Having been in Yuma since the 1950s I’ve heard it said many times – and I completely agree – that each of us Yumans – as well as visitors of our areas – are so fortunate to have all of our outdoor areas close by for our fun in the sun, sand and water. We’re spoiled rotten and love every minute of it. But, in order to have and keep it here for our enjoyment, we want – and need – to do whatever it takes to keep it. It won’t do itself. As I’ve said so many times before, each time we head out, make sure to take trash bags along for garbage and discarded throw-away items so it can be disposed of properly rather than leaving it all for the next guy to fight his way through. This not only is a must for big holidays, like the Easter weekend we enjoyed just recently, but every day of every single week.
If each of us will “leave it better than we find it” every time we venture out to enjoy our recreation areas, our countryside would be much nicer for us all. While a mess is left by the “slobs” who evidently never were taught to pick up after themselves, it falls to the rest of us to do the clean ups. A reminder, while we’re gathering this “junk,” pay special attention to old fishing line as well as the plastic 6-pack soda holders and even discarded cans, aluminum and otherwise, that birds and other small animals can (and do) get hopelessly entangled in. They can suffer from exhaustion and starvation when they can’t get loose.
There are a couple of our wonderful outdoor areas that are no longer “free” because people not picking up after themselves made it necessary to hire people to clean it all up so we now have to pay for that with entry fees. If each of will “pack it in, pack it out” each time we use any and all of our wonderful outdoor areas that remain free for our enjoyment, we should always enjoy its free use when we please. It’s up to us to keep it “FREE!”
Weekly Fish Tip:
My suggestion is to head for your favorite bait and tackle shop. The bass guys there can help in the “when, where & how to fish” if you’re a beginner and need/want to learn.
Most any angler who has success while fishing agrees that Jigs of one variety or another are a favorite for bass this time of year – a good basic assortment can include some bullet heads in dark brown, blue and black to imitate crawdads. Don’t work the jig too fast – you’re trying to imitate a crawdad that doesn’t move very fast at all. You’ll want to slowly drag the jig a foot or two, then pause. By dragging the jig slowly you can feel the bottom and structure – there will be no mistaking a hit when a bass takes your offering.
- A bubblegum-colored puffball jig will help sight-fish bass on their beds – the loud color often not only imitates a strike but makes it easier to see when a bass picks up the bait.
- A jig trailer is a plus with, for example, the brown, twin-tail Gary Yamamoto or other grubs to imitate crawdads, or a red and blue pork rind for Jig’N Pig that’s been around for years.
- A handful of fat-free shads that run a variety of depths, along with a good topwater lure are handy to have along.
A suggestion for the beginner is to get a medium light rod for baits with treble hooks and a medium heavy rod for single hook baits. The water you fish will determine the line you use. For clear water, lighter line is good for presenting baits such as 4-inch plastic worms. If the water is dirty or the structure heavy, heavier lines will do best. A super freespool reel will help the novice learn the art of baitcasting. (check next week’s column for tips on fishing with plastic worms).
Fishing Clubs:
YUMA VALLEY ROD
AND GUN CLUB:
- 24 teams fished the latest tournament on April 8, Colorado River waters with teams through 19th pl. filling their 5 fish limit. Enjoying 1st place overall was the team of Tyler Shaddy/ Kellan Morris with 21.97 lbs followed by 2. Richard Gill Jr/Ramon Gill 21.80 lbs, 3. Jimmy Waits 21.00 lbs, 4. Simon Apodaca/ Joseph Williams with 20.97lbs, 5. Lynn Domby/Robert Murray with 18.24 (Hilandero&Hideaway Pack). #1 Big Fish honors was won by the team Simon Apodaca/Joseph Williams with their biggest bass weighing 8.08 lbs, while Jimmy Waits big bass weighed 6.01 lbs. Team Joel Valenzulia/Jimmy Gomez succeeded in taking the 2 lb. pot. A lot of good fishing was accomplished by everyone. Stay in practice for the May 14th Jimmy Phipps Memorial Derby held by the club with the launch out of Fisher’s Landing/Martinez Lake. Pre-Registration is required for tournaments. Sign up in town at The Hideaway prior to heading out to the water, Entry is $40 per boat (1 or 2 persons) with Options $5 Big Fish and $5 for 2lb. pot. Rules are YVRGC membership required for non-open tournaments that pay down 3 places (100% payout), 5 bass limit, 1/2 lb dead fish penalty. Launch at safe light. Remember, members earn points at tournaments going toward the “ Angler of the Year” awards. A good opportunity for beginning anglers to learn some of the tricks of the trade with experienced fishermen. All anglers are welcome to club “open” tournaments. call Simon at 928-261-0922 or visit him at taipanrods@aol.com.
AMERICAN BASS – YUMA REGION:
Be ready to fish May 7th launching out of Fisher’s Landing – call Tracy Purtee at 928-978-3659 for details. If you’re a beginner, ask about signing up so you can learn a bit from the guys in the know.MINI-FISHING CLINICS
at Community ponds are planned now by the Rod and Gun Club working with Region IV Arizona Game and Fish personnel in addition to the Annual Youth Fishing Clinic at Mittry Lake that has always been so popular. A great idea – it will give youngsters the opportunity to fish different times all year long. Thanks ahead for all the parents willing to transport and be with their youngsters while they enjoy the fishing fun. Mini-fishing clinics are a real winner! It’s always free for the kids! Check here next week with results of the 1st mini-clinics in Somerton just held. Hope to have dates & times for other mini-fishing clinics coming up so you can plan ahead.
YUMA HIGH SCHOOL BASS FISHING CLUB -
Open to Junior High and High School students. Just checked with David Parrish who let me know that Simon Apadoca has taken it over this year so I’ll check with Simon and report my findings next week. Or, If any local student is interested in teaming up with the group, call Simon at 928-261-0922 or visit him at TaipanRods@aol.com for answers to any questions you might have.
Hunt happenings:
4-H SHOOTING
SPORTS GROUP:
- Coach Stanley Gourley wrote, “ The group of youngsters with their sponsors and teachers held their ‘end of the year’ competition on March 12 and April 10th at the Ware Farm in Dome Valley, the culmination of their 2021-22 training year with classes, fundraisers, a two-day training campout and the final competition. Due to the number of youth participating and the number of events it was necessary to conduct the competition over two days rather than the usual one day. Note: Our shotgun instructor has aged so if you are interested in that position let me know. We had a great end of year turn out with a cook out and an adult .22 cal rifle shoot out, won by Daniel Urquidez. The awards were earned by, 3P Air Rifle Grand Champion Adyn Figueroa, Reserve Champion Nathan Stewart, Archery Grand Champion Austin Fritz, Reserve Champion Levi Padella, 1st Year Bench Grand Champion Erik Padella, Reserve Champion Abby Weedle, Muzzleloader Grand Champion Adyn Figueroa, Reserve Champion Abby Weedle, Small Bore .22 Grand Champion Adyn Figueroa, Reserve Champion Anthony Guzman.High Point Shooter Adyn Figueroa.
- “We would like to thank all those that provided support, supplies and awards, and the Ware Family For their generous use of their range. we also thank the parents who allowed their youth to come and learn these life skills. Our 2022-2023 training season will start in September so look here for those dates and locations this fall.” Stanley Gourley, Project Leader. Questions? Call Mr. Gourley at 928-388-8995 or visit stan_marsha@q.co
Shooting Sports:
YUMA TRAP AND
SKEET CLUB:
Summer hours – May through October -Saturday and Sunday matches held at the Adair Park range 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. with 25 target matches per round with sign in range fee $1 paid at the club house prior to shooting. Non-member – fee $7, Member fee $5 per round. Annual dues $30. 5 shooting fields: Field 1&2 – Skeet, Field 3 – Wobble Trap, Field 4&5 – Trap. Eye and Hearing Protection Required.
YUMA TERRITORIAL LONGRIFLES CLUB
– Regular black powder matches have begun again 1st & 3rd Saturdays at 8:30 a.m. at the Adair Park Range. Call Jim Gilligan at 386-679-9130 or Glenda Graves at 928-580-0915 with questions; 25 targets. Please use small bills or check. Eye & Hearing protection required. Call Bob Avila at 928-580-0918.
CHOLLA RIFLE & PISTOL CLUB:
matches are done until November – check with Rick Kelley at 928-502-0736 for fall shooting plans ; HIGH POWER RIFLE & PISTOL CLUB OF YUMA: Visit hprifleyuma.com or call Joseph Murek at 928-627-4556 .Visit hprifleyuma.com for the club full schedule of shooting.
YUMA MATCHMASTERS:
Monthly matches PRACTICAL USPSA, 2nd Sunday,COWBOY SASS, 4th Sunday COWBOY FAST DRAW, 3rd Sunday, STEEL MATCHES – 1st Saturdays, MULTI-GUN/PCC matches 1st Sunday, NATIONAL RIFLE LEAGUE (NRL) .22 on 2nd Saturday. Check Yuma Matchmasters.com, Facebook or call Irene Snyder at 920-613-4598.
SOUTHWEST BOWHUNTERS:
- Sunday Archery Shoots 7-10-a.m. open to all! Field and Animal rounds are shot throughout the fall/winter seasons along with regular archery shoots all year long. Call Rick Bielke at 928-750-6279 or Keith Parsell 928-750-7620. The SWBH is proud to support other clubs’ events in addition to their own. If any events aren’t displayed, please send information to info@southwestbowhunters.net – we will gladly post them to our site. For SWBH information, Call Rick or email the club at info@southwestbowhunters.net. All shooting is done at the Adair Park Shooting Facility located approximately 15 miles N.E. of Yuma off east HWY 95.
Contact me – with questions or additions at jeanrenegade@gmail.com. I’ll be glad to hear.