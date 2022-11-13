Recent changes to Arizona statutes and the rules that govern the sale of over-the-counter (OTC) nonpermit-tags for the state’s archery deer hunting opportunity will affect both nonresident and resident hunters. For nonresident hunters, these changes include limiting the sale of archery deer nonpermit-tags to nonresident hunters beginning with the 2023 calendar year. The number of archery deer nonpermit-tags available to nonresidents will be set annually at 10% of the average total sales of archery deer nonpermit-tags for the most recent five years, rounding down to the nearest increment of 5. The Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) will make available 2,890 archery deer nonpermit-tags for purchase by nonresidents for the 2023 calendar year. After the allotment of 2,890 archery deer nonpermit-tags for nonresidents has been sold, no additional archery deer nonpermit-tags will be made available for nonresidents for the 2023 calendar year. The archery deer nonpermit-tags for nonresidents will only be sold online – on a first come, first served basis – by visiting OtcArcheryDeer.azgfd.gov beginning at 12 a.m. Dec. 1. The archery deer nonpermit-tags for nonresidents will no longer be sold at third-party license dealers.

This nonresident restriction does not apply to nonresidents possessing an Arizona Pioneer, Lifetime Hunt, Lifetime Combination, or Lifetime Benefactor license. Nonresidents with one of these licenses will be required to pay the nonresident archery deer nonpermit-tag fee, but they will not count toward the 10% cap. Nonresidents with a Pioneer, Lifetime, or Benefactor license must purchase their archery deer nonpermit-tag from any department office statewide or by mail (mail order form). They will not be available at licensed dealers or online (the online sales option is only available to those nonresident hunters affected by the 10% cap).

