Recent changes to Arizona statutes and the rules that govern the sale of over-the-counter (OTC) nonpermit-tags for the state’s archery deer hunting opportunity will affect both nonresident and resident hunters. For nonresident hunters, these changes include limiting the sale of archery deer nonpermit-tags to nonresident hunters beginning with the 2023 calendar year. The number of archery deer nonpermit-tags available to nonresidents will be set annually at 10% of the average total sales of archery deer nonpermit-tags for the most recent five years, rounding down to the nearest increment of 5. The Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) will make available 2,890 archery deer nonpermit-tags for purchase by nonresidents for the 2023 calendar year. After the allotment of 2,890 archery deer nonpermit-tags for nonresidents has been sold, no additional archery deer nonpermit-tags will be made available for nonresidents for the 2023 calendar year. The archery deer nonpermit-tags for nonresidents will only be sold online – on a first come, first served basis – by visiting OtcArcheryDeer.azgfd.gov beginning at 12 a.m. Dec. 1. The archery deer nonpermit-tags for nonresidents will no longer be sold at third-party license dealers.
This nonresident restriction does not apply to nonresidents possessing an Arizona Pioneer, Lifetime Hunt, Lifetime Combination, or Lifetime Benefactor license. Nonresidents with one of these licenses will be required to pay the nonresident archery deer nonpermit-tag fee, but they will not count toward the 10% cap. Nonresidents with a Pioneer, Lifetime, or Benefactor license must purchase their archery deer nonpermit-tag from any department office statewide or by mail (mail order form). They will not be available at licensed dealers or online (the online sales option is only available to those nonresident hunters affected by the 10% cap).
Resident hunters: A resident hunter may purchase an archery deer nonpermit-tag at any third-party license dealer (available mid-November) or any department office statewide, where they are available now. There are no restrictions on the total number of archery deer nonpermit-tags available to Arizona residents.
All hunters: A valid 2023 archery deer nonpermit-tag is required to hunt all open seasons during the 2023 calendar year. These seasons include Jan. 1-31, 2023; Aug. 18-Sept. 7, 2023; and Dec. 8-31, 2023. Check online at www.azgfd.gov/ArcheryDeerReport for open areas; open areas will close when harvest limits are met. Some units have already reached their harvest limit and are closed for the January 2023 season. Harvest limits now apply to all archery deer hunts in Arizona. Harvest limits apply to hunts between August and January; they will reset each year in August. When the number of deer equaling the archery deer harvest limit for a unit and species has been reported, the unit will close to further archery deer hunting at sundown on the immediate Wednesday. The unit will remain closed until August of the next calendar year. All over-the-counter archery deer hunters are required to report their harvest either online (www.azgfd.gov/ArcheryDeerReport) or by telephone (623-236-7961) within 48 hours of taking their deer.
Season dates for over-the-counter, nonpermit-tag archery deer seasons vary by unit and may be: Aug. 19-Sept. 8, 2022; Dec. 9-31, 2022; and/or Jan. 1-31, 2023. Not all units are open for all time frames; hunters should check the status of harvest limits online (www.azgfd.gov/ArcheryDeerReport). The harvest limits have been reached in some units and these units are closed until the August 2023 season. Archery deer hunters are responsible for checking if their desired hunt unit is still open prior to hunting. The bag limit is one deer per calendar year. If a hunter harvests a deer during the over-the-counter archery season, that hunter may not take another deer (archery or general hunts) during that calendar year. A physical inspection is not required of a harvested animal taken during the over-the-counter archery deer season. AZGFD is strictly enforcing all changes, including failure to report a harvest and hunting in a closed unit.
2023 Spring Draw Results are now available: Hunters should check their AZGFD portal account. The Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) has released the draw results for 2023 spring hunts. Customers must have an AZGFD portal account to view draw results and bonus points. Draw results no longer are made available through an automated phone system. A free AZGFD portal account (dependent account features are available) can be created by visiting accounts.azgfd.com/Account/Register. A portal account allows customers to create a secure account where they can view and manage their contact information, as well as their licenses, draw results history and bonus points in their personal “My AZGFD Dashboard” section. For questions about creating a portal account, call 602-942-3000 and press “7.”
• 57,670: The total number of those who applied for hunts or bonus points.
• 41,566: The total number of applications submitted. AZGFD expects to mail hunt permit-tags to customers by Dec. 2, with the exception of those who have downloaded the new Arizona E-Tag mobile app (from either the Apple or Google Play stores) and opted-in to receive an electronic hunt permit-tag in their portal account. Customers who have downloaded the app but opted-in after the Oct. 24 deadline will receive their hunt permit-tag by mail. Information: www.azgfd.gov/hunting.
AMERICAN BASS – YUMA DIVISION: The first tournament of the season on Oct. 29 at Fisher’s Landing was a sunny day with great temperatures for fishing at Fisher’s Landing – the Water level being down about 2 feet did not stop the anglers from catching some nice fish. The father/son team of Jacob and Keith Lute found a good spot for catching more than 30 fish. They brought their best 5 to the scales with 24.30 lbs including a big fish of 5.37 which was the 2nd biggest fish of the day. Second Place was Murray & Lynn Domby catching 17.37 lbs. Third Pace went to Greg Gilbert fishing solo and came in with 16.31 lbs with a big fish of 3.69 lbs.1st Place big fish honors went to Yuma’s own Jimmy Waits fishing with Ray Mayo. Jimmy caught a 7.72 lb largemouthbass. We want to thank Chapman Chevrolet of Yuma for sponsoring the 8 lb Big Fish bonus again this year of $1,000.00. Jimmy missed the bonus this time, but he will try again. We want to thank the Hideway, FTS Automotive, Holiday Mobile Marine and Voss Weights. A special thanks to Scott at Fisher’s Landing for all his support. Questions? Contact Tracy at letstalkfishin@gmail.com or call Teresa Purtee at 928-478-4337. Stay ready for the next tournament Nov. 26 launching out of Fisher’s Landing to keep the season in full swing.
YUMA VALLEY ROD AND GUN CLUB: Hopefully when the club holds it’s next meeting Wednesday, Dec. 7th, the determination will be made on who will be this year’s Bass Tournament Chairman so a schedule of tournaments can be put together for members to get the competition going once again. Much thanks to Simon Apadoca, chairman this past year, for his effort in keeping it going as long as he was able – it’s much appreciated. In addition, the meeting agenda will include welcoming member volunteers who will be keeping the many other club events available this year including the numerous youth events to be sure the youngsters as well as adults stay envolved in our outdoors. This meeting will also be the club’s Annual Meeting when the election of club officers as well as board members will take place – hopefully a meeting all members will plan to attend.
4H SHOOTING SPORTS: December training plans will begin Dec. 1 at the YCFG Security Bldg, 7-8 p.m., with safety training for live fire at the Ware Farm and Info on camp out, map to the Ware Farm, Dec. 3 – 9 – to 10:30 a.m. at the Ware Farm in Dome Valley, Dec. 17-18: Fund Raise Cal Ranch Store 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day; Dec. 27 – special non-mandatory .22 trng 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Ware Farm in Dome Valley. (Jan., Feb., March and May schedules will be reported in December before the new year. Contact stan marsha@q.com or call Stan Gourley 388-8995 with questions. (reminder of Nov – for youngsters training: Nov. 12 – 9 -10:30 a.m. – west gate of fair grounds, Nov. 19-20 – Nov. State Instructor Training in Tucson).
YUMA TRAP AND SKEET CLUB – Winter Hours (NOV. THRU APRIL): Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. to Noon, Tuesdays and Thursdays 12-Noon to 4 p.m. at the Adair Park range with 25 target matches per round with sign in range fee $1 paid at the club house prior to shooting. Non-member – fee $7, Member fee $5 per round. Annual dues $30. Available shooting fields – Field 1&2 – Skeet, Field 3 – Wobble Trap, Field 4&5 – Trap. Eye and Hearing Protection Required. Questions? Call William H. McNutt at 928-580-0918.
YUMA TERRITORIAL LONGRIFLES CLUB: Benchmark 50 yd. matches – alternating Tuesdays plus a 100 yd schuetzen. Begin shooting at 8:30 a.m. Muzzleloader matches 1st and 3rd Saturdays at 9 a.m. with targets at 50 & 100 yds. 3rd Saturday Nov. 19, Turkey Shoot match with club meeting at 9 a.m. prior to shooting turkeys. Matches are $5 each. Anyone wanting to sell something send a picture or list of items with prices to be posted in our newsletter. Club has black powder and percussion caps for sale for your convenience – honor members willingness to help other shooters and shop at club first. Call Glenda Graves at 928 580-0915 with questions. Information on the 2023 YTLR long rifles Rendezvou – Jan. 12-15 will be forthcoming in December.
CHOLLA GUN CLUB: Welcome back to another season of shooting in Yuma AZ. We are ready to begin regular matches on Fridays with target set up at 8 a.m.. starting at 9 a.m.; Our Wednesday long range .22 matches will start now as well with target set up at 8 a.m. We will also set up swingers for anyone needing to get sight settings for the Friday matches. You are welcome to come out and get some practice on the swingers at the east end of the range. for anyone needing to get some practice on those. When targets are set up we’ll sign up for the match and get equipment set up to start shoot at 9 a.m. All matches will have a $5 fee. Our club meeting will be held on the second Friday Nov 11 at the range after the match is finished. Plan on staying for the meeting. Several things need to be brought up at the meeting including needing a work party for range clean up and our bulletin board needs to be replaced. Some berm work also needs to be done. Jerry York wants to bring back to the Friday shoots some of the fun things we used to do. He’s thinking about door prizes, selling tickets for drawings, maybe a planned group lunch at Famous Dave’s. Also if you save your 5 in a row score cards until you get 5 of each animal you can turn it in for something cool. This will be discussed at the meeting along with any ideas you’ve thought about. Glenda Graves, Secretary 928-580-0915.
HIGH POWER RIFLE & PISTOL CLUB OF YUMA: Visit hprifleyuma.com or call Joseph Murek at 928-627-4556.
YUMA MATCHMASTERS: Monthly matches PRACTICAL USPSA, 2nd Sunday,COWBOY SASS, 4th Sunday COWBOY FAST DRAW, 3rd Sunday, STEEL MATCHES – 1st Saturdays, MULTI-GUN/PCC matches 1st Sunday, NATIONAL RIFLE LEAGUE (NRL) .22 on 2nd Saturday. Check Yuma Matchmasters.com, Facebook or call Irene Snyder at 920-613-4598.
SOUTHWEST BOWHUNTERS ARCHERY CLUB: Sunday Archery Shoots 7-10-a.m. held all year long at the Adair Park archery range, open to all. The SWBH is proud to support other clubs’ events in addition to their own. If any events aren’t displayed, please send information to info@southwestbowhunters.net – we will gladly post them to our site. Email the club at info@southwestbowhunters.net. SWBH ANNUAL TURKEY SHOOT – NOV. 19: At the ADAIR PARK ARCHERY RANGE, hosted by SWBH with 20 3D Targets + novelty targets. DIVISIONS – Male & Female- for: Senior 55 & up, compound or trad, adult 18-54 compound or trad, young adult 13-17 trad., youth, cub, pee wee – winners to receive pins. ADULTS 18 & up $20, Families w/2 adults + up to 4 kids, same household $40, YOUTH 17 & UNDER $15. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m., shooting begins at 9 a.m. – shotgun start. 1st place each division will receive a frozen turkey. A portion of proceeds to be donated to the Yuma County Food Bank. Call Rick at 928-750-6279.