- AZGFD HUNTER EDUCATION: The Hunter Education Team is excited to announce that they will be hosting upcoming courses for new Hunter Ed Instructors in the Yuma area. Call Region IV office of Game and Fish at 342-0091 or Ken Ford at 623-910-2727 for location and times or for answers to questions.
- DOVE RECIPES: I have included some great dove breast recipes in the Yuma Sun Dove Publication available toward the end of August that will include “everything dove” in the Yuma area for this year. Practice actually makes perfect for a successful hunt so be sure to get to Adair Park 8/27th – Yuma Trap and Skeet Club will conduct the ”PRE-SEASON SHOOT” beginning at 7 a.m. until they can’t get a squad together. This practice will help ensure your harvest of mourning and white-winged doves. Also look online for Yuma Dove 2023 to be sure of other events going on. There are many ‘world of fun’ events in Yuma to take advantage of. Hopefully, this year will be even better than other years (check the hunting outlook, this column for events with dates and times so you don’t miss out).
YUMA STUDENT ANGLERS PROGRAM: I asked one of the fellows who had headed this program for the high schoolers awhile back and he told me it is inactive at present due to the lack of leadership. If anyone reading this might be interested, it would be truly great to see it get started again for the youngsters – they really shined with fishing pole in hand. Might we talk anyone into getting into it for the kids? That would sure be great – time consuming YES, but oh, so great for the youngsters and they work hard at it – very enthused – the future of fishing. Possibly contact Pat Headington, president of the Rod and Gun Club for him to bring it up at one of our monthly regular or when they meet each month, the 1st Wednesday at 7 p.m. each month at American Legion Hall, 2575 S. Virginia Dr.. with the board when they meet each month. Possibly one of the members would be interested. Or email me at jeanrenegade@gmail.com – I’ll be glad to get back to you.
- CATFISH TIP: Confidence or the lack of it, can easily spell the difference between good and poor fishing, bass the same as catfish, once a person passes the novice state – definitely an important factor for successful fishing. Begin each fishing expedition “expecting” to catch the fish you’re after – put all the tricks you know to work and enjoy what you are doing. The way you feel has fully as much to do for fishing as the way the fish feel – when you have put together a good plan for fishing success, stick with it – have faith in yourself and don’t give up. Fishing can be great therapy including a contented time on the water – keep that smile and enjoy every second.
For catfish, try early mornings for Channel cats with stinkbait, the stinkier the better, being well worth a try for bait along with a #6 treble hook and a light baitcasting rod with 3/8 – to 1/2 ounce bullet sinkers. Or fish minnows and worms in pools next to undercut banks, below rock piles and fallen trees, at deep bends of the river, at points, and at gravel bars where there’s a break in the current. Always watch for brush filled sandy bottoms, drop-offs near river channels, points and islands. One fellow’s favorite bait is leaf chewing tobacco wrapped around and dangled from a treble hook. Another tried-and-true enticer is salted minnows, and if all else fails, try (no kidding) white or pink marshmallows. Add a bobber to keep your offering just off the bottom to keep you from hanging up. For fishing in “not so deep” waters you can work with grasshoppers, crickets or shrimp, but nightcrawlers and minnows still work best most times. Be careful not to set the hook too soon after you feel a bite. Let the fish get the bait in it’s mouth first. Keep the drag set light – if you tighten the setting too much the cat may snap the line.
If it’s real fun and a hefty fight you want, go after flathead catfish, most active when water temperatures are in the 70s and 80s. Watch for areas with a steady water flow and a hardened mud or gravel bottom. The outside bends of the river are among the most productive spots, especially where trees have dropped into the water and the current has dug deeply into the bank forming undercuts. Potholes or slight depressions along the river bottom also will attract the ‘Big ‘Uglys’, as will the upstream sides of underwater humps, shallow flats and drop-offs near the mouths of lakes and backwaters. Also fish white water areas below Imperial or Laguna Dams where water is well oxygenated. Using a float in these fast waters will keep weighted live bluegill (check the regulations to be sure its of legal size bluegill to use) or shad bait just off the bottom.
Heavy tackle works best for these monsters, and try drift fishing. If you’re fishing from a boat, keep a tight line while allowing your bait to bump along the bottom. If you are fishing from the bank hold your rod securely, leaving the reel in freespool until you detect a strike. Be sure your reel’s drag is properly set.
Set the hook when you feel the cat has finally taken the bait in its mouth. If the fish takes and bait and keeps moving, brace yourself and set the hook hard. If it moves, then stops, set the hook when the fish starts moving again. Once your hook strikes home, get ready for the fight. Don’t fight the fish with the reel. Play the catfish (up, then back down, etc.) with your arms and the rod while storing line on the reel.
- When the fish tires enough for you to start reeling, use your arms to pull the rod from water level to 12-o’clock, then drop your rod tip to the fish, and as you bow, wind quickly. The best time to fish for flatheads is at night with live bait – bluegill, shad and waterdogs.
- Don’t miss the Aug. 12-13 ANNUAL CATFISH DERBY at Colorado River waters only, between Walters Camp and Imperial Dam, hosted by the Yuma Valley Rod and Gun Club, be sure to have your current Fishing License with you – all Arizona Fishing Rules apply. Hopefully you’ve signed up at The Hideaway (until Aug. 6th at 6 p.m.) or with Glenda Hazlett (928-580-0440 at Hearing Aid Specialists, 550 E. 32nd St. #1 in Yuma Mondays-Thursdays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The fishing fee is $20 (all monies will be paid back with cash prizes). Once you’re all registered and set to fish, meet to sign in at 12-midnight August 12th at Fisher’s Landing boat dock with Glenda and Donny, spend the night fishing and take your biggest catfish to them for weigh-in between 6 – 7 a.m. Sunday morning. Enjoy every minute of this great fishing opportunity.
If you HARVEST A BANDED DOVE once the season begins, the rule is: Remember to check the legs on all migratory birds for leg bands. If you get a banded bird, learn more about the bird and where it was banded by submitting the number information to: reportband.gov. (A very good idea to get the regulations and keep the booklet with you so you can check to be sure you aren’t doing something right or wrong).
- YUMA VALLEY ROD AND GUN CLUB: A reminder to members of YVRGC of the JIM BRECK MEMORIAL DOVE DERBY September 4th being chaired by Becky May-Pope (928-502-0121) and Doug Beach (928-446-1122). Meet at the Sheriff Posse Grounds – keep a watch here for directions.
- SPRAGUES SPORTS SHOP – “Big Breast Contest 2023” (dove hunters’ version of the Big Deer Contest): Stop by Sprague’s before leaving town to hunt – the season is Sept. 1st through the 15th – and get signed up Sept. 1 & 2 (sign up each day). There is NO FEE! Choose your biggest mourning or white-winged dove – weigh it in at Sprague’s when the hunt is done and get in on drawing thousands of dollars in great prizes. Questions? Call Sprague’s at 928-726-0022..
YUMA TRAP AND SKEET CLUB AT ADAIR PARK: Summer shooting match hours thru October are open on Saturdays and Sundays. No week days scheduled shooting. Regular Matches 7 – 11 a.m. A $1.00 sign in Range fee to be paid by interested personnel prior to shooting. All persons must sign in at club house. Non-member fee is $7 per round/25 targets; Member fee $5 per round/25 targets. Annual Dues $30 to become member; 5 shooting fields (Field 1 trap, 2 Skeet field 3 wobble trap, Field 4, 5 trap. Eye and Hearing Protection required. The club will host their ANNUAL PRE-DOVE SHOOT 2023 at Adair Park -Aug. 27th at 7 a.m. Shoot fee is $8 due to inflation but you can still win $15 cash. Call Bob Avila at 928-919-0662 or H. McNutt at 928-580-0918.
- YUMA TERRITORIAL LONGRIFLES CLUB (black powder): Call Glenda Graves at 928-580-0915 – sign up for matches at 9 a.m.
- CHOLLA GUN CLUB news will begin again soon.
- HIGH POWER RIFLE AND PISTOL CLUB: Contact Cal Richardson, in charge of publicity and matches, at 530-781-3747 or visit HPRIFLEYUMA.COM
- YUMA MATCHMASTERS: Call Irene Snyder at 920-613-4598 for match information.
- SOUTHWEST BOWHUNTERS ARCHERY CLUB: Archery shoots 7-10 a.m. Sundays at the Adair Park archery range. Archery shoots are open to all archers as well as anyone who would like to learn to shoot archery, Call Rick Bielke at 928-750-6279 – he’ll be glad to hear.