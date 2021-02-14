With the spawn for this year about to begin we need to realize it's actually up to us to be ethical anglers in order to ensure the future of the species. But the program only works when fish are successfully released back to the water. If we continue to catch and keep the big fish, especially during the spawn, we can count on problems in having enough of the various species to fish for - there goes our tradition of fishing!
Reminders we can put to use when fishing are:
1. Use a barbless hook made from metals that rust quickly and set the hook immediately so the fish doesn't swallow it
2. Land the fish quickly - don't fight it to exhaustion
3. Decide whether to keep or release the fish as soon as the fish is hooked along with minimizing handling by wearing a wet cotton glove or rag to hold the fish to protect it's mucous and scales. When holding the fish, support it by the midsection and tail, don't handle by the eyes or gills.
4. Keep the fish in the water whenever possible while gently removing the hook with needle-nosed pliers. Cut the leader when the hook cannot be removed quickly or is lodged too deep.
5. When releasing, if the fish does not swim away immediately, resuscitate it by moving it gently back and forth into the current until the gills are working normally. A released fish has an excellent chance of survival when handled carefully. If we all practice this technique, everyone benefits. Note: I've always attempted to teach this to youngsters just beginning to fish and they enjoy the learning, even with small bluegill they might catch but are too small to keep. (Check next week for tips on catching cold-front bass).
Step up and support "Wild Arizona:" By purchasing a AZSFWC Conservation license plate it gives you an opportunity to contribute to programs that benefit our wild creatures. $17 of each $25 special license fee will go to AZSFWC's conservation fund used as grants with member organizations as well as non-member groups eligible to apply. AZSFWC will review and approve all grants to fund important outdoor recreational and educational opportunities and on-the-ground wildlife habitat restoration and enhancement projects. These plates can be purchased online and can also be personalized. To order a AZSFWC Conservation License Plate go to: http://www.servicearizona.com.
*Don't miss out on great raffles: Yuma Valley Rod and Gun Club with Southwest Wildlife Foundation are continuing fund-raising raffles of interest to all outdoors enthusiasts: For a complete list of raffles any outdoors person would give their eye teeth to win, check out www.yvrgc.org/raffles.html. There are raffles of interest to anglers as well as hunters and others. The Annual Fundraiser with the $20 tickets ordinarily sold at the Yuma County Fair each year with five Cash Prizes (2 winners of $5,000 ea., 1 winner $3,000 and 2 winners of $1,000) will be drawn at 5 p.m. April 4th with only 1,500 tickets being sold. Winners of any raffle do not need to be present at the drawing. Questions? Call Pat Headington at 928-257-8143or visit him at 585levy@gmail.com. The odds of winning great items are very good.
Fishing clubs:
* Yuma Valley Rod and Gun Club: If you missed yesterday's fishing tournament, mark your calendar for the next tournament at Mittry Lake on March 13th. Call the fishing tournament chairmen, Brandon Kendall at wildweststitchworks@gmail.com or Bo Williams at dailyfarmsbo@yahoo.com with questions; American Bass Assoc (ABA) - Yuma Region: Register to fish the Feb. 20 bass tournament at Fisher's Landing. Please have entry-fee in an envelope with the team name and enclose your check or exact cash). Face coverings are required at registration and weigh-in. To register, go to ABA and click on this link to go directly to the Yuma Region Page - YUMA REGIONAL PAGE. For the Yuma Entry Form, the link is ENTRY FORM. Call Billy Clothier at 928-919-0304.
*Desert Anglers - call Michael Obney 928-750-7081. The Hideaway Bait & Tackle Shop plans bass tournaments at times - call 928-783-0010 or visit online or at the store to see what's going on. The same for Yuma's High School Bass Fishing Club: Call David Shill at 949-246-6646 or visit davidhshill51@gmail.com, now working with the young anglers. There are 7 active High School fishing teams in Yuma. Shill reports that Yuma will be the home for this years Arizona State High School Team Fishing Tournament March 27 with sign up beforehand at The Hideaway. The winning team member will be presented with a $1,000 Scholarship by the Yuma Valley Rod and Gun Club. The winning H.S. team will also be awarded the opportunity of competing at the Nationals tournament at North Carolina.
Shooting sports:
* Southwest Bowhunters Archery Club: Archery shoot schedule 7-10 a.m. Sundays with 1st Sunday 9 a.m. monthly meetings at the Adair Park range. Feb. 21 - Fun Shoot $5 shoot fee, March 14 & 21st- Canyon Shoot with 14 3D's. Open to all archers. 2021 Member Dues should be current. Call president Rick Bielke at 928-750-6279 with questions. Email the club at info @southwestbowhunters.net or visit Http://southwestbowhunters.net.
* Yuma 4-H shooting sports: Call Stanley Gourley at 928-388-8995 to let him know of your interest.
* Yuma Trap and Skeet Club: Matches are 8 a.m. to Noon Saturdays and Sundays and Noon to 4 p.m.Tuesdays and Thursdays at the range. Members use range at own risk. Protect yourself and others. If sick or don’t feel well, stay home. Members need to have own supply of hand sanitizing ; Wearing face masks is encouraged; Maintain a minimum of 6 ft. from others; Disinfectant voice release equipment after use; Limit 5 persons per range; Clubhouse and Classroom are closed. Bathrooms open during club hours; When paying use small bills or check; * Soda's, Gatorade and water available. Call Bob Avila at 928-919-0622.
* Yuma Young Guns Shooting Program for ages 9-25 enrolled in school, interested in becoming a team member, call Head Coach H. McNutt at 928-580-0918. (SCTP practice 6 p.m. Wednesdays).
* Yuma Territorial longrifles club: Open Black Powder matches at Adair Park are 1st and 3rd Saturdays at 8:30 a.m. Call Dennis Hansel at 342-7573.
*Cholla Gun Club: 2021 NRA approved matches at Adair Park (NRA Membership not required). SILHOUETTE MATCH SCHEDULE with $5 shooting fee per gun: 4th SATURDAYS Jan, Feb, Mar, Nov. & Dec ; Big Bore Long Range Pistol; Cowboy Lever Action Rifle; Pistol Cartridge Lever Action Rifle; .22 Lever Action Rifle; 2nd SATURDAYS Jan, Feb, Mar, Nov. & Dec - Black Powder Cartridge & Vintage Military Rifle Silhouette or Fun Match; Vintage Military rifle is any military rifle built up to 1952. No M14’s allowed. Chickens shot standing, pigs, turkeys, rams shot off of a ground rest. Replicating military positions while shooting. Bench rest ½ size targets will also be shot. All centerfire calibers shot at 200, 300, 385, 500 meters. Other shooting schedules for the week: TUESDAYS 8:00 AM Schutzen .22 rifle match on the black powder range. 20 shots bench rest at 100 yds and 20 shots standing at 100 yds. Bench rest match 50 shots at 50 yards, shot on alternating Tuesdays. WEDNESDAYS 8:00 AM Informal get together for fun and plinking off bench or standing. Practice skills, test ammo for the gun you want to shoot. Everyone welcome. WEDNESDAYS 9:00 AM until finished BPCR .22 Silhouette, .22 Long Range Silhouette match. FRIDAYS 8:00 AM .22 and pistol cartridge caliber rifle and pistol silhouette fun matches. Informal get-together for .22 rimfire rifle or pistol and pistol caliber lever rifles or pistols. In addition, there will be some monthly NRL (National Rifle League) on the 3RD SATURDAY of the month throughout the year. Everyone is welcome. Club Business Meeting 2nd Tuesday 7:00 PM at Ave. 5E Villa Alameda RV Park. Open to the general public. Instructions provided as necessary. Firearm Limitations: All firearms must comply with NRA guidelines for each event. Cartridge Limitations: Cartridges must not result in damage to the targets (i.e.,no belted magnums). Small bore is .22 long rifle ammunition (no .22 magnums). Sign up at 8:00 AM; shooting begins at 8:30 AM. Call President Rick Kelley 928-502-0736 with questions or visit rickinyuma@gmail.com.
* High Power Rifle and Pistol Club of Yuma: Call Joseph Murek at 928-627-4556 to learn when matches will resume or visit hprifleyuma.com for match information as well as becoming a club member.
* Yuma Matchmasters: Monthly Matches at the Adair are - 1st Saturday - Steel, *1st Sunday - Multi Gun, 2nd Saturday - NRL22, 2nd Sunday - USPSA Pistol, 3rd Sunday - Cowboy Fast Draw, 4th Sunday - Cowboy SASS (December 2020 match will be on the 3rd Sunday). Start times generally around 7 - 8 a.m. Check out YumaMatchmasters.com, facebook or call Irene Snyder at 920-613-4598 for other details.
*Contact Jean Wilson at jeanrenegade@gmail.com or call 928-247-4450 with "outdoors" questions.