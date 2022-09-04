Congratulations to winners of the Annual Big Catfish Derby held by Yuma Valley Rod and Gun Club in the Colorado River waters 17 people fishing in spite of monsoon rains. Taking the top spot with his 28.74 pound fish was Paul Hester with Andy Hester placing second with his 25.08 pounder. Third place was enjoyed by Donny Hazlett with his 16.30 pound fish while Eddie Hester placed fourth with 15.60. Good Fish’n everyone! I’ll report the club bass tournament schedule soon that will begin again when weather cools a bit.

LARGEMOUTH BASS FISHING TIP: Two artificial baits come to mind. 1. Work areas near heavy-cover hideouts with weedless lures that are specifically designed for dense weed beds for good summer/fall results for LM Bass because they have turned up double hooks nested into hollow, soft bodies that will entice a bass bite. They travel smoothly through the weedy surface until a bass bites into the body, exposing the hooks. A good idea is to visit your chosen Bait and Tackle Shop. Talking to other fishermen is good too, usually willing to share their fishing knowledge to help with angling success. 2. The plastic worm is one of the most basic and versatile baits for bass fishing because an angler can imitate anything from a wounded baitfish to a crawdad and you “will” catch fish. Purple, brown, black and some shade of red is all you need to get started – and a variety of lengths is good to have on hand. The 6-inch worms are great for a start while 4’s and 5’s will also coming in handy at times. Chartreuse and white are suggested colors for spinnerbaits – they “do” work. Silver and gold blades can be interchanged to cover different water conditions. For clear water, try nickel or silver blades; for cloudy water, switch to gold blades. For stained water, white or chartreuse seem to work best.

