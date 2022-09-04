Congratulations to winners of the Annual Big Catfish Derby held by Yuma Valley Rod and Gun Club in the Colorado River waters 17 people fishing in spite of monsoon rains. Taking the top spot with his 28.74 pound fish was Paul Hester with Andy Hester placing second with his 25.08 pounder. Third place was enjoyed by Donny Hazlett with his 16.30 pound fish while Eddie Hester placed fourth with 15.60. Good Fish’n everyone! I’ll report the club bass tournament schedule soon that will begin again when weather cools a bit.
LARGEMOUTH BASS FISHING TIP: Two artificial baits come to mind. 1. Work areas near heavy-cover hideouts with weedless lures that are specifically designed for dense weed beds for good summer/fall results for LM Bass because they have turned up double hooks nested into hollow, soft bodies that will entice a bass bite. They travel smoothly through the weedy surface until a bass bites into the body, exposing the hooks. A good idea is to visit your chosen Bait and Tackle Shop. Talking to other fishermen is good too, usually willing to share their fishing knowledge to help with angling success. 2. The plastic worm is one of the most basic and versatile baits for bass fishing because an angler can imitate anything from a wounded baitfish to a crawdad and you “will” catch fish. Purple, brown, black and some shade of red is all you need to get started – and a variety of lengths is good to have on hand. The 6-inch worms are great for a start while 4’s and 5’s will also coming in handy at times. Chartreuse and white are suggested colors for spinnerbaits – they “do” work. Silver and gold blades can be interchanged to cover different water conditions. For clear water, try nickel or silver blades; for cloudy water, switch to gold blades. For stained water, white or chartreuse seem to work best.
Weather plays a big part in bass fishing as we all learn as we fish. As a rule, fish are more active during low barometer pressure events and less active during high pressure periods. During warm weather, bass tend to be in shallow water. If it’s sunny and bright, look for cover that will shade fish. Coves are especially good for bass during summer/early fall months. Again, talk to other fishermen and ask questions. Also enter local tournaments as a non-boater or amateur when they begin again as it cools here, to acquire a lot of help from fellow-anglers. Remember, as with most anything you want to do, practice makes perfect – Keep fishing! Check fishing clubs & topwater bass tips in next week’s column. I’ll include fishing club information in next week’s column. Need it now? Contact me – This includes anything “outdoors” I might be able to help you with. (jeanrenegade@gmail.com or call 928 247-4450). I’ll be glad to hear!
The latest News Release issued by First Hunt Foundation reports: “All hunters want to think hunting will be around and available forever. However, the facts show that as early as ten years from now, many Fish and Game agencies which depend on license sales may find themselves short on funds. The First Hunt Foundation which as one of the largest dedicated cadre of volunteer mentors and hunting coaches in the nation is working hard to ensure our hunting heritage is alive and well decades into the future. Rick Brazell, President and founder of the Foundation says, ‘We currently have over 800 volunteers scattered across 38 states willing to help any new hunter regardless of age learn the skills necessary to become a hunter and our goal is to have 1,000’s more mentors in the future.’”
The NRA Hunters Leadership Forum has watched the First Hunt Foundation grow and wanted to help recommend the establishment of “Hunting Heritage” endowment. They awarded a grant to the FHF, and Vista Outdoor immediately stepped up with another $15,000 to help establish the first $50,000 for the endowment. “Having the funds to start the endowment was great,” says Rick Brazell “but we also needed to figure the best course to management and grow the funds in perpetuity. FHF can use 4 percent of the funds each year so we needed to find the right institution to help it grow and grow and become sustainable for the long run. They had approached several banks and national investment companies when Brazell remembered they had a small endowment already housed with the MidwayUSA Foundation. To make a long story short, Brazell reached out to MidwayUSA Foundation and they were excited to help FHF restructure its current endowment and formally establish the national “Hunting Heritage Endowment.” Everyone knows you have to learn to shoot before you go hunting and teaching that skill is one the mentors/coaches of First Hunt Foundation see as a basic duty. In talking about the relationship MidwayUSA Foundation program manager, Ashley Petersen, said, “It is always an honor and privilege to work with people who see the importance of sustainable funding for the future of youth shooting sports that will impact countless youth who want to get involved in shooting sports for generations to come.”
MidwayUSA Foundation helps communities and organizations raise funds for their youth shooting teams. Approximately 2,800 youth shooting teams and 74 organizations hold a thorough endowment with MidwayUSA Foundation with youth shooting programs growing their respective endowment through donations and fundraising and are eligible to receive a cash grant every year to cover critical expenses, including travel, targets, safety equipment, entry fees and more. Each time or organization can acquire products from MidwayUSA Foundations product grant such as shooting gear, firearms, optics, coolers, etc. provided from major companies that can be used in their fundraising efforts. Likewise, MidwayUSA Foundation has a Matching Program to match all donations the teams raise, enhancing fundraising efforts and making donors’ dollars go further. “We are ecstatic to say the least, “ says Brazell, “and I can’t wait to see all the people who now will get into shooting and eventually hunting because of this MidwayUSA Foundation endowment”. The endowment helps bring funding certainty to programs and organizations who’s mission is focused on keeping America’s hunting heritage alive forever. Anyone wanting to support efforts to grow the Hunting Heritage endowment can contact the MidwayUSA Foundation or go directly to (http://www.midwayusafoundation.org/team-profile/?id=R9583) to make a donation eligible to be matched through the MidwayUSA Foundation.
The First Hunt Foundation has no paid staff and depends on donations to host events, provide liability insurance, attend and host recruiting events and purchase needed equipment. FHF works with any organization or agency that seeks to preserve our hunting heritage. The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation has been the primary organization helping FHF grow to its current scope and others like the National Turkey Federation, the NRA Hunters Leadership Forum, Pheasants Forever, Boone and Crockett Club, Backcountry Hunters and Anglers, numerous Fish and Game Agencies, a huge number of private companies and individual supporters have all stepped up to help as well. Brazell says, “We all have to work together to make a difference. No one organization can do it alone and having MidwayUSA Foundation on the team will help ensure we can be successful in our mission delivery for the long term.” For more information on the First Hunt Foundation visit: https://firsthuntfoundation.org or contact Rick Brazell at ion.org or 208-917-9700.
EARLY DOVE SEASON ACTIVITIES 2022: Check here next week to see how it all went – hopefully with great results to report.
GOOD LUCK TO DUSTIN WOOD: A huge good luck wish to Dustin Wood, junior at Gila Ridge High School, shooting with the Yuma Young Guns at Adair Park, in his quest to qualify to shoot with the Junior Olympic Team when they shoot International Skeet against kids from across the country at National Competition next January as reported in The Sun by Randy Hoeft with comments by Dustin’s coach William McNutt telling about all the effort and hard work and endless practice involved for Dustin to be ready for the National’s qualifying competition – here’s hoping he makes it!
4-H SHOOTING SPORTS: Youngsters serious about getting together with the shooting sports this fall need to get together with a 4H Club in Yuma to be ready to sign up for the firearms training beginning in September, first at the Yuma County Fairgrounds, then moving to Dome Valley in December to finish out the year. Yuma County 4-H Shooting Sports Project 2022-2023 Shooting Sports training schedule begins Sept. 15 at YCFG Security building, 7-8 p.m. sign up, safety training and one time fee of $10 per youth for consumables. Check each week for more news. Contact Stan (stan_marsha@q.com) for info or call 388-8995.
YUMA TRAP AND SKEET CLUB: Summer hours – through October -Saturday and Sunday matches held at the Adair Park range 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. with 25 target matches per round with sign in range fee $1 paid at the club house prior to shooting. Non-member – fee $7, Member fee $5 per round. Annual dues $30. Available shooting fields – Field 1&2 – Skeet, Field 3 – Wobble Trap, Field 4&5 – Trap. Eye and Hearing Protection Required. Ask about plans for this year’s Pre-Season Shoot August at the Adair Park range; The July Board Meeting will be on 7/25. Questions? Call William H. McNutt at 928-580-0918.
YUMA TERRITORIAL LONGRIFLES CLUB: Matches discontinued until November. Call Glenda Graves at 928 580-0915 with questions.
CHOLLA GUN CLUB: The club is still shooting Friday silhouette matches during the summer as the schedule allows. If the public is interested in learning to shoot silhouette, Friday’s matches would be a good time to come out and see what we do. We will start on Fridays 8:00 AM or earlier. Getting to the range before 7:30 is a good time. Call Glenda Graves at 928-580-0915.
HIGH POWER RIFLE & PISTOL CLUB OF YUMA: Visit hprifleyuma.com or call Joseph Murek at 928-627-4556.
YUMA MATCHMASTERS: Monthly matches PRACTICAL USPSA, 2nd Sunday,COWBOY SASS, 4th Sunday COWBOY FAST DRAW, 3rd Sunday, STEEL MATCHES – 1st Saturdays, MULTI-GUN/PCC matches 1st Sunday, NATIONAL RIFLE LEAGUE (NRL) .22 on 2nd Saturday. Check Yuma Matchmasters.com, Facebook or call Irene Snyder at 920-613-4598.
- SOUTHWEST BOWHUNTERS ARCHERY CLUB: Sunday Archery Shoots 7-10-a.m. held all year long at the Adair Park archery range, open to all. Call Rick Bielke at 928-750-6279 or Keith Parsell 928-750-7620. The SWBH is proud to support other clubs’ events in addition to their own. If any events aren’t displayed, please send information to info@southwestbowhunters.net – we will gladly post them to our site. Call Rick or email the club at info@southwestbowhunters.net. All shooting is done at the Adair Park Shooting Facility approximately 15 miles N.E. of Yuma off east HWY 95.