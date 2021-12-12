Yuma anglers taking advantage of our great fishing weather and looking to make your own catfish dough bait will want to take a look at these incredible recipes just sent to me by Dan Eggertsen that can be made at home with hardly any money. He shares the following:
Dan said, “Because flour is the main ingredient, you should have enough on hand so that you can make a variety of dough baits and try each one. You will find that the dough balls work great for catfish fishing anywhere you might want to fish. Although you can use live bait to catch a catfish, some anglers prefer homemade bait because it is easy to make and attracts the cats with smell (from the ever-so-stinky stuff you add).
- Anise Catfish Dough Ball: mix 1 1/2 c of cornmeal, 1 c flour, 16 ounces Big Red, Anise oil (as much as you need). Add the anise oil to a pan and add the flour and cornmeal. Add about 12 ounces Big Red to the mixture and stir. Cook on medium heat. Stir the mixture constantly until you see that most of the Big Red is soaked into the flour mixture. The mixture should be sticky and stiff. Pour some flour out on the counter and turn the mixture onto the flour. Knead the dough as if you are making a loaf of bread. You should do this for about 15 minutes. You will be adding a little more flour as you knead just as you would when making dough for bread. Continue kneading until the dough is no longer sticky. The dough will work very well on a treble hook without anything else holding it in place.
- Dough Balls with Strawberry: take one package strawberry Jello, 1 cup flour, 1 cup cornmeal. Make the strawberry Jello with 1 cup of water. Add the flour and cornmeal. Continue mixing and adding equal parts of cornmeal and flour until you have a sticky mixture. Place some flour on the counter and knead while adding flour as you do when kneading bread. You continue doing this until the mixture is no longer sticky. Then you can divide the mixture into portions to make the dough balls. This mixture does stay on the hook without using a dough ball pouch or pantyhose.
- Peanut Butter Dough Ball: 1 cup of dry cat food crushed, 2 cups flour, 1/2 cup peanut butter, 1/3 cup garlic power, 1 cup vinegar, 2 cups mozzarella cheese shredded. Combine all of the ingredients adding more flour if needed until you have a stiff and sticky mixture. Place some flour on the counter and knead as you would bread dough adding flour until the dough is stiff and the sticky is gone. Divide into portions to make the dough balls. Use pantyhose to keep the dough ball on the hook if you need to. Caution: Add water if the dough is to stiff without kneading and the vinegar is not enough liquid.
- Dry Powder Cheese Bait: 1 package cheese powder (from the macaroni and cheese dry powder box), 1 cup sharp cheddar cheese shredded, 2 cups Jiffy biscuit mix. Mix all of the ingredients together and add oil until the dough becomes stiff and you can pack it and make it into dough balls. You can then make the individual dough balls and place them in the refrigerator to chill until you are ready to use them. You will want to use a pantyhose pouch to secure the dough ball to the hook.
- Blood Dough Balls: Get as much chicken blood as you can from the butcher. Add half a jar of garlic powder. Add flour to the blood until you have a stiff mixture. The flour is going to be red and smelly. Form the dough into dough balls and place in the refrigerator for at least a day to get cold. You should keep the balls in a container that will contain the smell. Use a pantyhose pouch to secure on the hook. This recipe is newer and was used to catch a nice size catfish. This recipe proves that you don’t need chicken livers, but the blood of the chickens to attract the catfish. The recipe is ready in minutes and the next day, you are ready to head out with your stink bait.
Before you go out with minnows or shad, you should try homemade bait that will bring the fish running. The catfish have a keen sense of smell and will be able to smell the stink bait for a long distance. You can use an old pair of pantyhose as a pouch, thus you don’t have to spend money on a tube or a dough bait pouch. If you add a little variation to some of these recipes, you will want to make sure that they are smelly and not bland. Make the most of your catfishing and use bait that will bring them running to you.
Dan asks, “You going fishin? Till next Friday, “Gone Fishing” Dan Eggertsen (let me add, “Any catfish bait should be considered “The Stinkier The Better!”)
Fish Stocking Schedule for the rest of December: Between Dec. 13-17 trout will be stocked at the PAAC Pond, West Wetlands and Somerton Council Park Pond, then between Dec. 27-31 Fortuna Pond will be stocked again with trout. Watch this column later in the month for schedule of trout stocking dates in January. Of course this depends on the Yuma area continuing to enjoy cooler weather and water temperatures that allow trout to survive.
Fishing clubs
YUMA HIGH SCHOOL BASS FISHING CLUB: Open to both Junior High and High School students. David Parrish and his crew are back working with the young anglers so it’ll be a great year for all the kids with a lot of learning going on. If any Yuma area student is interested in teaming up with the group, call David Parrish at 928-941-6168 for answers to any questions you might have and when I learn something I’ll pass it on to you.
YUMA VALLEY ROD AND GUN CLUB: Keep a check on this column for Bass Tournament dates, times, etc. as soon as I receive them from the Chairmen. Contact Pat Headington at 928-941-6168 or visit him at 585levy@gmail.com with questions.
AMERICAN BASS – YUMA REGION: Jimmy Waits is now the contact person attempting to locate someone to handle bass tournaments for ABA here when the season rolls around again. Call Jimmy at 928-210-3372.
Shooting sports
4-H SHOOTING SPORTS: Youngsters who have worked with their training since last Sept. are preparing now to take part in their annual winter camp out Jan. 22-23. A very good training program with 4-H so if you have a youngster who is interested in the shooting sports, think seriously of him/her getting together with the program come next Sept. In the meantime, they can get together with a 4-H Club in the Yuma area to be eligible for the shooting program next fall.
YUMA TRAP AND SKEET CLUB: Saturday and Sunday matches held at the Adair Park range 8 a.m. to 12-noon with Tuesday and Thursday matches 12-noon to 4 p.m. with sign up range fee $1 paid at the club house prior to shooting. Non-Member fee $7, Member fee $5 per round of 25 targets. Please use small bills or check. Eye & Hearing protection required. Call Bob Avila at 928-580-0918. YUMA YOUNG GUNS are busy with practice as usual at the Adair Park range.
YUMA TERRITORIAL LONGRIFLES RENDEZVOUS – JAN. 13-16, 2022: Plan your time now to attend the Rendezvous being held at the Adair Park black powder range with events including rifle Paper & Gong, Trade Gun Gong & Paper, Pistol Gong & Paper, Squirrel Gun Aggregate, Flint Lock Aggregate, Trail Walk Sunday morning or if time allows on Saturday. Afternoons in place of fun shoots will be “Hawk & Knife Blocks”. Check next week for complete information including fees, the Saturday night Bar-PQ potluck and shooting times. Traders Welcome – no traders fee. Spectators very welcome. Awards on Sunday at 12:30 p.m. Complete information next week!
YUMA RIFLE & PISTOL CLUB: Visit hprifleyuma.com for information on when they will begin their fall shooting schedule at the Adair Park big bore range. Check into the youth firearms training that also might be available.
YUMA MATCHMASTERS: Monthly matches ongoing with the PRACTICAL USPSA the 2nd Sunday, COWBOY SASS, THE 4th Sunday (no shoots July & August),COWBOY FAST DRAW, 3rd Sunday, STEEL MATCHES – 1st Saturdays, MULTI-GUN/PCC matches 1st Sunday, NATIONAL RIFLE LEAGUE (NRL) .22 The 2nd Saturday. Check Yuma Matchmasters.com, Facebook or call Irene Snyder at 920-613-4598.
- SOUTHWEST BOWHUNTERS: Sunday Archery Shoots 7-10-a.m. ALL Archers Welcome! All archers welcome. The HUNT FOR CHARITY SHOOT, 1st week-end in December, WALK THE TRAIL INVITATIONAL SHOOT 2nd week-end in February, MEMORIAL DAY 2-day fun shoot, Memorial Day Week-end with Field and Animal rounds throughout the fall/winter seasons along with regular archery shoots all year long. Call Rick Bielke at 928-750-6279 with questions. The SWBH is proud to support other clubs’ events in addition to their own. If you know of any events that aren’t displayed here, please send the information for that event to info@southwestbowhunters.net>, and we will gladly post them to our site. Call Rick or email the club at info@southwestbowhunters.net. All shooting at ranges is done at the Adair Park Shooting Facility located approximately 15 miles N.E. of Yuma off east HWY 95.
Hunt happenings
YUMA VALLEY ROD AND GUN CLUB: 2022 Club Elections were held – Pres. Pat Headington & VP Bobby Pope, reelected; New Members of Board of Directors – Robby Ballew, Tim Thompson, Bobby Harrison, Bryon Green, Cheryl Jones & Rick Bielke – welcome one & all! Treasurer Tanya Nash & Secretary Jean Wilson will remain the same.
- YUMA DESERT DOVES: Any woman interested in learning about firearms, shooting, hunting, being in the outdoors as well as wildlife conservation and putting it all to good use can attend meetings – 6 p.m. every 3rd Thursday at Brewers off Ave. B – you’ll be most welcome. Note: There will be no meeting in December – will meet again Jan.20th. Questions? Call Catherine Thompson at 928-580-9012 or email Tanja Eiben at tpeppermintpatty@yahoo.com. Ladies are welcome to become a club member – call Tanja at 928-581-6851.
