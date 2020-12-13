The Arizona Game and Fish Department advises that our state’s bald eagles are back, and they will soon be preparing for the next generation of eagles at breeding sites statewide. To assist with the state’s continued bald eagle population growth, the Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) encourages outdoor recreationists, aircraft pilots, drone operators and motorized paragliders to do their part by not disturbing the state’s 92 eagle breeding areas. To protect breeding attempts, some portions of public land and water areas will be temporarily closed to help these majestic animals and ensure even more young eagles take to the skies this spring. Special brochures for pilots can be obtained by calling the Arizona Department of Transportation or the department’s Terrestrial Wildlife branch at (623) 236-7506.
“Arizona’s bald eagles are hard at work preparing their nest for what we hope will be a productive breeding season,” said Kenneth “Tuk” Jacobson, bald eagle management coordinator. “The birds nest, forage and roost at rivers and lakes that are also popular recreation spots. That’s why we must be vigilant to help protect the birds and ensure their populations statewide continue to flourish. That success wouldn’t be possible without the cooperation of outdoor recreationists who respect the closures during the breeding season.” During the 2020 breeding season, 71 young hatched, and 55 reached the important milestone of their first flight, known as fledging.
TIPS FOR VISITING
EAGLE AREAS
If you are visiting bald eagle country, an advance call to the local land management agency, such as the local U.S. Forest Service district office or AZGFD, may help to plan your trip to avoid disturbing bald eagles. By following these simple guidelines, we can all help ensure that our living wildlife legacy will last for generations to come: Enjoy bald eagles from outside the closures, which are marked with signs and/or buoys. Watch from a distance using a spotting scope, binoculars or telephoto camera lens. If the eagles are persistently watching you, observation at a greater distance is advised. Anyone approached by a nest watcher and asked to cease an activity or leave a closed area should comply. A few good places to see bald eagles without disturbing them (during December and January) are at Lake Mary and Mormon Lake near Flagstaff, on the Verde Canyon Train in Clarkdale or Roosevelt Lake. Help from anglers is especially needed. Fishing line and tackle have killed two nestlings and been found in two-thirds of all bald eagle nests in the state. Every year biologists remove these lethal hazards from nests and/or entangled nestlings. Discard any fishing line properly in specially-marked recycling containers or at fishing stores. Also, do not cut the line when an undesirable fish is caught and return it to the water with the hook and line attached. Duck hunters should scout out their hunting area to ensure that bald eagles are not nesting nearby You can help conserve and protect bald eagles and conservation research and recovery efforts by reporting any harassment or shooting of bald eagles. Call the Operation Game Thief hotline at (800) 352-0700, or U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Law Enforcement at (480) 967-7900.
Hunt happenings
The Arizona Game and Fish Commission considered proposals to Elk Hunts 2021 in Arizona: The Commission have held their meeting earlier this month so as soon as I get a report on what they have proposed for elk for this coming year, I’ll share their findings for us to consider when the next season comes around.
This week’s fish tip
A couple of anglers I talked to suggested using metal blade lures saying they are all prime now through March when fishing for bass in our area. A good idea to check with local fishing equipment dealers in Yuma to see what they might advise using, or check with the fishing clubs to see what they’re using to catch bass. Popular colors are silver nickel, gold, chartreuse, green, blue & purple in 1/4, 1/2 & 3/4-ounce sizes. For small or shallow fish, go with the 1/4-oz. size, for larger fish the 1/2 oz. size because it offers a faster, sink rate and 3/4 oz. size for larger fish or heavy river currents. Drop fishing with this lure is deadly on wallys, stripers, largemouths and smallmouths while vertical jigging with this lure is also bringing results as well as the cast and retrieve presentation when fish are shallow or are breaking top water chasing schools of shad. One thing for sure, our largemouth bass are going after shad dying and fluttering down in the water so most anything resembling dying shad is good.
Fishing clubs
Yuma Valley Rod and Gun Club and Southwest Wildlife Foundation: The club is continuing the current fund-raising raffles: For a complete list of raffles any outdoors person would give their eye teeth to win, check it out at www.yvrgc.org/raffles.html. For the Truck/mates raffle you’ll enjoy a 3m window tint, a Line-x spray-on bed liner for vehicle and a 2-inch leveling kit by Rough Country with each ticket $25 or 5/$120. Go to http://rafflecreater .com/pages/39121/truck-matesrafflepkg. For the Springfield Rifle & Vortex 3Xoptic, tickets are $35 or 3/$100, go to http://rafflecenter/pages/ 39121/springfield-saint victor and vortex 3x-optic. Winner need not be present with only 100 tickets being sold for each raffle. Have Questions? Call Pat Headington at 928-257-8143 or visit 585levy@gmail.com.
American Bass – Yuma Division: After latest competition on the water, the Big Bass 8 lb. Pot now rolled over to the next Tournament January 16th, launching out of Fisher’s Landing. Go to YUMA REGIONAL PAGE for information on signing up for Jan. 16 and other tournaments with the link to the Yuma Entry Form at ENTRY FORM. The Feb. 20th tournament will launch out of Fisher’s Landing with the March 20th launching at the Mittry Lake boat ramp followed by a tournament on April 17th launching again at Fisher’s Landing. (to limit interactions and make the registration go even smoother, please have your entry-fee payment in an envelope with the name of your team and enclose your check or exact cash. Our “safer” procedures will be in effect. Face coverings will be required at registration and weigh-in). Call Billy Clothier at 928-919-0304 with questions.
Other Yuma Fishing Clubs: To learn about fishing tournaments that may be coming up, here are the contacts needed:Yuma Valley Rod and Gun Club – Travis Hurley 803-163-3655, Desert Anglers – Michael Obney 928-750-7081. There still might be anglers interested in someone handling a Pro/Am tournament series – if you are interested, give Michael Obney a call for information. Then don’t forget to check with The Hideaway Bait & Tackle Shop, give them a call at 928-783-0010 or visit them online or at the store to see what’s going on this month. The same for the High School Bass Fishing Club: Call Terry Hurt, school sponsor, 928-580-6567 or David Parrish 928-941-6188. I’ll report news here when I hear anything and in the meantime, keep fishing by yourself when necessary – keep the designated distance from other anglers, wear your mask, and above all, enjoy.
Shooting sports
The Yuma Territorial Long Rifles Rendezvous has returned – January 16-19 at the Adair Range black powder range. Facilities will include a free primitive camp and a modern/tinteepee camp along with Traders Row you don’t want to miss – No traders fee – with lots of shooting events for Rifle Paper & Gong, Trade Gun Gong & Paper, Pistol Gong & Paper along with a Knife & Hawk shoot (side matches $1 fee with 100% payback) plus the Fort Shoot at 10 a.m. on Sunday in addition to having a Running Buffalo and Payback Target. Shooting times: ranges open at 9 am and will close at 4. All firing will be completed by 5 p.m. Saturday evening except for a Sunday morning 10 a.m. with the Fort Shoot. Awards will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday at the range. A feast for everyone – Saturday evening at 5:30 p.m. is the bar-b-q and potluck. The club furnishes the cooked meat, your ticket to attend is one side dish. Anyone not registered to shoot and wishing to attend must bring a potluck dish and pay $5 a person (this fee does not apply to family members of registered shooters.) Rendezvous fees: Adults $20; Family $30 plus a Blanket Prize per shooter worth $10 or more (something you’d like to have).
Yuma 4-H Shooting Sports: Update as of this week for shooting sports: There will not be the end of the year activities now – The U of A and our county extension office still have the final say-so, so if you have questions, contact Mr. Stanley Gourley now at 928-388-8995. In the meantime, if you’re interested in the shooting sports with 4H, contact the Yuma 4H office to learn about a 4H club you might join to get in on future shooting sports seasons.
Renegade Archers of Yuma: With prior notice, interested archers are welcome to shoot Sunday morning Trail Shoot at the Foothills Archery Range by calling Kevin at 928-726-0953 – good practice whether it’s for hunting or fun and enjoyable safe recreation.
Yuma Trap and Skeet Club: Fall shooting matches have returned. (new hours) 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturdays and Sundays as well as Tuesdays and Thursdays Noon to 4 p.m. at the range (except with the following conditions until such time as it becomes necessary to close again due to virus concerns. Members use the range at their own risk. Keep a check in this column for necessary changes or call Bob Avila at 928-919-0622.
The Yuma Young Guns Shooting Program: If you are age 9-25 enrolled in elementary, middle, junior, high school or college and interested in becoming a team member, call Head Coach H. McNutt at 928-580-0918 for complete information. SCTP was developed by the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF). Shooting usually is at 6 p.m. for SCTP practice each Wednesday at the Adair Park trap and skeet range – If you are interested, check with McNutt to be sure.
Cholla Gun Club: Club NRA approved matches (NRA Membership not required) will resume shooting now at Adair Park. 2020-2021 SILHOUETTE MATCH SCHEDULE at Adair Park with $5 shooting fee per gun: 4th SATURDAYS in Jan, Feb, Mar, Nov. & Dec ; Big Bore Long Range Pistol; Cowboy Lever Action Rifle; Pistol Cartridge Lever Action Rifle; .22 Lever Action Rifle. 2nd SATURDAYS in Jan, Feb, Mar, Nov. & Dec – Black Powder Cartridge & Vintage Military Rifle Silhouette or Fun Match; Vintage Military rifle is any military rifle built up to 1952. EVERY TUESDAY 8:00 AM Schutzen .22 rifle match on the black powder range. 20 shots bench rest at 100 yds and 20 shots standing at 100 yds. Bench rest match 50 shots at 50 yards. These are shot on alternating Tuesdays. EVERY WEDNESDAY 8 a.m. Informal get together for fun and plinking off the bench or standing. Everyone is welcome. EVERY WEDNESDAY 9:00 AM until finished BPCR .22 Silhouette, .22 Long Range Silhouette match. EVERY FRIDAY 8 a.m. .22 and pistol cartridge caliber rifle and pistol silhouette fun matches. Informal get-together for .22 rimfire rifle or pistol and pistol caliber lever rifles or pistols. In addition, there will be some monthly NRL (National Rifle League) on the 3RD SATURDAY of the month throughout the year. Everyone is welcome. Club Business Meeting 2nd Tuesday Nov thru Mar 7 p.m. Villa Alameda RV Park, Ave 5-E. Qualifications: Open to the general public. Instructions will be provided as necessary.Firearm Limitations: All firearms must comply with NRA guidelines for each event.Cartridge Limitations: Cartridges must not result in damage to the targets (i.e.,no belted magnums). Small bore is defined as .22 long rifle ammunition (no .22 magnums).Start Times: Sign up at 8 a.m.; shooting starts promptly at 8:30 a.m. Call with questions – President Rick Kelley 928-502-0736 or visit rickinyuma@gmail.com.
High Power Rifle and Pistol Club of Yuma: Shooters are always welcome to shoot matches with the club week-ends. Annual member fees are $25 adult, $10 juniors. Member shoot fees $25, non-members $35. Mark your calendar so you don’t miss the Dec. 13th 3X’s 1,000 yard long range HP Rifle match that will begin at 7 a.m. at the Adair Park range. NRA Vintage Service Rifle and Pistol matches will be held as scheduled beginning in January, the first rifle match on Jan. 16th, the first Pistol Match on Jan. 9. Shooting activities are also available for the Club Junior “Whipper Snipers” of all ages – check the club website at hprifleyuma.com. Call Joseph Murek at 918-627-4556 with questions or match information as well as becoming a club member.
Yuma Matchmasters: Monthly Matches at the Adair are – 1st Saturday – Steel, 1st Sunday – Multi Gun, 2nd Saturday – NRL22, 2nd Sunday – USPSA Pistol, 3rd Sunday – Cowboy Fast Draw, 4th Sunday – Cowboy SASS (December 2020 match will be on the 3rd Sunday). Start times vary due to seasons but generally around 7 – 8 a.m. Thanks to Matchmasters president Stef Kenny-Maslen 928-446-8979 – stefkenny-@gmail.com – for the current update. Check out YumaMatchmasters.com, facebook or call Irene Snyder at 920-613-4598 for weekly shooting times and other information.
Southwest Bowhunters Archery Club: Get in on Archery shoots each Sunday 7-10 a.m. (summer hours) with Monthly meetings at 9 a.m. the 1st Sunday of each month at the Adair Park archery range. Archers are welcome to attend to learn what shooting will be done during the month. If you haven’t done so already, a reminder to renew your 2021 membership dues and bring a friend or young one. Call president Rick Bielke at 928-750-6279 to learn about possible changes to current shooting plans or Email the club for more information at: info @southwestbowhunters.net, also visit Http://southwestbowhunters.net.
Note: If you cannot reach any of the Adair Park maintaining clubs but want to learn what might be available in the Yuma area, call Ron Gissendaner at 726-0022 for Adair Park shooting facility information. If you have questions about Yuma Outdoors, contact me at jeanrenegade@gmail.com or call 928- 247-4450.