresses 14 of the most commonly asked questions about CWD. The questions were submitted by hunters from across the nation, and the answers were provided by top CWD experts and researchers. The video was produced by the National Deer Alliance.
Hunt happenings
Practice Does Make Perfect: For archery hunters, it’s a real necessity to practice as much as possible year round for those archery hunts you apply for each year beginning in the fall. You never want to merely ‘wound’ an animal, making it suffer, so being sure you can hit the vital area for a clean, humane harvest is of the utmost importance – and that only comes with lots of practice beforehand. While Yuma area weather is warming it’s still congenial for us to get that needed practice close by on a regular basis – in Yuma with Southwest Bowhunters at the Adair Park archery range each Sunday (check shooting sports, this column).
As weather gets hotter, we may want to climb the hill a bit to escape our heat, and Prescott with the Granite Mountain archery range is very inviting. They welcome archers to shoot with them. Their summer shoot schedule is: Mile High 3D May 15-16, GMA 3D June 12-13, Outlaw 3D July 10-11 and the Big Game 3D August 14-15. Check Granite Mountain Archers below in shooting sports for complete information. Mark your calendar so you don’t forget. They sent me a flyer with complete information – let me know if you’d like a copy via email.
The July Bowhunter Archery Invitational happening up in the cool mountain air at Mormon Lake July 16 through 18 is a family friendly non-competitive 3D archery shoot held each year during the heat of our Yuma summer and it’s s a great event, well worth attending for more of that needed practice as well as for pure enjoyment.
Spring Turkey 2021: There are still turkey hunts going on so check your spring regulations so you don’t miss out. Other hunts still open are for bison and bear.
Yuma Valley Rod and Gun Club (YVRGC): Don’t miss getting your $20 tickets for the club’s annual fundraiser with 5 winners (2 winners of $5,000 each, 1 winner of $3,000, & 2 winners of $1,000 each). The drawing for winners will be soon. Only 1,500 tickets are being sold for this so odds are good for you being a winner. Visit YumaValleyrgc@gmail.com or call President Pat Headington at 928-257-8143 if you want a ticket or two – every penny will help! Any monies not paid to winners will be used to deliver “Water For Wildlife.” With our severe summer weather on its way our wildlife will depend on filled water catchments for survival at desert areas surrounding Yuma and your help will be much appreciated.
Golf anyone? Mark your calendar for the May 23 “Water for Wildlife” Golf Tourney hosted by YVRGC at Mesa Del Sol Golf Course. It promises to be a great event. Call Pat (his phone number above) if you are interested in registering for the tournament. Our wildlife will thank you!
Women’s Beginner Hunting Workshop Series: Ladies will begin the program with trap shooting Meet & Greet. Firearms training, hotgun overview and finally a Dove Hunt in September. Workshops begin this month. Mentors, ammunition, eye and ear protection will be provided. Locations for workshop events will be held at multiple venues. Space limited to 29 women. Social distancing and all precautions will be taken. Masks are required. Call Catherine Thompson at 928-341-4060 if you’re interested. Much Thanks to sponsors, AZ Game & Fish, Yuma Valley Rod & Gun Club, Sprague’s Sports, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Yuma Trap & Skeet Club & Cal Ranch stores.
Outdoor Skills Network: No matter what your age or experience, If you’d like to become a hunter, get in on the camping events and learning through the AZ Game and Fish Dept. that will do just that. Game and Fish has partnering organizations that host dozens of learn how to hunt, fish, shoot, trap and other outdoor skill development events throughout the year. Most events are suitable for all skill levels and interests. Hunting is just one portion of these events. Many are also open to people wishing to learn more about wildlife, habitat, conservation, camping and the outdoors. Visit azgfd.gov/OutdoorSkills. I’ll include some of what’s going on each week (as I have the room in my column), all worth knowing.
Fishing clubs
Yuma Valley Rod and Gun Club: Stay ready to fish with the club May 8th for their Big Bass Derby (BBD) Last Chance Qualifier & BBD Cut off (Fisher’s Landing). Sign up, $40 per boat, $5 Big Fish Option, $5 2 lb. Pot Option, at The Hideaway Bait & Tackle Shop on east 16th St.
Yuma Scholastic Anglers (YSA): If you are a junior high school or high school angler not registered to fish with YSA who would like to fish, call David Shill at 949-246-6646 or visit (davidshill51@gmail.com) so he can get you aboard a bass boat. David wants “to be sure everyone who wants to fish, will fish.”
American Bass – Yuma Region: Call Billy Clothier at 928-919-0304 for information on when the fall tournaments will begin.
Desert Anglers: Check with Michael Obney at 928-750-7081 for possible fishing plans.
Fish tip: If you are just beginning to fish for bass in the Yuma area and would like to learn a share of tricks of the trade, talk to the guys at The Hideaway Bait & Tackle Shop on east 16th St., south side of road. They’re all bass fishermen and can help you learn a bit – be sure to check out their wares while there – they have a good share of most everything on hand having to do with fishing. Also getting together with fishing clubs is a great help in learning to fish successfully.
Shooting sports
A share of clubs who maintain ranges at Adair Park are done shooting until fall. Following are club contacts:
Yuma Trap and Skeet Club is still shooting week-ends 7 – 11 a.m. Saturdays & Sundays. Sign in at the club house. Member fees $5 per round (25 targets), non-member $7. Use small bills or check. Eye & Hearing protection required. Call Bob Avila at 928-919-0622.
Yuma Young Guns: Call Head Coach H. McNutt at 928-580-0918.
Yuma Territorial Longrifles: will resume matches in the fall or call Jim Gilligan in the fall at 386-679-0918.
Cholla Gun Club: Finished until fall making that range open for safe shooting practice dawn to dusk.
Yuma High Power R&P Club: Call Joseph Murek at 928-627-4556 or visit rprifleyuma.com.
Yuma Matchmasters: USPSA matches – 4th Sunday, Cowboy – SASS match 4th Sunday, Cowboy Fast Draw- 3rd Sunday Steel Matches 1st Saturday; No Cowboy shoot until 4th Sunday of Sept., Multi Gun/PCC 1st Sunday & Nat’l Rifle League (NRL).22 – 2nd Saturday. Pre-registration offered for monthly matches through practiscore, check in and pay the morning of the match.
Southwest Bowhunters Archery Club: Shooting 7-10 a.m. Sundays (mo. meeting 9 a.m. 1st Sunday)with a good share of archery shoots during summer. All archers welcome. 2021 Member fees should be current. Call President Rick Bielke at 928-750-6279 or email club at info@southwestbowhunters.net or visit southwest bowhunters.
4-H shooting sports: Call Stanley Gourley at 928-388-8995. Must join 4-H Club in town prior to getting into the shooting sports. As always, keep in practice for fall shoots beginning after September, some in November.
Granite Mountain Archers in Prescott, AZ. have three 3D courses (15 targets each) with registration Saturdays 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sundays 6 a.m. to 12 Noon with classes for family $45, adult (age 18 & over $30), Senior (age 55 and up) $25, youth Age 14-17 $15, Cub age 10-13 $10, & PeeWee age 9 and under Free. Open to the public through August – Thursdays 4 p.m. -dusk, Sundays 1 – 6 p.m. with range fees – Thursdays $2, Sundays 4/ 3D courses add $1 more. The range is located at 3755 Willow Creek Rd., Prescott AZ Contact Marie Wolf at 928-830-4770 or Carolina Morton 928-710-0350. Ask about membership if you’d like. Check above in Hunt Happenings for dates of 3D shoots.
