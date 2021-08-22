Learning to hunt has just gotten easier: One of the latest reports from the Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) tells us they have created a new webpage that offers a simplified and logical learning approach to hunting in Arizona, whether a person is new to hunting, just moved to this state, or wants to expand their skills. Visitors to www.azgfd.gov/outdoorskills can quickly access topics such as where, how and what to hunt, seasons and regulations. Visitors to the webpage also can view YouTube videos, connect with local conservation organizations, and register for one of more than 50 mentored events organized by skill level from beginner to advanced.
“This resource provides everything you need for learning how to hunt in Arizona in one place,” said Doug Burt, the department’s recruitment, retention and reactivation (R3) manager. “With the tremendous interest in the outdoors this past year, and the growing need for online content, this new resource should be a great place to start if you’re interested in hunting.” There is no cost to state taxpayers for the Outdoor Skills Network program. AZGFD does not receive any general tax funds and operates under a user-pay, public-benefit model. The program is an investment in the continuance of wildlife conservation efforts and outdoors recreation participation in Arizona.
To learn more about how hunters, anglers, shooters and boaters fund wildlife conservation, visit www.azgfd.com/hunting/wsfr/.
Doug Burt is always on the look out for ways to assist those of us who have an interest in hunting and angling and I feel this is one of those ways. Check it out. It's packed full of good stuff from beginning to end, no matter how advanced you are or what you might need to help you do better. There is always room for new improvement even if we're most always successful as hunter or angler - this might do the trick! With Arizona's early dove hunt getting here fast, this is a good time to take advantage of any advise that might help in filling your bag with the season opener on Sept. 1st through the 15th.
If you're new to trying your hand at harvesting dove, Jim Matthews www.OutdoorNewsService wrote his forecast for "the dove season opener to be very good, as usual." Be sure to check out more on dove in next week's column.
He also checked with Richard Sprague at Sprague's Sports in Yuma, which Matthews says "is Dove Central in this region.“ Richard reports, "The local farmers are telling me it’s the best year in four or five years, the birds are that thick.” “The party line from the (Arizona) Game and Fish says, "it’s looking real solid.”
Matthews writes, "Yuma throws out the welcome mat for dove hunters from across the country because there are probably more doves per square mile along this part of the Colorado River than anywhere else in the nation, and hunters flock to Yuma to see fields so infested with doves it’s hard not to shoot a limit of 10 birds. Check next week for more about Sprague's Sports.
Important Early Dove Season Reminders:
The Sunday, August 29th PRE-SEASON SHOOT Open to the Public at the Adair Park Trap & Skeet Range is a perfect event for those who want the practice to be ready for the Sept. 1 early Dove Season. Shooting will begin at 7 a.m. that day and continue until they can't get a full squad. If you're not familiar with Adair Park, it is west side of Hwy 95 approximately 15 miles N.E. of Yuma, the first range you come to. Hearing and eye Protection is required. Fees are $5 for each of the matches with match winners getting $15 cash. All proceeds from the shoot will benefit the Youth Scholastic Clay Target Program (SCTP). Questions? Call Bob Avila at 928-919-0622.
Yuma Valley Rod and Gun Club (YVRGC) will also conduct the Clint Curry "FREE" Youth Dove Hunt Sept. 4th for youngsters who have pre-registered with their parent at Region IV Game and Fish office (342-0091) and arrive for the hunt by 5:30 a.m. at the "Tractor on the Stick," Moore Farm in Dome Valley. Best to do that quickly while there is still room for your youngster. There will be mentors and volunteers to assist them where needed to have a safe and enjoyable hunting experience, hopefully with their game bag full with the day's limit of harvested dove. The YVRGC will provide shooting ammo for the youngsters. A really great opportunity for your youngsters to experience success in their hunting skills.
Plans are in place for the ANNUAL DOVE HUNTERS BARBECUE Saturday evening, Sept. 4th with the public invited to enjoy an evening of great eating and super fun times) at the Four Points Sheraton Hotel on 2030 S. 3rd. Ave. in Yuma with doors open at 4:30 p.m., Dinner at 6 p.m. with a tasty chicken dinner, raffles and auctions (both silent and live) to win and other activities ongoing throughout the evening with Larry Smart, Auctioneer. Call Pat Headington at 928-257-8143 to get your tickets, arrange for tables and get complete information.
DESERT DOVES ladies shooting group will hunt dove the Monday after the 1st week-end of the early dove season. Call Catherine Thompson with questions at the Region IV Game & Fish office 342-0091.
Fishing clubs
Yuma Valley Rod and Gun Club: Results of the latest Catfish Derby shows 33 people fished with Jonhenry Luke placing 1st with his 28.0 pound biggest catfish, while MariCruz Galvan took 2nd with 20.6. 3rd pl. was enjoyed by Daniel Jackson with 17.0, followed by Juliu Moralez in 4th with 14 lbs. Nick Williamson placed 5th with his 8.6 Catfish while Britten Frandsen took 6th with 7.8 lbs. Good fish'n, one and all. Results of the 2-day championship tournament will be reported next week.
American Bass - Yuma Region: Jimmy Waits is now the contact person attempting to find someone to handle bass tournaments for ABA here. To learn more or get answers to questions, call Jimmy at 928-210-3372 - he'll be glad to hear from you.
Desert Bass - No word yet on what's happening with this club that began when Mac McDermott passed. If anyone might be willing to take this one on to keep it going, please let me know - jeanrenegade@gmail.com. A shame to see it bite the dust after Mac & Bobbi spent so many years keeping the "fishing fun" going so well.
Shooting Sports
Put Adair Park Ranges to good use while maintaining clubs are gone for the summer. As a member of the public, vacant ranges are open to your use dawn to dusk for your safe shooting practice. * Be sure to pick up all litter & spent shells while there to take away with you when you leave. The motto is, "Leave it better than you find it" something to remember.
Ranges still open for scheduled shooting:
YUMA TRAP AND SKEET CLUB: Saturday and Sunday matches held at the Adair Park range 7 - 11 a.m. with sign up at the club house. Member fee $5, non-members $7. Please use small bills or check. Eye & Hearing protection required. Call Bob Avila at 928-580-0918.
YUMA RIFLE & PISTOL CLUB: Visit hprifle.com for information on when they will begin their fall shooting schedule at the Adair Park big bore range. Check into the youth firearms training that also might be available.
YUMA MATCHMASTERS: Monthly matches ongoing with the PRACTICAL USPSA the 2nd Sunday, COWBOY SASS, THE 4th Sunday (no shoots July & August), COWBOY FAST DRAW, 3rd Sunday, STEEL MATCHES - 1st Saturdays, MULTI-GUN/PCC matches 1st Sunday, NATIONAL RIFLE LEAGUE (NRL) .22 The 2nd Saturday. Check Yuma Matchmasters.com, Facebook or call Irene Snyder at 920-613-4598.
SOUTHWEST BOWHUNTERS: shooting ARCHERY Sundays 7-10-a.m. ALL Archers Welcome! Current archery shoots will be 14 3D targets in the canyon today 8/22 (great hunting practice).
The SWBH is proud to support other clubs' events in addition to their own. If you know of any events that aren't displayed here, please send the information for that event to <info@southwestbowhunters.net>, and we will gladly post them to our site. Call Rick Bielke at 928-750-6279 OR email the club at info@southwestbowhunters.net. All shooting at ranges is done at the Adair Park Shooting Facility located approximately 15 miles N.E. of Yuma off east HWY 95.