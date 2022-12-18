‘Arizona Game and Fish Dept. report the illegal harvest of a female mule deer in the Yuma area.” When caught, the violators could face several criminal charges including take during a closed season, waste of edible meat and criminal littering, not to mention losing their hunting and fishing privileges in the state of Arizona. AZGFD is asking for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for the illegal killing of one female doe. AZGFD reports a reward of up to $1,500 is being offered by the Operation Game Thief Program mule deer near Yuma. The crime likely took place sometime during the weekend of Oct. 28-31, 2022, near Yuma, Wellton, or Dome Valley. The mule deer doe was found inside of a white cooler floating in the Salinity canal behind the Pacific Avenue Athletic Complex. The animal had been quartered with neck meat removed. All other meat had been abandoned and left to waste.
“The unlawful killing of this female mule deer was the act of a criminal, not a hunter. Most of what was left was inedible. Anyone with information can call the Operation Game Thief hotline 24/7 at (800) 352-0700. Caller identities remain confidential and those reporting may do so anonymously upon request. Callers should reference OGT case #22-003413 when reporting information on this case.
Winter Break: Now that winter school-break for Christmas has begun with your kids having time on their hands, taking them fishing is tops on things to do together. And with Rainbow Trout enjoying the winter waters at Yuma community waters it’s a good time to get their fishing license, if their ages require it, good for the rest of December and on into 2023 at Yuma area waters along the Colorado River waters. A good time also to think tackle and possibly new fishing gear if warranted for that Fishing Fun – think fishing when you’re looking for presents this time of year – Santa is good about having most everything on hand. Bigger tackle boxes too with supplies of hooks, sinkers, new line for the reel – you name it, it’s available at most sport supply stores in town.
Now is an ideal time for them to get to the water so they can practice their casting (without tangling the line) and learning to get the hook out of a fish’s mouth that is too small to keep, successful ways to release fish back to the water so they can grow bigger to be caught again. Most kids may be slow in learning but that’s the reason for practice and for all the memories they enjoy from what they do. Take pictures to add to the list of memories. Usually this time of year they’ll be fishing for trout and catfish so a supply of bait for those as well as bluegill and crappie in residence this time of year and always hungry are nightcrawlers, mealworms and live minnows are all good to have on hand along with a No. 6 or 8 hooks. Place a split shot about 12-18 up the line and a small bobber about 3 or 4 feet up the line (using a slip bobber allows using you to adjust it to fish 4, 5 or 6 feet deep). A lot of young anglers find using mealworms or nightcrawlers to cover the hook work best.
For young anglers who lack patience to sit for long periods of time, an ultra light pole with 4 lb. test line, tie on a mini jig (1/16 or 1.8 iz, white or chartreuse curly tails do well). Cast out and slowly retrieve the jig, often the jig works well for the bigger size bluegill and you might even catch a crappie or largemouth bass. Or use the curly tail jig and a slip bobber (same technique works well for crappie). Cast out, let the jig settle, count to 4 or 5, then reel it in a foot of two, then let it settle again counting to 4 or 5. Bluegill will often hit when the jig is settling back down. They are excellent table fare, best to fillet (to be rid of bones) using a fillet knife, hold the bluegill flat, then begin your cutting straight down just in back of the gills until down to the tail.
Fortuna Pond or Yuma West Wetlands are both established places in and near Yuma to take the kids for a few hours of pure enjoyment – and good places for that needed practice for the smaller species to take their bait. Be sure to take plenty of snacks and drinking water. If you take a break, they could even reel in their line and take it out of the water so a fish doesn’t come along and take your bait run off with it, pole and all. When on land or in a boat, best to tie down the youngster’s tackle box and be sure the top is locked tight, for if/or when the box goes overboard. You don’t want to lose everything. Also think of dressing in layers so you can shed a layer or two as the day warms up once the sun starts working it’s magic.
Yuma Valley Rod and Gun Club is putting together a list of several mini-fishing clinics for the kids this year to let you know about as time passes so keep eyes and ears open for the dates and locations when that is decided. Don’t forget to visit The Hideaway Bait and Tackle Shop to learn about tournaments for that added practice and know-how. (These youngsters are the future of fishing so it’s good to help them all we can now to take over one day).
YUMA VALLEY ROD AND GUN CLUB: Check here when I get a list of mini tournaments to put on your calendar or call Pat Headington at YVRGC 928-257-8143.
ABA – YUMA REGION: American Bass is planning a Bass Tournament Jan. 7th launching out of Fisher’s Landing/Martinez Lake Call Tracy Purtee at 928-978-3659 for details. Don’t forget about the $1,000 for any bass weighing in at 8 pounds and over donated by Chapson Chevrolet.
4H SHOOTING SPORTS: December training plans will begin Dec. 1 at the YCFG Security Bldg, 7-8 p.m., with safety training for live fire at the Ware Farm and Info on camp out, map to the Ware Farm, Dec. 3 – 9 – to 10:30 a.m. at the Ware Farm in Dome Valley, Dec. 17-18: Fund Raise Cal Ranch Store 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day; Dec. 27 – special non-mandatory .22 trng 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Ware Farm in Dome Valley. (Jan., Feb., March and May schedules will be reported in December before the new year. Contact stan marsha@q.com or call Stan Gourley 388-8995 with questions.
YUMA TRAP AND SKEET CLUB: Winter Hours (now THRU APRIL): Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. to Noon, Tuesdays and Thursdays 12-Noon to 4 p.m. at the Adair Park range with 25 target matches per round with sign in range fee $1 paid at the club house prior to shooting. Non-member – fee $7, Member fee $5 per round. Annual dues $30. Available shooting fields – Field 1&2 – Skeet, Field 3 – Wobble Trap, Field 4&5 – Trap. Eye and Hearing Protection Required. Questions? Call William H. McNutt at 928-580-0918.
YUMA TERRITORIAL LONGRIFLES CLUB: Benchmark 50 yd. matches – alternating Tuesdays plus a 100 yd schuetzen. Begin shooting at 8:30 a.m. Muzzleloader matches 1st and 3rd Saturdays at 9 a.m. with targets at 50 & 100 yds. 3rd Saturday Nov. 19, Turkey Shoot match with club meeting at 9 a.m. prior to shooting turkeys. Matches are $5 each. Anyone wanting to sell something send a picture or list of items with prices to be posted in our newsletter. Club has black powder and percussion caps for sale for your convenience – honor members willingness to help other shooters and shop at club first. Call Glenda Graves at 928 580-0915 with questions. Information on the 2023 YTLR long rifles Rendezvous – Jan. 12-15 will be forthcoming in December.
CHOLLA GUN CLUB: Welcome back to another season of shooting in Yuma AZ. We are ready to begin regular matches on Fridays with target set up at 8 a.m.. starting at 9 a.m.; Our Wednesday long range .22 matches will start now as well with target set up at 8 a.m. We will also set up swingers for anyone needing to get sight settings for the Friday matches. You are welcome to come out and get some practice on the swingers at the east end of the range. for anyone needing to get some practice on those. When targets are set up we’ll sign up for the match and get equipment set up to start shoot at 9 a.m. All matches will have a $5 fee, Glenda Graves, Secretary 928-580-0915.
HIGH POWER RIFLE & PISTOL CLUB OF YUMA: Visit hprifleyuma.com or call Joseph Murek at 928-627-4556.
YUMA MATCHMASTERS: Monthly matches PRACTICAL USPSA, 2nd Sunday, COWBOY SASS, 4th Sunday COWBOY FAST DRAW, 3rd Sunday, STEEL MATCHES – 1st Saturdays, MULTI-GUN/PCC matches 1st Sunday, NATIONAL RIFLE LEAGUE (NRL) .22 on 2nd Saturday. Check Yuma Matchmasters.com, Facebook or call Irene Snyder at 920-613-4598.
SOUTHWEST BOWHUNTERS ARCHERY CLUB: Sunday Archery Shoots 7-10 a.m. held all year long at the Adair Park archery range, open to all. The SWBH is proud to support other clubs’ events in addition to their own.