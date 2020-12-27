‘Arizona has some of the best fishing, from the Colorado River to the White Mountains and everywhere in between,” said Andy Clark, statewide sportfish program supervisor for the Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD). “Winter months in our state make Arizona a whole new destination for anglers.”
AZGFD has identified the best locations for anglers this winter:
Colorado River below Davis Dam: This portion of the lower Colorado River in Bullhead City offers some of the best rainbow trout fishing in Arizona, as well as a chance to catch some hearty striped bass. Trout stockings, which resumed in the fall, will continue through March. Anglers have some of the best luck catching trout on mealworms, nightcrawlers and PowerBait.
Alamo Lake – Largemouth bass at Alamo are less active in the winter; however, the lake is known for some of the best crappie fishing in the state during the winter months. Minnows work well for crappie, along with crappie tubes, spoons and jigs for the more experienced angler. Remember, use light line and lightweight spinning tackle to maximize the enjoyment of catching these scrappy fighters.
Lake Havasu – Consistently ranked as one of the top bass fishing destinations in the nation, Lake Havasu offers anglers great opportunities to catch both largemouth and smallmouth bass. In the fall, tournament anglers caught several bass, with the largest weighing in at 5.65 pounds. Havasu is also home to some monster redear sunfish, including the world-record 5.8-pound redear that was taken from the lake in February 2014.
Let me add that Yuma waters below Lake Havasu along the Colorado River are plum filled with fish there for the taking (usually all you have to do is be at the right place at the right time which is the case with most outdoor sports). A good idea to get a copy of the current fishing regulations to become familiar with the do’s and don’ts so you can fully enjoy your fun times on the water. Don’t forget the Community Fishing Ponds in the Yuma area either where winter fishing includes trout (when our water temperatures get cold enough each winter) and channel catfish joining other species there waiting for your line to hit the water. Reminder that Game and Fish will be stocking more fish in Fortuna pond, Redondo pond and Sara Park Lake/Havasu City the week of Jan. 11th and other areas close to Yuma Jan. 18th so keep your fishing gear handy and get in on that good ‘ol fishing fun.
To buy a fishing license, visit www.azgfd.com/License. An Arizona fishing license is good for 365 days from the date of purchase and helps to conserve and protect wildlife in Arizona for current and future generations. To learn more about fishing in Arizona, including the latest fishing report, forecast, regulations and stocking schedule, visit www.azgfd.com/fishing.
This week’s fishing tip by Dan Eggertson:
There are different types of methods used for catching catfish. Most anything that allows you to get the bait down on the bottom where they are located will work just fine. Driftfishing is an excellent tactic that will help you find the catfish hotspots. There are two ways to drift fish for cats. The most common way is to cut the motor off and allow your boat to drift downstream or use a trolling motor to move up and down the area. Either way is fine as long as you get your bait down on the bottom. Placing a small bobber just above the hook will allow the bait to float just over the bottom while you are drifting. Whenever you are fishing from a bank or similar area simple let your bait drift beneath a bobber and flow naturally downstream with the current. Place a slip-bobber slightly above the hook for the best results. Keep your line tight and your rod lifted high.
Still fishing is another great method best used for fishing a dam, or some other area where you won’t be moving. You can use this method no matter where you are. You can be on the edge of the dam or out in the middle, wherever you want to give it a try. Many anglers refer to this method as the “sit and wait game” because that is basically what you do. You present your bait and wait for a bite. Whenever you go still-fishing make sure you use several rods in the water at a time (if legal).
Choose the Right Bait – Catfish have a very keen sense of smell and will go after about anything that has an odor. Consider using cut baits (the stinkier the better). Catfish are also attracted to chicken livers, stink baits, minnows, crayfish and night- crawlers. There are a number of homemade catfish baits that will offer some excellent results as well. Always match the size of bait with the size of catfish that you think is in the area where you are fishing. If you’re not sure about the size, then try a variety of different sizes until you find the one that works the best.
Finally, check your hooks before you head out. It’s important that they are in good condition and very sharp.
Fishing clubs
Yuma Fishing Clubs: To learn about fishing tournaments that may be coming up, here are the contacts needed: Yuma Valley Rod and Gun Club – call Robby Ballew at 928-919-2453 (check here soon for an update), Desert Anglers – Michael Obney 928-750-7081, There still might be anglers interested in someone handling a Pro/Am tournament series – if you are interested, give Michael Obney a call for information. Then don’t forget to check with The Hideaway Bait & Tackle Shop – give them a call at 928-783-0010 or visit them online or at the store to see what’s going on this month. The same for the High School Bass Fishing Club: Call Terry Hurt, school sponsor, 928-580-6567 or David Parrish 928-941-6188. I’ll report news here when I hear anything and in the meantime, keep fishing by yourself when necessary – keep the designated distance from other anglers, wear your mask, and above all, enjoy.
Hunt happenings
The Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) is getting ready to roll out a new and exciting way to keep people connected with the state’s diverse wildlife.
In addition to partnering with the Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center and Boyce Thompson Arboretum on a virtual speaker wildlife series during the pandemic, the department’s Watchable Wildlife Program will be adding mostly critter-based lectures twice each month beginning Jan. 7.
The 90-minute lectures will be hosted by AZGFD biologists Jeff Meyers and Cheyenne Dubiach. Visit https://www.register-ed.com/programs/arizona/186-world-of-wonder to register. A link to the event will be provided. The cost for each lecture (which includes a question-and-answer session) is $10.
Coming up: Peregrine Falcons – 6:30-8 p.m. Jan. 7; Bats of Arizona – 6:30-8 p.m. Jan. 28; California Condors – 6:30-8 p.m. Feb. 18. For more information and other programs, contact Dubiach at (602) 509-8122, or email: cdubiach@azgfd.gov.
A reminder of change of date for Annual AZGFD Commission Banquet: The Arizona Game and Fish Commission Awards Banquet that is traditionally held in January has been rescheduled to Saturday, June 12, 2021. The banquet will be held at the Pointe Hilton Tapatio Cliffs Resort, Grande Ballroom, 11111 N. 7th St. in Phoenix. More information will be posted and distributed as it becomes available. Mark your calendar so you don’t miss this great event where people are being honored for their hard work done this year for our wildlife in Arizona.
Shooting sports
The Yuma Territorial Long Rifles Rendezvous – January 16-19 at the Adair Park black powder shooting range: Rendezvous fees: Adults $20; Family $30 plus a Blanket Prize per shooter worth $10 or more (something you’d like to have). Facilities will include a free primitive camp and a modern/tin teepee camp along with Traders Row you don’t want to miss – No traders fee. Rendezvous fees: Adults $20; Family $30 plus a Blanket Prize per shooter worth $10 or more (something you’d like to have). Shooting Events: Knife & Hawk shoot (side matches $1 fee with 100% payback) plus the Fort Shoot at 10 a.m. on Sunday in addition to having a Running Buffalo and Payback Target. Shooting times: Ranges open at 9 a.m. and will close at 4 p.m. All firing will be completed by 5 p.m. Saturday evening prior to the Sunday morning 10 am. Fort Shoot. Awards will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday at the range. A Feast for Everyone – Saturday evening at 5:30 p.m. is the barbecue and -potluck. The club furnishes the cooked meat, your ticket to attend is one side dish. Anyone not registered to shoot and wishing to attend must bring a potluck dish and pay $5 a person (this fee does not apply to family members of registered shooters). Open Black Powder Matches 1st and 3rd Saturdays each month at 8:30 a.m., resuming once the Rendezvous is done. Call Dennis Hansel at 342-7573 with questions.
Yuma 4-H Shooting Sports: Update as of this week for shooting sports: There will not be the end of the Year activities now – The U of A and our county extension office still have the final say-so, so if you have questions, contact Mr. Stanley Gourley now at 928-388-8995. In the meantime, if you’re interested in the shooting sports with 4H, contact the Yuma 4H office to learn about a 4H club you might join to get in on future shooting sports seasons.
Renegade Archers of Yuma: With prior notice, interested archers are welcome to shoot Sunday morning Trail Shoot at the Foothills Archery Range by calling Kevin at 928-726-0953 – good practice whether it’s for hunting or fun and enjoyable safe recreation. We’ll observe safe distances – bring along your mask to wear when with others and get in on the fun times. Youngsters are still free of charge as well as military personnel with $5 fee for other adults to shoot the trail of 3D animals. It’s not a bad idea to bring along snacks if you’d like and drinking water – no alcohol please. Our environment is primitive outdoors. Call Kevin at 928-726-0953 with questions.
Yuma Trap and Skeet Club: Fall shooting matches have returned. (new hours) 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturdays and Sundays as well as Tuesdays and Thursdays Noon to 4 p.m. at the range (except with the following conditions until such time as it becomes necessary to close again due to virus concerns. Members use the range at their own risk. Conditions are: If you are sick or don’t feel well, stay home; Protect Yourself and Others; Recommend members have his/her own supply of hand sanitizing wipes/spray or lotion; Wearing of face masks is encouraged but not required; Maintain a minimum of 6 ft. from others; Disinfect voice release equipment after each use; Limit 5 persons per range; Clubhouse and Classroom are closed. Bathrooms are open during club hours; When paying please use small bills or check; Soda’s, Gatorade and water only are available. Keep a check in this column for necessary changes or call Bob Avila at 928-919-0622.
The Yuma Young Guns Shooting Program: If you are age 9-25 enrolled in elementary, middle, junior, high school or college and interested in becoming a team member, call Head Coach H. McNutt at 928-580-0918 for complete information. SCTP was developed by the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF). Shooting usually is at 6 p.m. for SCTP practice each Wednesday at the Adair Park trap and skeet range – If you are interested, check with McNutt to be sure.
Cholla Gun Club: Club NRA approved matches (NRA Membership not required) will resume shooting now at Adair Park. 2020-2021 SILHOUETTE MATCH SCHEDULE at Adair Park with $5 shooting fee per gun: 4th SATURDAYS in Jan, Feb, Mar, Nov. & Dec ; Big Bore Long Range Pistol; Cowboy Lever Action Rifle; Pistol Cartridge Lever Action Rifle; .22 Lever Action Rifle.These are NRA approved matches, however, NRA membership is not required to participate. 2nd SATURDAYS in Jan, Feb, Mar, Nov. & Dec – Black Powder Cartridge & Vintage Military Rifle Silhouette or Fun Match; Vintage Military rifle is any military rifle built up to 1952. No M14’s allowed. Chickens shot standing, pigs, turkeys, rams shot off of a ground rest. Replicating military positions while shooting. Bench rest ½ size targets will also be shot. This is all center fire calibers shot at 200, 300, 385, 500 meters. Other shooting schedules for the week: EVERY TUESDAY 8:00 AM Schutzen .22 rifle match on the black powder range. 20 shots bench rest at 100 yds and 20 shots standing at 100 yds. Bench rest match 50 shots at 50 yards. These are shot on alternating Tuesdays. EVERY WEDNESDAY 8:00 AM Informal get together for fun and plinking off the bench or standing. Practice your shooting skills, test your ammo for the gun you want to shoot it in. Everyone is welcome. EVERY WEDNESDAY 9:00 AM until finished BPCR .22 Silhouette, .22 Long Range Silhouette match. EVERY FRIDAY 8:00 AM .22 and pistol cartridge caliber rifle and pistol silhouette fun matches. Informal get-together for .22 rimfire rifle or pistol and pistol caliber lever rifles or pistols. In addition, there will be some monthly NRL (National Rifle League) on the 3RD SATURDAY of the month throughout the year. Everyone is welcome. Club Business Meeting 2nd Tuesday Nov thru Mar 7:00 PM Villa Alameda RV Park, Ave 5-E. Qualifications: Open to the general public. Instructions will be provided as necessary. Firearm Limitations: All firearms must comply with NRA guidelines for each event. Cartridge Limitations: Cartridges must not result in damage to the targets (i.e.,no belted magnums). Small bore is defined as .22 long rifle ammunition (no .22 magnums). Start Times: Sign up at 8:00 AM; shooting starts promptly at 8:30 AM. Call with questions – President Rick Kelley 928-502-0736 or visit rickinyuma@gmail.com.
High Power Rifle and Pistol Club of Yuma: Shooters are always welcome to shoot matches with the club week-ends. Annual Member fees are $25 adult, $10 juniors. Member shoot fees $25, non-members $35. Mark your calendar so you don’t miss the Dec. 13th 3X’s 1,000 yard long range HP Rifle match that will begin at 7 a.m. at the Adair Park range. NRA Vintage Service Rifle and Pistol matches will be held as scheduled beginning in January, the first Rifle match on Jan. 16th, the first Pistol Match on Jan. 9. Shooting activities are also available for the Club Junior “Whiper Snipers” of all ages – check the club website at hprifleyuma.com. Join me in keeping up with the match schedule in order to not miss matches in the future, all great firearms practice. Worth mentioning are the Four Rules of Shooting Safety: 1. Treat all firearms as being loaded, 2. Do not point your firearm at anything you don’t intend to shoot, 3. Keep finger straight and off the trigger until you are ready to shoot, and 4. Keep safety on until ready to shoot. Call Joseph Murek at 918-627-4556 with questions or match information as well as becoming a club member.
Yuma Matchmasters: Monthly Matches at the Adair are – 1st Saturday – Steel, 1st Sunday – Multi Gun, 2nd Saturday – NRL22, 2nd Sunday – USPSA Pistol, 3rd Sunday – Cowboy Fast Draw, 4th Sunday – Cowboy SASS (December 2020 match will be on the 3rd Sunday). Start times vary due to seasons but generally around 7 – 8 a.m. Thanks to Matchmasters president Stef Kenny-Maslen 928-446-8979 – stefkenny-@gmail.com – for the current update. Check out YumaMatchmasters.com, facebook or call Irene Snyder at 920-613-4598 for weekly shooting times and other information.
Southwest Bowhunters Archery Club: Get in on Archery shoots each Sunday 7-10 a.m. (summer hours) with Monthly meetings at 9 a.m. the 1st Sunday of each month at the Adair Park archery range. Archers are welcome to attend to learn what shooting will be done during the month. If you haven’t done so already, a reminder to renew your 2021 membership dues and bring a friend or young one. Call president Rick Bielke at 928-750-6279 to learn about possible changes to current shooting plans or Email the club for more information at: info @southwestbowhunters.net, also visit Http://southwestbowhunters.net.
Note: If you cannot reach any of the Adair Park maintaining clubs but want to learn what might be available in the Yuma area, call Ron Gissendaner at 726-0022 for Adair Park shooting facility information. If you have questions about Yuma Outdoors, contact me at jeanrenegade@gmail.com or call 928-247-4450.