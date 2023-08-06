  • AZGFD HUNTER EDUCATION: The Hunter Education Team is excited to announce that they will be hosting upcoming courses for new Hunter Ed Instructors in the Yuma area. Call Region IV office of Game and Fish at 342-0091 or Ken Ford at 623-910-2727 for location and times or for answers to questions.
  • DOVE RECIPES: I have included some great dove breast recipes in the Yuma Sun Dove Publication available toward the end of August that will include “everything dove” in the Yuma area for this year. Practice actually makes perfect for a successful hunt so be sure to get to Adair Park 8/27th – Yuma Trap and Skeet Club will conduct the ”PRE-SEASON SHOOT” beginning at 7 a.m. until they can’t get a squad together. This practice will help ensure your harvest of mourning and white-winged doves. Also look online for Yuma Dove 2023 to be sure of other events going on. There are many ‘world of fun’ events in Yuma to take advantage of. Hopefully, this year will be even better than other years (check the hunting outlook, this column for events with dates and times so you don’t miss out).

