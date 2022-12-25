Let me wish each of you a VERY MERRY CHRISTMAS. Hope your big day will be delightful in outfit to try your luck with or a new shotgun to try your luck for a late dove hunt with the late season continuing to Jan. 1st of the New Year, then to enjoy the fruits of your labor after cleaning, cooking and feasting on your harvest. A good way to spend a special day enjoying our sunshine and warmish weather. Enjoy every minute.
“Go deeper, down size and fish slower,” anglers have said about days like these. Drop shots, Texas and Carolina rigs and spoons are worth trying if you locate a school of fish. Canals are good to try or channels leading to backwaters along the river from Martinez Lake on down. When the bite gets tough for winter bass, watch for dying shad on the water with bass positioning themselves quietly under the shad waiting for dying baitfish to flutter down and provide a meal. The spoon is very effective this time of year and the Carolina rigged worm can also do the trick. The heavy weight gets your bait down quick and keeps you in contact with the bottom making it easier to detect a strike. Always use a soft, upward sweep when you set the hook to prevent your main line from breaking the leader. Berkley power worms, grubs or paddletail worms are also worth a try for hard to find bass.
If you have any information at all about the poaching of a female mule deer please contact Operation Game Thief at 800-352-0700. AZGFD could use anything you might have seen or heard about to help solve this matter. Refer to OGT case #22-003413 when reporting.
A reward of up to $1,500 is being offered by the Operation Game Thief Program covering mule deer near Yuma, Arizona. The crime likely took place sometime during the weekend of Oct. 28-31, 2022, near Yuma, Wellton, or Dome Valley. The mule deer doe was found inside of a white cooler floating in the Salinity canal behind the Pacific Avenue Athletic Complex.
Anyone with information can call the Operation Game Thief hotline 24/7 at (800) 352-0700. Caller identities remain confidential and those reporting may do so anonymously. There is currently no open season for the mule deer does in the Yuma area. (Female does are not legal at all to hunt in Arizona according to AZGFD rules and regulations).
Fish findings
Winter Break: Now that winter school-break for Christmas has begun with your kids having time on their hands, taking them fishing is tops on things to do together. And with Rainbow Trout enjoying the winter waters in Yuma’s community waters, it’s a good time to get their fishing license, if their ages require it, good for the rest of December and on into 2023 at Yuma area waters along the Colorado River waters.
Now is an ideal time for them to get to the water so they can practice their casting (without tangling the line) and learning to get the hook out of a fish’s mouth that is too small to keep, successful ways to release fish back to the water so they can grow bigger to be caught again. Most kids may be slow in learning but that’s the reason for practice and for all the memories they enjoy from what they do. Take pictures to add to the list of memories. Usually this time of year they’ll be fishing for trout and catfish so a supply of bait for those as well as bluegill and crappie in residence this time of year and always hungry are nightcrawlers, mealworms and live minnows, all good to have on hand along with a No. 6 or 8 hooks. Place a split shot about 12-18 inches up the line and a small bobber about 3 or 4 feet up the line (using a slip bobber allows using to adjust it to fish 4, 5 or 6 feet deep). A lot of young anglers find using mealworms or nightcrawlers to cover the hook work best.
For young anglers who lack patience to sit for long periods of time, an ultra light pole with 4 lb. test line works well, tie on a mini jig (1/16 or 1.8 iz, white or chartreuse curly tails do well). Cast out and slowly retrieve the jig, often the jig works well for the bigger size bluegill and you might even catch a crappie or largemouth bass. Or use the curly tail jig and a slip bobber (same technique works well for crappie). Cast out, let the jig settle, count to 4 or 5, then reel it in a foot of two, – let it settle again counting to 4 or 5. Bluegill will often hit when the jig is settling back down. They are excellent table fare, best to fillet (to be rid of bones) using a fillet knife, hold the bluegill flat, then begin your cutting straight down just in back of the gills until down to the tail.
Fortuna Pond or Yuma West Wetlands are both established places in and near Yuma to take the kids for a few hours of pure enjoyment – and good places for that needed practice for the smaller species to take their bait. Be sure to take plenty of snacks and drinking water. If you take a break, they could even reel in their line and take it out of the water so a fish doesn’t come along and take your bait running off with it, pole and all. When on land or in a boat, best to tie down the youngsters tackle box and be sure the top is locked tight, for if/or when the box goes overboard. You don’t want to lose everything. Also think of dressing in layers so you can shed a layer or two as the day warms up once the sun starts working it’s magic.
Yuma Valley Rod and Gun Club is putting together a list of several mini-fishing clinics for the kids this year to let you know about as time passes so keep eyes and ears open for the dates and locations when that is decided. Don’t forget to visit The Hideaway Bait and Tackle Shop to learn about tournaments for that added practice and know-how. (These youngsters are the future of fishing so it’s good to help them all we can now to take over one day).
Fishing Clubs
YUMA VALLEY ROD AND GUN CLUB: Check here once I get a list of mini tournaments to put on your calendar or call Pat Headington at YVRGC 928-257-8143.
ABA – YUMA REGION: American is planning a Bass Tournament, 7th of January, launching out of Fisher’s Landing, Martinez Lake. When signing up, don’t forget the option for Big Bass with Chapman Chevrolet offering a $1,000 pot to big fish 8 pounds or over. Call Tracy Purtee at 928-978-3659.
Shooting Sports
4H SHOOTING SPORTS: The latest schedule includes DEC. 28 training 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. safety training for live fire at Ware Farm/Dome Valley; Jan. 8th – 9-10 a.m. at Ware Farm/Dome Valley; Jan. 22-23 – 9 a.m. to 2 p..m. camp out & training at Ware Farm/Dome Valley; Feb 12 – 9-10:30 at Ware Farm/Dome Valley; Feb 26 -9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Ware Farm/Dome Valley; March 12 – 9 a.m. 10:30 a.m. Muzzle Loader, .22 & shotgun End of Year Competition at Ware Farm/Dome Valley; March 20 – 9 a.m. This is Sunday at Ware Farm/Dome Valley. Archery and Air Rifle competition for awards, end of year cook out; Questions? Visit stan-marsha@q.com.
YUMA TRAP AND SKEET CLUB – Winter Hours (now THRU APRIL) Open Matches are – Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. to Noon, Tuesdays and Thursdays 12-Noon to 4 p.m. at the Adair Park range with 25 target matches per round with sign in range fee $1 paid at the club house prior to shooting. Non-member – fee $7, Member fee $5 per round. Annual dues $30. Available shooting fields – Field 1&2 – Skeet, Field 3 – Wobble Trap, Field 4&5 – Trap. Eye and Hearing Protection Required. Questions? Call William H. McNutt at 928-580-0918.
YUMA TERRITORIAL LONGRIFLES CLUB: Benchmark 50 yd. matches – alternating Tuesdays plus a 100 yd schuetzen. Begin shooting at 8:30 a.m. Muzzleloader matches 1st and 3rd Saturdays at 9 a.m. with targets at 50 & 100 yds. 3rd Saturday Nov. 19, Turkey Shoot match with club meeting at 9 a.m. prior to shooting turkeys. Matches are $5 each. Anyone wanting to sell something shooters and shop at club first. Call Glenda Graves at 928 580-0915 with questions. Information on the 2023 YTLR long rifles Rendezvous – Jan. 12-15 will be forthcoming in December.
CHOLLA GUN CLUB: Welcome back to another season of shooting in Yuma AZ. We are ready to begin regular matches on Fridays with target set up at 8 a.m.. starting at 9 a.m.; Our Wednesday long range .22 matches will start now as well with target set up at 8 a.m. We will also set up swingers for anyone needing to get sight settings for the Friday matches. You are welcome to come out and get some practice on the swingers at the east end of the range. for anyone needing to get some practice on those. When targets are set up we’ll sign up for the match and get equipment set up to start shoot at 9 a.m. All matches will have a $5 fee, Glenda Graves, Secretary 928-580-0915.
HIGH POWER RIFLE & PISTOL CLUB OF YUMA: Visit hprifleyuma.com or call Joseph Murek at 928-627-4556.
YUMA MATCHMASTERS: Monthly matches PRACTICAL USPSA, 2nd Sunday,COWBOY SASS, 4th Sunday COWBOY FAST DRAW, 3rd Sunday, STEEL MATCHES – 1st Saturdays, MULTI-GUN/PCC matches 1st Sunday, NATIONAL RIFLE LEAGUE (NRL) .22 on 2nd Saturday. Check Yuma Matchmasters.com, Facebook or call Irene Snyder at 920-613-4598.
SOUTHWEST BOWHUNTERS ARCHERY CLUB: Sunday Archery Shoots 7-10 a.m. held all year long at the Adair Park archery range, open to all. The SWBH is proud to support other clubs’ events in addition to their own.
If any events aren’t displayed, please send information to info@southwest bowhunters.net — We will gladly post them to our site. Email the club at info@southwestbowhunters.net. Call Rick at 928-750-6279.