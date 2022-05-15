Recent azgfd.gov news reports, “All of us know what it feels like to deal with the frustration and disappointment of an unforeseen event. After all, life happens.” But, “That’s why the Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) is introducing ‘PointGuard Plus,’ an innovative new product that will be available just in time for hunters who will be applying for 2022 hunt permit-tags for deer, fall turkey, fall javelina, bighorn sheep, fall bison and sandhill crane. Whether an applicant purchases PointGuard Plus, or the standard PointGuard, he or she will have peace of mind in knowing they can surrender their hunt permit-tag for any reason, and the accumulated bonus points that were expended to draw that hunt permit-tag will be reinstated.”
To learn more, visit https://www.azgfd.com/hunting/pointguard/ or call 602-942-3000.
Hunt happenings
YUMA VALLEY ROD AND GUN CLUB: Information we all need to be aware of was learned from Daniel Stewart of Yuma Proving Ground at the latest YVRGC meeting. He reported, the annual fee of $35 for YPG hunt permits covers all YPG lands that now will include 22,000 acres of land they leased from BLM, with all lands open to hunting. Visit the YPG at 928-328-2151 for complete information. Annual YVRGC Adult member javelina contest winners: 1. Pat Headington 45 lbs., 2. Jason Smart 44 lbs, 3. Vance Ford 42 lbs., 4. Doug Beach 38.8 lbs., 5. Larry Smart 35 lbs., 6. Matt Ewing 31.74 lbs., Bobby Nash 28.52 lbs, Eddie Hester 27.6 lbs. & Tanya Nash 25.98 lbs. A great showing this year – congrats to each!
Jimmy Phipps Memorial Bass Tournament: Winners will be reported next week or call Simon Apadoca at 928-261-0922 or visit Taipanrods@aol.com. Results to follow.
The next BIG BASS QUALIFYING TOURNAMENT is June 9 launching out of Fisher’s Landing. Be sure to sign up at Sportsman’s Hideaway to fish prior to heading to the water. Call Simon with questions. Must be a club member to try for the Annual Angler award.
GOLF TOURNAMENT: Check next week’s column for complete information.
AZ HUNTER EDUCATION: The full blown hunter ed class (in classroom) is back with the next class June 6-10 followed by the Saturday Field Day. Get signed up now at AZGFD.com for the class. Sprague’s will also do one field day each month with all qualifications for 30 students – call 726-0022 for dates and times.
Fishing clubs
YUMA VALLEY ROD AND GUN CLUB: Stay in practice for the May 14th Jimmy Phipps Memorial Derby held by the club with the launch out of Fisher’s Landing/Martinez Lake. Pre-Registration is required for tournaments. Sign up in town at The Hideaway prior to heading out to the water, Entry is $40 per boat (1 or 2 persons) with Options $5 Big Fish and $5 for 2lb. pot. Rules are YVRGC membership required for non-open tournaments that pay down 3 places (100% payout), 5 bass limit, 1/2 lb dead fish penalty. Launch at safe light. Remember, members earn points at tournaments going toward the “Angler of the Year” awards. A good opportunity for beginning anglers to learn some of the tricks of the trade with experience fishermen. All anglers are welcome to club “open” tournaments. call Simon at 928-261-0922 or visit him at taipanrods@aol.com. Mini-fishing Clinics, always free for the kids still in the planning stages with YVRGC working with Game and Fish Yuma-Region IV, possibly for Hunting and Fishing Day in Sept. when the weather cools.
AMERICAN BASS – YUMA REGION: Hope you were able to fish the latest tournament yesterday – Hope to have results along with info. on the next ABA tournament for the next column or call Tracy Purtee at 928-978-3659. If you’re a beginner, ask about signing up with ABA so you can learn a bit from the guys in the know.
YUMA HIGH SCHOOL BASS FISHING CLUB: Open to Junior High and High School students. I’m told Simon Apadoca has taken it over this year so I’ll check with Simon and report my findings next week. Or, If any local student is interested in teaming up with the group, call Simon at 928-261-0922 or visit him at TaipanRods@aol.com for answers to any questions you might have. (Check here next week once I’ve checked to be sure Simon’s information is correct).
Shooting Sports
YUMA TRAP AND SKEET CLUB: Summer hours – May through October – Saturday and Sunday matches held at the Adair Park range 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. with 25 target matches per round with sign in range fee $1 paid at the club house prior to shooting. Non-member – fee $7, Member fee $5 per round. Annual dues $30. 5 shooting fields: Field 1&2 – Skeet, Field 3 – Wobble Trap, Field 4&5 – Trap. Eye and Hearing Protection Required.
YUMA TERRITORIAL LONGRIFLES CLUB: During May we will have our usual 1st and 3rd Saturday matches, then discontinue club organized matches until November. The bench rest group are going to still go out on their own to practice whenever they like but again the club is not running benchrest matches during the summer. Call Glenda Graves at 928 580-0915 with questions.
CHOLLA GUN CLUB: The club is still shooting our Friday silhouette matches during the summer as my schedule allows. If the public is interested in learning to shoot silhouette, Friday’s matches would be a good time to come out and see what we do. As the temps get hotter, we will be starting on Fridays around 8 a.m. or earlier. Getting to the range before 7:30 is a good time to arrive. Call Glenda Graves, secretary at 928-580-0915 for answers to questions.
HIGH POWER RIFLE & PISTOL CLUB OF YUMA: Visit hprifleyuma.com or call Joseph Murek at 928-627-4556 .Visit hprifleyuma.com for the club full schedule of shooting.
YUMA MATCHMASTERS: Monthly matches PRACTICAL USPSA, 2nd Sunday,COWBOY SASS, 4th Sunday COWBOY FAST DRAW, 3rd Sunday, STEEL MATCHES – 1st Saturdays, MULTI-GUN/PCC matches 1st Sunday, NATIONAL RIFLE LEAGUE (NRL) .22 on 2nd Saturday. Check Yuma Matchmasters.com, Facebook or call Irene Snyder at 920-613-4598.
SOUTHWEST BOWHUNTERS ARCHERY CLUB: Sunday Archery Shoots 7-10-a.m. held all year long at the Adair Park archery range, open to all. Call Rick Bielke at 928-750-6279 or Keith Parsell 928-750-7620.
- The SWBH is proud to support other clubs’ events in addition to their own. If any events aren’t displayed, please send information to info@southwestbowhunters.net – we will gladly post them to our site. For SWBH information, call Rick or email the club at info@southwestbowhunters.net. All shooting is done at the Adair Park Shooting Facility located approximately 15 miles northeast of Yuma off east Highway 95.
