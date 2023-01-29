The YUMA TERRITORIAL LONGRIFLES CLUB enjoyed having this year’s Black Powder Rendezvous January 12-15, 2023 with 49 shooters signed up and everyone glad to see old friends and make new ones. Plus 2 traders were there as well making the whole rendezvous a very special time for everyone.
Results were:
BLACK POWDER RIFLE: includes two paper targets, 5 shots at 25 yds, one paper target, 5 shots at 50 yds, one paper target, 5 shots, at 100 yd plus 20 steel swinger targets at various distances – MEN: 1st – Kent Morehouse 328, 2nd – James Ingram 302, 3rd – Bill Houston 297; WOMEN: 1st Glenda Graves 299, 2nd – Kelley Davis 244, 3rd Donna Sainsbury 237; JUNIOR: 1st – Amber Perkins 219, 2nd – Preston Bonnie 107.
PISTOL MATCH: Includes 1 paper target at 25 yds, 10 shots, one paper target at 50 yds, 10 shots and 10 steel swinger targets at various distances: MEN: 1st – Mike Jaynes 244, 2nd – Chuck Cable 239, 3rd Ernie Davis 237; WOMEN: Glenda Graves 225, 2. Kelley Davis 203, 3. Donna Sainsbury 174.
FLINTLOCK RIFLE MATCH, all shooters: paper targets placed at 25, 50, 100 yards, 5 shots: 1. Mike Otterberg 102, 2. Kent Morehouse 99, 3. Syd Yates 96.
SQUIRREL GUN: For rifles 40 caliber or less, 3 targets all at 25yds, 5 shots each: 1st Claude Tyrrel 116, 2. Mike Otterberg 104, 3. Syd Yates 96.
SMOOTH BORE RIFLE MATCH – all shooters , 1 target at 25 yds and 1 at 50 yds, 5 shots each and 10 steel swingers: 1. Chris Carr ‘150, 2. Paul Wells 136 tie broken by tie breaker shot, 3. Mike Otterberg 136. This year, the trail walk was set up with 15 gongs to shoot at from various distances. The list of high scores of the trail walk will be reported when the score cards, now misplaced, are located.
Any shooter interested in any way with muzzleloading beginning at 9 a.m. at the range is welcome to shoot club matches 1st and 3rd Saturdays each month at the Adair Park black powder range. YTLR also enjoys Benchmark 50 yd. matches alternating Tuesdays plus a 100 yd. Schuetzen. Begin shooting at 8:30 a.m. All matches are $5. If members want to sell any items of interest to black powder club shooters, is welcome to do so. Questions? Call Glenda Graves at 9218-580-0915.
Shooting Sports
4-H SHOOTING SPORTS: The latest schedule – Feb 12 – 9-10:30 at Ware Farm/Dome Valley; Feb 26 -9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Ware Farm/ 928-978-3659, March 12 – 9 a.m. 10:30 a.m. Muzzle- Loader, .22 & shotgun End of Year Competition at Ware Farm/Dome Valley; March 20 – 9 a.m. This is Sunday at Ware Farm/Dome Valley. Archery and Air Rifle competition.
ADAIR PARK SHOOTING RANGE FACILITY: YUMA TRAP AND SKEET CLUB: Winter Hours (now THRU APRIL) Open Matches are Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. to Noon, Tuesdays member fee $5 per round. Annual dues $30. Available shooting fields – Field 1&2 – Skeet, Field 3 – Wobble Trap, Field 4&5 – Trap. Eye and Hearing Protection Required. Questions? Call William H. McNutt at 928-580-0918.
CHOLLA GUN CLUB: Welcome back to another season of shooting in Yuma AZ. We are ready to begin regular matches on Fridays with target set up at 8 a.m.. starting at 9 a.m.; Our Wednesday long range .22 matches will start now as well with target set up at 8 a.m. We will also set up swingers for anyone needing to get sight settings for the Friday matches. You are welcome to come out and get some practice on the swingers at the east end of the range. for anyone needing to get some practice on those. When targets are set up we’ll sign up for the match and get equipment set up to start shoot at 9 a.m. All matches will have a $5 fee, Glenda Graves, Secretary 928-580-0915.
HIGH POWER RIFLE & PISTOL CLUB OF YUMA: Visit hprifleyuma.com or call Joseph Murek at 928-627-4556.
YUMA MATCHMASTERS: Monthly matches PRACTICAL USPSA, 2nd Sunday,COWBOY SASS, 4th Sunday COWBOY FAST DRAW, 3rd Sunday, STEEL post them to our site. MULTI-GUN/PCC matches 1st Sunday, NATIONAL RIFLE LEAGUE (NRL) .22 on 2nd Saturday. Check Yuma Matchmasters.com, Facebook or call Irene Snyder at 920-613-4598.
SOUTHWEST BOWHUNTERS ARCHERY CLUB: Sunday Archery Shoots 7-10 a.m. held all year long at the archery range with 2-day invitational archery shoots off and on during the year, all held at the Adair Park archery range. All shoots are open to the public and shoot fees are reasonable. The SWBH is proud to support other club’s bowhunters. Go to southestbowhunters.net or call Rick at 928-750-club at 6279 – we will gladly post your event information to our site in addition to our Email the on info@southwestbowhunters.net.
Hunt Happenings
YUMA DESERT DOVES: Ladies who are interested in firearms or archery (bows & arrows) as well as the hunting along with conservation of the outdoors and wildlife are welcome to join the club to put their learning to work. Monthly meetings take place every 3rd Thursday of the month at Brewer’s off Avenue B & 24th Street. Ladies from all walks of life are always welcome to come to meetings to learn about the club. Call Catherine Thompson at 928-580-9012 or Tanja Eiben at 928-581-6851 with questions you might have.
ARIZONA HUNTER EDUCATION: Call Ken Ford at 918-910-2727 to learn about the next class they will hold in Yuma and Sign up with the next class approved by the state questions the latest camp out the youngsters enjoyed at the Ware Farm as soon as I receive them. – and Thursdays 12-Noon to 4 p.m. at the Adair Park range with 25 target matches per round of Arizona with Region IV Game and Fish Dept. office at 928-342-0091 or call Ken with sign in range fee $1 paid at the club house prior to shooting. Non-member – fee $7.
Fishing clubs
YUMA VALLEY ROD AND GUN CLUB: Leslie Boggs is the club’s new tournament chairperson (and very welcome) with the following Bass Derbv schedule: Feb. 18 – launching out of Fisher’s Landing, March 11th – Fisher’s Landing, March 25th – Mittry Lake Boat Dock, April 15th and May 13th both at Fisher’s Landing, June 3rd – Big Bass Dinner at VFW Post 8242, June 17th – Big Bass Derby at Fisher’s Landing, July 8th & 9th – Season Finale, Day 1 at Fisher’s Landing, Day 2 at Mittry Lake. COSTS & OPTIONS: Entry Fee: $40/Boat (Solo or 2 person team), $5 Big Fish Option, $5 2LB Pot, $50 ALL IN. RULES & REGULATIONS: YVRGC Membership required for non-open tournaments; Tournaments pay down 3 places (!00% payout); 5 Bass Limit, 1/2 lb dead fish penalty; Safe Light Launch, 8 hour fish time (actual launch times and details to follow) Series points for Angler of the Year; PRE-REGISTRATION REQUIRED. SIGN UP AT THE HIDEAWAY / CHAIRMAN Leslee Boggs (928 580-9966).
YVRGC YOUTH MINI-BASS CLINICS: Dates and locations are still being finalized now – I’ll report on that as soon as it’s all set. (These youngsters are the future of fishing so it’s good to help them all we can). Don’t forget to visit The Hideaway Bait and Tackle Shop to learn about fishing dates, tournaments to fish for that added practice and know-how.
AMERICAN BASS (ABA) – Yuma Division: The next Bass Tournament is Feb. 4th launching at the Mittry Lake Boat Dock. Fish the events to earn 1 credit to qualify for ABA team championship plus Points toward ANGLER OF THE YEAR for the Yuma Region. 2023 Bass Tournaments still scheduled: February 4th, March 4th, April 22nd dates for The fall Fish schedule or check with Tracy Purtee at 928-978.
Fish tip for bass in Yuma waters: Whenever you find bait and other small fish around docks and boat houses/launches, you’ll also find bass. The deeper the water the better. The trick is to sidearm your lure up and under the dock. Plastic worms, jigs, spinnerbaits and crankbaits are all good lure choices. Riprap and rocks of all types also attract bass – try using jigs and crankbaits. Try surface plugs near shallow rocky areas when water is cool. And try shorelines where the bottom has a gradual drop-off with a lot of cover. Plastic worms and jigs work well here. Check next week for cold water tips on catching channel catfish in the Yuma area.