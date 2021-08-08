Sssh! I’m fishing for bass – Noise can prevent your big catch: If you are just beginning to ‘think and enjoy success’ but your tactics just learned for bass cool off this time of year, it’s probably time for a change. But remember, no matter what the time of year, bass still need to eat, so have plenty of patience and stick with it. They may be fussier, go deeper and hang to fewer places during summer months, but you still stand a good chance for decent results. Something you might already know is when bass play hard to come by, be as quiet as you possibly can and pick a time of day when other activity on the water is at a minimum. Try fishing mid-week, at night or on dark, overcast low-light days. If you are in a boat, arrive and leave a spot with a minimum of motor noise. Try running your motor on its lowest speed. Watch for the splash of bait fish – bass chase shad and other small-fry hoping for a meal. If you’re looking for a different and better spot to fish, ask questions of other fishermen and at bait shops to locate a good spot (in Yuma, The Hideaway is a good choice).
Soft plastic worms seem to be the best producers this time of year, especially if fished ever-so-slowly, or try rubber jigs with a pork trailer. To swim a jig, toss your line out into 15 feet of water and swim it just off the bottom back to the boat which should be about 30 feet deep and work back to 15 feet. The jig can be hopped off the bottom 3- to 4-feet and let fall back with the majority of hits occurring on the flutter down. Probably the most consistent way to fish the jig year round is to literally drag it along the bottom and maintain constant contact. This stirs up the mud, and makes attractive sounds to the fish as it scrapes and bangs along the bottom.
A jig can be fishing along the bank to 70 feet of water. Most people consider the jig a medium-deep, 20-40 foot-type lure, but don’t get lulled into just those depths. Bass also do well in less than 4 feet of water as well as in the middle of a brushy shoreline. Tournaments have been won by fishing heavy jigs in the shallow water and through bushes and trees. If you don’t lose your lure once in a while, you aren’t fishing the right cover or the right type of structure. A jig can be used very successfully as a crankbait or a running plug over submerged trees and brush piles. By developing a feel for your lure, you will be amazed at what you can bring your jig through and not get hung up. You will also be able to catch fish where most people wouldn’t dream of throwing a lure of any kind – practice makes perfect!
Surface lures are good in the heat, but daytime hours are out. And although not the best choice, crankbaits can also do the trick if they are worked slow. Spinnerbaits also work well if presented in a lift and drop manner along steep shorelines and tumbled over submerged ledges and drop-offs. Trolling with deep diving plugs is another method to try for finicky bass, and fish areas where you’ve had previous results. Have plenty of patience. If you catch a small bass, be persistent, chances are big brother is not far off.
Confidence is very important for successful fishing. Oh, so true! Confidence or the lack of it can easily spell the difference between good and poor fishing. Once a person passes the novice stage, the way a person feels has fully as much to do with fishing as the way the fish feel. The psychological effect on the fisherman is just as important as the optical effect on the bass. A new lure renews faith. Changing flies or lures is one way to alter a bad trend when fishing, or change your fishing area. Sometimes, however, when everything seems to fail, the best plan might be to stop temporarily. Before you start out again, dream up a new plan to outwit your quarry, then carry it through with confidence. The important thing in the long run is to start each trip enthusiastically, with the firm belief that you will be successful. Then you are far more likely to do your best. Check next week for some tactics to try when fishing for catfish.
Fishing clubs
Yuma Valley Rod & Gun Club: Result of the July 2-Day Bob Hefner Memorial Bass Derby in July, launching out of Fisher’s Landing the 1st day, Mittry Lake the 2nd day, shows The Team Cody Benton/Bob Benton (2-day total) taking the top spot overall with their 34.11 total of bass caught and their 6.55 Big Fish. In second place were Joseph Williams/Nicole Williams with 32.78, Taking third place Robert Murray/Lynn Domby with 31.49. Others who fished: 4th pl -Robert Gill Jr./Ramon Gill 27.66, 5. Dillon Chavez/Ben Jackson 25.51, 6. Casey Hollis/Garett Slatter 23.51, 7. Kellon Morris/Tyler Shaddy 22.54, 8. Brandon Kendall/Bo Williams 20.71, 9. Joel Valong/Jimmy Gomez 20.16, Curtis Frost/Billy Owens 19.37, 11. Keith Brown 14.22, 12. Gary Understiller/Todd Understiller also fished. Hopefully those who signed up were ready to fish the August 7-8 Catfish Derby yesterday and during the night, weighing in their biggest 1 fish 6-7 a.m. today at Fisher’s with Glenda Hazlett 928-580-0440 & Donny Hazlett 928-581-2063 in charge. My bet is fishing was very competitive but well worth the effort – I’ll have results here next week (too late for this column). Set your sights to fish the Aug. 14th bass derby launching out of Fisher’s. Cost & Options: $40 per boat (solo or 2-man team), $5 Big Fish option & $5 2-lb. Option. Questions? Call Brandon Kendall at 928-856-9013 or Bo Williams at 928 304-3513.
As soon as I hear anything about American Bass – Yuma Region that has no one handling tournaments now, I’ll let you know. The same for Desert Anglers with no one active right now but I’ll update that as well if I hear. I can’t seem to raise anyone so would welcome hearing if someone who reads this can bring me up to date. No fishing makes it a tough time for some of the fishermen and women in town who were members of either organization. Really need to get either or both bass fishing organizations going again, so if you might volunteer to take over the reins and get them going again it certainly will be appreciated. Call ABA (American Bass) main office at 714-423-4532 – please!
YSA Junior and High School Anglers: If there are any Junior High or High schoolers wishing they could get fishing with the group of young anglers, call David Shill at 929-246-6646. He’ll be happy to get any boy or girl fishing who wants to, so give him a call with your questions or to let him know you’re interested.
Hunt happenings
The August 29th PRE-SEASON SHOOT Open to the public at the Adair Park Trap & Skeet Range is for those who want the practice to be ready for the Sept. 1 Dove Season. Shooting will begin at 7 a.m. that day and continue until they can’t get a full squad. If you’re not familiar with Adair Park, it is west side of Hwy 95 approximately 15 miles N.E. of Yuma, the first range you come to. Hearing and eye protection is required. Fees are $5 for each of the matches with winners getting $15 cash. All proceeds from the shoot will benefit the Youth Scholastic Clay Target Program (SCTP). Questions? Call Bob Avila at 928-919-0622.
Yuma Valley Rod and Gun Club (YVRGC) will also conduct the Clint Curry “FREE” Youth Dove Hunt for youngsters who have pre-registered with their parent at Region IV Game and Fish office (342-0091) and arrive for the hunt by 5:30 a.m. at the Dome Valley Farm. Best to register quickly while there is still room for your youngster. There will be mentors and volunteers to help have a safe and enjoyable shoot, hopefully with your game bag with the day’s limit of dove filling your game bag. The YVRGC will provide shooting ammo for the youngsters.
Plans are in place for the ANNUAL DOVE HUNTERS BARBECUE (public invited to enjoy an evening of great eating and super fun times) Saturday Aug 4th at the Four Points Sheraton Hotel on 3rd Avenue in Yuma with doors open at 4:30 p.m., Dinner at 6 p.m. with a tasty chicken dinner, raffles and auctions (both silent and live) to win and other activities ongoing throughout the evening with Larry Smart, Auctioneer. I’ll have details as time draws near and you can call Pat Headington at 928-257-8143 to get your tickets, arrange for tales and get complete information.
Shooting Sports
Put Adair Park Ranges to good use while maintaining clubs are gone for the summer. As a member of the public, vacant ranges are open to your use dawn to dusk for your safe shooting practice. Be sure to pick up all litter & spent shells while there to take away with you when you leave “Leave it better than you find it”.
Ranges still open for scheduled shooting:
YUMA TRAP AND SKEET CLUB: Saturday and Sunday matches held at the Adair Park range 7 – 11 a.m. with sign up at the club house. Member fee $5, non-members $7. Please use small bills or check. Eye & Hearing protection required. Call Bob Avila at 928-580-0918. Don’t forget the PRE-SEASON SHOOT August 29 at the range (see details above, this column) for that shooting practice to ensure a successful Dove Hunt beginning Sept. 1st.
YUMA MATCHMASTERS: Monthly matches ongoing with the PRACTICAL USPSA the 2nd Sunday, COWBOY SASS, THE 4th Sunday (no shoots July & August), COWBOY FAST DRAW, 3rd Sunday, STEEL MATCHES – 1st Saturdays, MULTI-GUN/PCC matches 1st Sunday, NATIONAL RIFLE LEAGUE (NRL) .22 The 2nd Saturday. Check Yuma Matchmasters.com, Facebook or call Irene Snyder at 920-613-4598.
SOUTHWEST BOWHUNTERS: shooting ARCHERY Sundays 7-10-a.m. ALL Archers Welcome! Current archery shoots will be 14 3D targets in the canyon Sundays 8/01, 8/08, 8/15 & 8/22 (great hunting practice).
The SWBH is proud to support other clubs’ events in addition to our own. If you know of any events that aren’t displayed here, please send the information for that event to info@southwestbowhunters.net, and we will gladly post them to our site. Call Rick Bielke at 928-750-6279 OR email the club at info@southwestbowhunters.net. All shooting at ranges is done at the Adair Park Shooting Facility located approximately 15 miles N.E. of Yuma off east HWY 95.
INVITATIONAL ARCHERY SHOOT: Granite Mountain Archers 3-D Big Game Shoot August 14-15 at Prescott, AZ. Archery range is at 3755 Willow Creek Rd., Prescott. Call Marie Wolf at 928-830-4770 or Carolina Morton at 928-710-0350 for more information. A good way to cool off in the pines and enjoy time away from our summer heat.
If you have questions or additions that you’d like to pass on, contact me at jeanrenegade@gmail.com – I’ll be glad to hear!