While our youngsters are enjoying their Christmas-Winter Break, I hope you, along with me, will make the time to head for the water with fishing poles in hand so they can practice their fishing know-how and enjoy the fun times. By doing that we can ensure fishing traditions will continue and improve for all of us. There is nothing that can beat how proud it makes our kids when they finally can haul in their first fish, or the biggest fish yet, or stop getting their line caught on a tree limb! Be sure to take pictures too so they can look back in the years to come with a pile of great memories of you taking your time and effort to assist them in learning.
If you don’t have a boat for fishing, take advantage of the Community Ponds in our area – Game and Fish does a good job of keeping hungry fish stocked in the ponds (during the colder weather like we have now it’s usually trout and catfish). Bluegill and crappie are usually in residence as well, most always hungry for your offering. Best baits for bluegill are nightcrawlers, meal worms and live minnows – youngsters find mealworms or pieces of nightcrawlers easiest to work with. Either a No. 6 or 8 hook is good. Try placing a split shot about 12-18 inches up the line, and a small bobber about 3 or 4 feet up the line (using a slip bobber allows you to adjust it to fish 4, 5 or 6 feet deep).
For young anglers who often lack patience to sit for long periods of time, bluegill fishing is just the ticket. Game & Fish’ Rory Aikens, years back, suggested those who like to experiment to use an ultra-light pole with 4-pound test, tie on a mini-jig (1/16 or 1/8 ounce white or chartreuse curly tails work well), cast out and slowly retrieve the jig, often the technique for larger bluegill. You might even catch a crappie or largemouth bass. Or use a curly-tail jig and a slip bobber (same technique works great for crappie). Cast out, let the jig settle, count to 4 or 5, then reel it in a foot or so, then let it settle again counting to 4 or 5. Bluegill will often hit when the jig is settling back down. Bluegill are excellent table fare with meat that is sweet. Best method for filleting (to be rid of bones), using a fillet knife, hold the bluegill flat, then begin your cutting straight down just in back of the gills until down to the tail.
Fortuna Pond or Yuma West Wetlands are both excellent places in and near Yuma to take kids for a few hours of pure enjoyment – and good places for that needed practice for the small-er species of fish, plus they could even entice a larger of the species to take their bait. Be sure to take along plenty of snacks and water. If you take a break, reel in your line and take it out of the water so a fish doesn’t come along, take your bait and run off with it, pole and all – it’s happened a few times I’ve fished there with kids. It’s like whenever fishing from a boat, be sure to tie down the youngster’s tackle box and be sure the top is locked tight for If/when the tackle goes overboard, you don’t lose everything. Also think about dressing in layers this time of year as well so you can shed a layer or two as the day gets warmed up once the sun starts working its magic.
Be sure to catch next week’s bass tips from Bassmasters as well as Berkley. It’s also time to talk trout in the Yuma area as well!
Fishing clubs
Yuma Valley Rod and Gun Club and Southwest Wildlife Foundation: The club is continuing the current fund raising raffles: check it out at www.yvrgc.org/raffles.html. Have Questions? Call Pat Headington at 928-257-8143 or visit 585levy@gmail.com.
American Bass – Yuma Division: A reminder – After latest competition on the water, the Big Bass 8 lb. Pot now rolled over to the next Tournament Jan. 16th, launching out of Fisher’s Landing. Go to YUMA REGIONAL PAGE for information on signing up for Jan. 16 and other tournaments with the link to the Yuma Entry Form at ENTRY FORM. The Feb. 20th tournament will launch out of Fisher’s Landing with the March 20th launching at the Mittry Lake boat ramp followed by a tournament on April 17th launching again at Fisher’s Landing. (to limit interactions and make the registration go even smoother, please have your entry-fee payment in an envelope with the name of your team and enclose your check or exact cash. Our “safer” procedures will be in effect. Face coverings will be required at registration and weigh-in). Call Billy Clothier at 928-919-0304 with questions.
Other Yuma Fishing Clubs: To learn about fishing tournaments that may be coming up, here are the contacts needed:Yuma Valley Rod and Gun Club – Chairman Travis Hurley 803-163-3655, Desert Anglers – Michael Obney 928-750-7081. There still might be anglers interested in someone handling a Pro/Am tournament series – if you are interested, give Michael Obney a call for information. Then don’t forget to check with The Hideaway Bait & Tackle Shop, 928-783-0010. The same for the High School Bass Fishing Club: Call Terry Hurt, school sponsor, 928-580-6567 or David Parrish 928-941-6188. I’ll report news here when I hear anything and in the meantime, keep fishing by yourself when necessary – keep the designated distance from other anglers, wear your mask, and above all, enjoy.
Hunt happenings
The Arizona Game and Fish Commission, through its authority to regulate the take, handling, and possession of wildlife, approved the Notice of Final Rulemaking regarding rules for possessing live wildlife at a public meeting Dec. 4. This important update to the Commission’s rules will help to protect Arizona’s native wildlife and enhance public safety.
This body of regulations is critical to the protection of Arizona’s diverse native wildlife species from population level threats, such as the release of non-native species or the possible spread of disease. Once introduced, wildlife can cause incredible damage to habitat such as that brought to the Florida Everglades by the Burmese python.
Included in this body of regulations: Licensing of zoos and wildlife rehabilitation facilities; Licensing of individuals or businesses stocking fish; Licensing of environmental consulting companies and universities capturing wildlife for research purposes; and Restrictions for possession and breeding of dangerous or exotic wildlife species such as tigers, monkeys, and other species rarely seen outside of zoos. The Commission also approved modifications to update the Private Game Farm License as it applies to non-native or dangerous exotic animals that could pose a threat to native wildlife and public health and safety. The current language of the rule authorizes the possession, sale, and use of mammals listed as “restricted live wildlife,” including anteaters, armadillos, moose, primates (apes, chimpanzees, gibbons, gorillas, etc.) sharks, sloths, weasels, wild cats (jaguars, leopards, lions, lynx, ocelots, servals, and tigers).
In addition to the risks of accidental release and injury, the coronavirus has demonstrated that the risk of zoonotic disease originating from captive live wildlife can have dire public health consequences. In light of these concerns, the Commission took action to remove mammals from the Private Game Farm License. The breeding and sale of these species in Arizona will be limited to the holders of a zoo license. To track the progress of this rule, view the regulatory agenda and all previous five-year review reports, and to learn about any other agency rulemaking matters, visit https://www.azgfd.com/agency/rulemaking/.
A change in date for The Arizona Game and Fish Commission Awards Banquet: The awards banquet that is traditionally held in January has been rescheduled to Saturday, June 12, 2021 and will be held at the Pointe Hilton Tapatio Cliffs Resort, Grande Ballroom, 11111 N. 7th St. in Phoenix. More information will be posted and distributed as it becomes available.
Shooting sports
The Yuma Territorial Long Rifles Rendezvous – January 16-19 at the Adair Park black powder shooting range:Rendezvous fees: Adults $20; Family $30 plus a Blanket Prize per shooter worth $10 or more (something you’d like to have). Rendezvous fees: Adults $20; Family $30 plus a Blanket Prize per shooter worth $10 or more (something you’d like to have). Shooting Events are: Knife & Hawk shoot (side matches $1 fee with 100% payback) plus the Fort Shoot at 10 a.m. on Sunday in addition to having a Running Buffalo and Payback Target. Shooting times: Ranges open at 9 a.m. and will close at 4 p.m.. All firing will be completed by 5 p.m. Saturday evening prior to the Sunday morning 10 am. Fort Shoot. Awards will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday at the range. A Feast for Everyone – Saturday evening at 5:30 p.m. is the barbecue and -potluck. The club furnishes the cooked meat, your ticket to attend is one side dish. Anyone not registered to shoot and wishing to attend must bring a potluck dish and pay $5 a person (this fee does not apply to family members of registered shooters). Open Black Powder Matches 1st and 3rd Saturdays each month at 8:30 a.m. , resuming once the Rendezvous is done. Call Dennis Hansel at 342-7573 with questions.
Yuma 4-H Shooting Sports: Update as of this week for shooting sports: There will not be the end of the Year activities now – The U of A and our county extension office still have the final say-so, so if you have questions, contact Mr. Stanley Gourley now at 928-388-8995. In the meantime, if you’re interested in the shooting sports with 4H, contact the Yuma 4H office to learn about a 4H club you might join to get in on future shooting sports seasons.
Renegade Archers of Yuma: With prior notice, interested archers are welcome to shoot Sunday morning Trail Shoot at the Foothills Archery Range by calling Kevin at 928-726-0953 – good practice whether it’s for hunting or fun and enjoyable safe recreation. Youngsters are still always free of charge as well as military personnel with $5 fee for other adults. It’s not a bad idea to bring along snacks if you’d like and drinking water – no alcohol please. Our environment is primitive outdoors. Call Kevin at 928-726-0953 with questions.
Yuma Trap and Skeet Club: Fall shooting matches have returned. (new hours) 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturdays and Sundays as well as Tuesdays and Thursdays Noon to 4 p.m. at the range (except with the following conditions until such time as it becomes necessary to close again due to virus concerns. Members use the range at their own risk. Keep a check in this column for necessary changes or call Bob Avila at 928-919-0622.
The Yuma Young Guns Shooting Program: If you are age 9-25 enrolled in elementary, middle, junior, high school or college and interested in becoming a team member, call Head Coach H. McNutt at 928-580-0918 for complete information. SCTP was developed by the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF). Shooting usually is at 6 p.m. for SCTP practice each Wednesday at the Adair Park trap and skeet range – If you are interested, check with McNutt to be sure.
Cholla Gun Club: Club NRA approved matches (NRA Membership not required) will resume shooting now at Adair Park. 2020-2021 SILHOUETTE MATCH SCHEDULE at Adair Park with $5 shooting fee per gun: 4th SATURDAYS in Jan, Feb, Mar, Nov. & Dec ; Big Bore Long Range Pistol; Cowboy Lever Action Rifle; Pistol Cartridge Lever Action Rifle; .22 Lever Action Rifle.These are NRA approved matches, however, NRA membership is not required to participate. 2nd SATURDAYS in Jan, Feb, Mar, Nov. & Dec – Black Powder Cartridge & Vintage Military Rifle Silhouette or Fun Match; Vintage Military rifle is any military rifle built up to 1952. No M14’s allowed. Chickens shot standing, pigs, turkeys, rams shot off of a ground rest. Replicating military positions while shooting. Bench rest ½ size targets will also be shot. This is all center fire calibers shot at 200, 300, 385, 500 meters. Other shooting schedules for the week: EVERY TUESDAY 8:00 AM Schutzen .22 rifle match on the black powder range. 20 shots bench rest at 100 yds and 20 shots standing at 100 yds. Bench rest match 50 shots at 50 yards. These are shot on alternating Tuesdays. EVERY WEDNESDAY 8:00 AM Informal get together for fun and plinking off the bench or standing. Practice your shooting skills, test your ammo for the gun you want to shoot it in. Everyone is welcome. EVERY WEDNESDAY 9:00 AM until finished BPCR .22 Silhouette, .22 Long Range Silhouette match. EVERY FRIDAY 8:00 AM .22 and pistol cartridge caliber rifle and pistol silhouette fun matches. Informal get-together for .22 rimfire rifle or pistol and pistol caliber lever rifles or pistols. In addition, there will be some monthly NRL (National Rifle League) on the 3RD SATURDAY of the month throughout the year. Everyone is welcome. Club Business Meeting 2nd Tuesday Nov thru Mar 7:00 PM Villa Alameda RV Park, Ave 5-E. Qualifications: Open to the general public. Instructions will be provided as necessary.Firearm Limitations: All firearms must comply with NRA guidelines for each event.Cartridge Limitations: Cartridges must not result in damage to the targets (i.e.,no belted magnums). Small bore is defined as .22 long rifle ammunition (no .22 magnums).Start Times: Sign up at 8:00 AM; shooting starts promptly at 8:30 AM. Call with questions – President Rick Kelley 928-502-0736 or visit rickinyuma@gmail.com.
High Power Rifle and Pistol Club of Yuma: Shooters are always welcome to shoot matches with the club week-ends. Annual Member fees are $25 adult, $10 juniors. Member shoot fees $25, non-members $35. Mark your calendar so you don’t miss the Dec. 13th 3X’s 1,000 yard long range HP Rifle match that will begin at 7 a.m. at the Adair Park range. NRA Vintage Service Rifle and Pistol matchesl will be held as scheduled beginning in January, the first Rifle match on Jan. 16th, the first Pistol Match on Jan. 9. Shooting activities are also available for the Club Junior “Whiper Snipers” of all ages – check the club website at hprifleyuma.com. Call Joseph Murek at 918-627-4556 with questions or match information as well as becoming a club member.
Yuma Matchmasters: Monthly Matches at the Adair are – 1st Saturday – Steel, 1st Sunday – Multi Gun, 2nd Saturday – NRL22, 2nd Sunday – USPSA Pistol, 3rd Sunday – Cowboy Fast Draw, 4th Sunday – Cowboy SASS (December 2020 match will be on the 3rd Sunday). Start times vary due to seasons but generally around 7 – 8 a.m. Thanks to Matchmasters president Stef Kenny-Maslen 928-446-8979 – stefkenny-@gmail.com – for the current update. Check out YumaMatchmasters.com, facebook or call Irene Snyder at 920-613-4598 for weekly shooting times and other information.
Southwest Bowhunters Archery Club: Get in on Archery shoots each Sunday 7-10 a.m. (summer hours) with monthly meetings at 9 a.m. the 1st Sunday of each month at the Adair Park archery range. Call president Rick Bielke at 928-750-6279 to learn about possible changes to current shooting plans or Email the club for more information at: info @southwestbowhunters.net, also visit Http://southwestbowhunters.net.
Note: If you cannot reach any of the Adair Park maintaining clubs but want to learn what might be available in the Yuma area, call Ron Gissendaner at 726-0022 for Adair Park shooting facility information.
If you have questions about Yuma Outdoors, contact me at jeanrenegade@gmail.com or call 928-247-4450.