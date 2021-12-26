HUNTERS ASKED TO KEEP ARIZONA FREE OF CWD: Arizona’s deer and elk populations remain free of Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) due to diligent surveillance efforts by Game & Fish. They will continue doing their part to help keep Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) at bay. CWD is a fatal wildlife disease that affects the nervous system. With big game seasons still taking place through the end of January, the AZGFD is asking all successful deer and elk hunters to bring the head of their harvested animal – especially bucks and bulls – to any department office statewide between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. To schedule a drop-off time, send an email to CWD@azgfd.gov or call Jon Heale, wildlife health biologist, at 623-236-7227. All hunters are advised not to shoot, handle or consume any animal that is acting abnormally or appears to be sick. Wear latex or rubber gloves when field dressing deer or elk. All hunters are asked to contact the department at 1-800-352-0700 if they see or harvest an animal that appears to be sick. For more information about CWD, visit the Chronic Wasting Disease Alliance website at http://cwd-info.org/.
ALL ARIZONA HUNT AND FISHING LICENSES GO ON SALE JAN. 1: License dealers will no longer sell traditional paper licenses, but many will offer an online purchase option; customers can also buy directly online at https://license.azgfd.com/ or at AZGFD offices. Many current dealers will continue to sell licenses after Dec. 31, but they will do so through AZGFD’s online purchase system. Some dealers will no longer sell licenses after Dec. 31. As always, customers can also purchase their hunting, fishing or hunt/fish combo licenses online directly at https://license.azgfd.com/, 24/7, or in person at AZGFD offices during normal business hours (8-5 M-F).
Benefits to buying your license online are:
- Ease of use. With just a few clicks of a computer mouse or taps on the screen of a smartphone or tablet, anyone can purchase a license online quickly and easily.
- Print your license or save it on your phone. A license purchased online can be printed from your printer, or it can be saved as a photo or PDF to a smartphone. The electronic version is valid if requested by an AZGFD official as long as the license hasn’t expired.
- Reprint a lost or misplaced license for free. Lose or misplace a printed license? No worries, you can print a new one from your printer anytime at no charge.
- To buy a license online: Visit https://license.azgfd.com/ and select “Purchase a License.” If you are an existing customer, log into your portal account with the information requested. If you haven’t previously bought a license through AZGFD, select “Continue as a New Customer” to create a portal account, or select “Continue as a Guest” to buy a license without creating a portal account. It is recommended that you set up a portal account. Continue through the screens, following the prompts and reading the disclaimers. Be sure to check the acknowledgement and the “I’m not a robot” box, which provides enhanced online security. A customer ID number and date of birth is needed to reprint a license. Customers who have lost or forgotten their customer ID number can locate it by either using the new “Customer ID Retrieval Tool” that can be found at www.azgfd.com/license/, or by calling AZGFD at 602-942-3000 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Licenses purchased online must be paid for with a credit or debit card (Visa, MasterCard, Discover Card). Licenses purchased at an AZGFD office can be paid for with card, check or cash. All licenses except short-term are valid for 365 days.
License pricing is:
- Resident hunting license – $37
- Resident fishing license – $37
- Resident hunt/fish combo license – $57
- Nonresident fishing license – $55
- Nonresident hunt/fish combo license – $160 (nonresident hunters must buy the combo license)
- Youth hunt/fish combo license for ages 10-17 – $5 (resident or nonresident)
- Short-term hunt/fish combo license – $15/day residents, $20/day nonresidents
- Migratory bird stamps ($5) are available for purchase online, at AZGFD offices, or at license dealers (see list of license dealers offering electronic license purchases beginning Jan. 1). For general license information, visit https://www.azgfd.com/license/.
YUMA VALLEY ROD AND GUN CLUB: A new raffle, with tickets available now, for a HENRY Big Boy 30-30 Winchester Rifle. Check it out at yvrgc.org. Information is also there for the raffle for a 2021 Ford Bronco 4X4. Don’t miss checking on each of these great raffles. Call Pat Headington at 928-257-8143 with questions.
Fishing clubs
YUMA HIGH SCHOOL BASS FISHING CLUB: Open to both Junior High and High School students. David Parrish and his crew are back working with the young anglers so it’ll be a great year for all the kids with a lot of learning going on. If any Yuma area student is interested in teaming up with the group, call David Parrish at 928-941-6168 for answers to any questions you might have and when I learn something I’ll pass it on to you.
YUMA VALLEY ROD AND GUN CLUB: Keep a check on this column for Bass Tournament dates, times, etc. as soon as I receive them from the Chairmen. Contact Pat Headington at 928-941-6168 or visit him at 585levy@gmail.com with questions.
AMERICAN BASS – YUMA REGION: Jimmy Waits is now the contact person attempting to locate someone to handle bass tournaments for ABA here when the season rolls around again. Call Jimmy at 928-210-3372.
Shooting sports
4-H SHOOTING SPORTS: If your youngster is interested in getting into the Shooting Sports in the Yuma area, they should get together with a 4-H club in the Yuma area to be eligible to do so.
YUMA TRAP AND SKEET CLUB: Saturday and Sunday matches held at the Adair Park range 8 a.m. to 12-noon with Tuesday and Thursday matches 12-noon to 4 p.m. with sign up range fee $1 paid at the club house prior to shooting. Non-Member fee $7, Member fee $5 per round of 25 targets. Please use small bills or check. Eye & Hearing protection required. Call Bob Avila at 928-580-0918.
YUMA YOUNG GUNS are busy with practice as usual at the Adair Park range.
YUMA TERRITORIAL LONGRIFLES RENDEZVOUS – JAN. 13-16, 2022: Plan your time to attend the Rendezvous being held at the Adair Park black powder range with events including rifle Paper & Gong, Trade Gun Gong & Paper, Pistol Gong & Paper, Squirrel is 1 side dish – anyone not registered to shoot but wishing to attend the bbq must bring a potluck dish and pay $10 each (does not apply to family members of registered shooters (spouse & children). Traders Welcome – no traders fee. Spectators welcome. Awards on Sunday at 12:30 p.m. Additional information – call Glenda Graves at 928-580-0915.
YUMA RIFLE & PISTOL CLUB: Visit hprifleyuma.com for information on when they will begin their fall shooting schedule at the Adair Park big bore range. Check into the youth firearms training that also might be available.
YUMA MATCHMASTERS: Monthly matches ongoing with the PRACTICAL USPSA the 2nd Sunday, COWBOY SASS, THE 4th Sunday (no shoots July & August),COWBOY FAST DRAW, 3rd Sunday, STEEL MATCHES – 1st Saturdays, MULTI-GUN/PCC matches 1st Sunday, NATIONAL RIFLE LEAGUE (NRL) .22 The 2nd Saturday. Check Yuma Matchmasters.com, Facebook or call Irene Snyder at 920-613-4598.
- SOUTHWEST BOWHUNTERS: Sunday Archery Shoots 7-10-a.m. ALL Archers Welcome! All archers welcome. The HUNT FOR CHARITY SHOOT, 1st week-end in December, WALK THE TRAIL INVITATIONAL SHOOT 2nd week-end in February, MEMORIAL DAY 2-day fun shoot, Memorial Day Week-end with Field and Animal rounds throughout the fall/winter seasons along with regular archery shoots all year long. Call Rick Bielke at 928-750-6279 with questions. The SWBH is proud to support other clubs’ events in addition to their own. If you know of any events that aren’t displayed here, please send the information for that event to info@southwestbowhunters.net>, and we will gladly post them to our site. Call Rick or email the club at info@southwestbowhunters.net. All shooting at ranges is done at the Adair Park Shooting Facility located approximately 15 miles N.E. of Yuma off east HWY 95.
Contact Jean Wilson – jeanrenegade@gmail.com with questions or additions.